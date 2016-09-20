‘Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Me’ Trailer: Lifetime Tells Michel’le’s Side of the N.W.A. Story

The TV movie airs next month.

Following the huge success of last year’s N.W.A. biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” Lifetime has its own corollary to that story in the works. “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Me,” which premieres next month, focuses on Michel’le (played by Rhyon Nicole Brown), an R&B singer who was previously signed to Ruthless Records and engaged to Dr. Dre. Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: The 20 Best Biopics of the Last 20 Years

Michel’le is on the record in claiming that Dr. Dre was physically abusive toward her, including incidents that resulted in a broken nose and ribs. Shortly after “Straight Outta Compton” was released last year, Dre issued a public apology lamenting his actions. Michel’le was unimpressed: “I don’t really think it’s a sincere apology. I didn’t ask for a public apology and I think if he is going to apologize he should do it individually,” she said. “To just group us like we are nothing and nobody — I just don’t think it’s sincere…. Treat us like we have names.”

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Issues Public Statement Apologizing for “The Women I’ve Hurt”

Michel’le, who had a child with Dre in 1991, has released two albums: a self-titled release in 1989 and “Hung Jury” in 1998. She has long been noted for her high-pitched speaking voice — she’s referred to as “Minnie Mouse” in the trailer — and the way it contrasts with her more commanding singing voice. Lifetime will air “Surviving Compton” on October 15.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.