Back to IndieWire

‘The Red Turtle’ Trailer: Amphibians Are Louder Than Words in Studio Ghibli’s Latest Animated Offering

The Cannes prizewinner is set to be released in January.

Sep 21, 2016 6:52 pm

“The Red Turtle”

The Red Turtle” was one of the most well-received selections at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Prize and had its stateside distribution rights acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. Produced by Studio Ghibli and directed by Dutch helmer Michaël Dudok de Wit, the wordless animated film has a new trailer courtesy of IMDb. Watch it below.

READ MORE: Cannes Review: Studio Ghibli-Produced ‘The Red Turtle’ is a Quiet Little Masterpiece

Indiewire’s Eric Kohn was effusive in his praise for the film, giving it a rare “A+” and writing that the 80-minute feature “elicits powerful ideas about the struggle for contentment at every turn. Words are never enough, but ‘The Red Turtle’ finds a way to rise above them.”

READ MORE: Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Jumps On Oscar Candidates at the Festival

Dudok de Wit won an Oscar for his 2001 animated short “Father and Daughter” and was nominated for the same award in 1995 for “Le moine et le poisson.” SPC will release “The Red Turtle” on January 20, 2017.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , ,


More From IndieWire

Comments

Anna

Um… turtles are reptiles, not amphibians.

Reply
    Michael

    Haha, exactly my thoughts!

    Reply
      aime

      To Watch Movies & TV Stream, open in new tab=! > STREAM.BIGMOVIES10.COM

      Reply
    David

    I only came here to make the same content.

    Reply
      David

      *comment.

      Reply
Anna

And the movie looks beautiful!

Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *