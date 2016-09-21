‘The Red Turtle’ Trailer: Amphibians Are Louder Than Words in Studio Ghibli’s Latest Animated Offering

“The Red Turtle” was one of the most well-received selections at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Prize and had its stateside distribution rights acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. Produced by Studio Ghibli and directed by Dutch helmer Michaël Dudok de Wit, the wordless animated film has a new trailer courtesy of IMDb. Watch it below.
READ MORE: Cannes Review: Studio Ghibli-Produced ‘The Red Turtle’ is a Quiet Little Masterpiece
Indiewire’s Eric Kohn was effusive in his praise for the film, giving it a rare “A+” and writing that the 80-minute feature “elicits powerful ideas about the struggle for contentment at every turn. Words are never enough, but ‘The Red Turtle’ finds a way to rise above them.”
READ MORE: Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Jumps On Oscar Candidates at the Festival
Dudok de Wit won an Oscar for his 2001 animated short “Father and Daughter” and was nominated for the same award in 1995 for “Le moine et le poisson.” SPC will release “The Red Turtle” on January 20, 2017.
Comments
Um… turtles are reptiles, not amphibians.
Haha, exactly my thoughts!
To Watch Movies & TV Stream, open in new tab=! > STREAM.BIGMOVIES10.COM
I only came here to make the same content.
*comment.
And the movie looks beautiful!