‘The Red Turtle’ Trailer: Amphibians Are Louder Than Words in Studio Ghibli’s Latest Animated Offering

The Cannes prizewinner is set to be released in January.

“The Red Turtle” was one of the most well-received selections at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Prize and had its stateside distribution rights acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. Produced by Studio Ghibli and directed by Dutch helmer Michaël Dudok de Wit, the wordless animated film has a new trailer courtesy of IMDb. Watch it below.

Indiewire’s Eric Kohn was effusive in his praise for the film, giving it a rare “A+” and writing that the 80-minute feature “elicits powerful ideas about the struggle for contentment at every turn. Words are never enough, but ‘The Red Turtle’ finds a way to rise above them.”

Dudok de Wit won an Oscar for his 2001 animated short “Father and Daughter” and was nominated for the same award in 1995 for “Le moine et le poisson.” SPC will release “The Red Turtle” on January 20, 2017.

