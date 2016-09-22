The 30 Most Beloved Micro-Budget Movies Since 1990: ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ ‘A Separation’ and ‘It Follows’ Make the Cut

Obscure Movie Stats is at it again.

The folks at Obscure Movie Stats are at it once more, using data from Taste to compile a list of the 30 best micro-budget movies. By “best” they mean “highest-rated on Taste,” and by “micro-budget” they mean “produced for $3 million or less since 1990” — roughly the time when, thanks in part to Sundance, the independent film movement began taking on its current form.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” takes the top spot, the only American movie to crack the top 10 — Europe in general and England in particular are especially well represented here. Full list below.

“Reservoir Dogs” “The Lives of Others” “This Is England” “The Raid” “Amores Perros” “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” A Separation” “The Secret in Their Eyes” “Four Lions” “Son of Saul” “Primer” “Brick” “The Celebration” It Follows” “Once” “Run Lola Run” “Pi” “Clerks” “Blue Valentine” “Ida” “Locke” “Kung Fury” “Dope” “Cube” “Kids” “Swingers” “The Babadook” “El Mariachi” “Beasts of the Southern Wild” “[rec]”

