‘The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey’ Clip: Investigators Analyze Transfer DNA Data For New Evidence

One of America’s greatest unsolved mysteries is getting reexamined in CBS’ new limited event docuseries, “The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey.” The four-hour, two night special will unite former investigators with new experts to review the 1996 unsolved murder of the six-year-old beauty queen. Before its premiere this Sunday, IndieWire has a new clip where investigators Jim Clemente and Laura Richards and renowned forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee analyze transfer DNA data to determine if it had an impact on the original investigation.

“DNA is reliable evidence if you interpret it properly,” says Clemente, former New York City prosecutor, retired FBI supervisory special agent and profiler.

“We can all look at it, and once we get the result, we should let the evidence speak for itself,” adds Dr. Lee in the clip.

The docuseries will follow the highly-skilled team as they use new advanced technology and forensics to review the case, conduct interviews, introduce new theories and recreate the crime scene by rebuilding full-scale replicas of key rooms from the Ramsey house.

“The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey” follows the likes of HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer,” among others, as the latest limited event docuseries that takes another look at one of highest profile unsolved murders in recent history.

“The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey” premieres Sunday, September 18 (8:30 ET/8:00 PT) and concludes Monday, September 19 (9:00pm, ET/PT) on CBS.

