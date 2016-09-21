‘This Is Us’ Review: Even After All Those Twists, We Don’t Know What ‘This’ Is (Spoilers)

How does one talk about this baffling hour-long NBC drama without spoiling the many, many twists and turns incorporated into the (still-lengthy) 42-minute pilot? Well, plot summary would probably come first, if only to explain what this awkwardly titled NBC drama actually is about. And we’ll get to that in just a second, but because the new series from “Tangled” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love” writer Dan Fogelman is so utterly perplexing, we are going to spoil it. Frankly, we need your help just to understand it; or, to be more accurate, to understand what it might become.
Before spoiling, though, let us first say — for those of you who haven’t watched yet and need to know whether or not you should — that our reaction to this as an hour of entertainment is virtually antithetical to our analysis of the “This Is Us” pilot as a first episode of a television series. What “This Is Us” is, is fine. What it will be, however…well, we have no idea.
OK, onto the plot summary: “This Is Us” tracks four seemingly random individuals on the day they turn 36 years old. First, we have Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), a rather ripped father-to-be whose very pregnant wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), goes into labor before he can collect on their intimate birthday tradition. Cut to Randall (Sterling K. Brown), a rather well-off businessman who gets an e-mail saying someone has “found” an older gentleman shown in photos. It seems safe to say this guy is Randall’s papa, but we can’t confirm as much because Randall’s employees surprise him with a birthday cake. So we move on to Kate (Chrissy Metz), a woman struggling with her weight who rededicates herself to a lean and mean diet on her birthday.
And here’s where we get into spoilers, so be warned. Turns out Kate has a fraternal twin brother, Kevin (Justin Hartley), an actor who’s in such incredible shape he actually stars on a TV show that requires him to be shirtless 90 percent of the time. No, he’s not playing a lifeguard. Nor is Kevin a professional wrestler, a model or even an actor. He’s a male nanny, and the point made ever so bluntly in “This Is Us” is that most broadcast sitcoms are cheap sexploitation without any artistic credibility, a fact serving three higher callings:
1. It reminds viewers they’re better than those other schmucks slumming it on CBS right now.
2. It reinforces “This Is Us” as television better than other television because it can call out other, lesser TV shows.
3. It motivates Kevin to quit his shitty job in (slightly forced) extravagance, flipping chairs and breaking fake babies after he’s told he needs to do a dramatically heavy take without a shirt.
Ultimately, however, only the third point is true (and only because it really does happen, making it largely indisputable). “This Is Us” pretends it’s superior despite stooping to similar lows itself. The first shot of the series — and the primary focus of TV spots — is of Milo Ventimiglia’s bare ass, a more obvious and slightly less egregious hypocrisy than the fact that by parading a shirtless Kevin around on screen in “Manny,” they, too, are parading Justin Hartley around as a slab of beef, as well. Sure, he also gets to flaunt his artistic merit in a series with slightly more integrity than “Two and a Half Men,” but only slightly more.
And here’s where the night’s biggest twists come into play: NBC has been protecting these secrets like it should’ve been guarding the doors of 30 Rockefeller Plaza from Donald Trump’s presence (dating back to, say, 1994), and, to be fair, viewers’ response to “This Is Us” will more than likely be determined by their reaction to the pilot’s final sequence. If they roll their eyes when it’s revealed that not only are Kevin and Kate brother and sister, but Randall is also their adopted sibling, then they’re likely to explode with laughter when it turns out Jack and Rebecca are their parents.
Yes, through barren set design and classic clothing, “This Is Us” is able to mask the fact that Jack and Rebecca’s story takes place in the past. (Though, during a hospital scene midway through, there is a suspiciously dated heart monitor that might tip off observant viewers.) They lose one of the triplets during birth and Randall ends up in the nursery next to Kevin and Kate, an abandoned baby looking for a new home just as two parents need a third child to fill out their home-knitted onesies.
“It all works out” seems to be the main takeaway from the pilot, but where things specifically go from here is one whopping question mark. Perhaps if this was an episodic anthology series with new characters flooding in every week and new arcs every season, “This Is Us” could repeat the mysterious highs of its subjectively mediocre pilot (depending on how you like that ending). But as a serialized drama following this disconnected family with comparably minor problems — two of the three siblings are extravagantly well-off, two of the three have happy relationships and all three at least start to accomplish their goals in the pilot — the series will need a whole new set of questions if they ever hope to repeat the twist-driven structure of this first sampling. Where those will come from, I’m not sure. But until I hear them, “This Is Us” remains a particularly infuriating title for what seems like a secretively simple series.
Grade: C
Comments
I wasn’t planning to watch it but it was actually quite good I’m getting ahead of myself and thinking how they could keep the flawless time switch but overall quit good can’t wait for more episodes
I thought it was great! Funny and very heartwarming!
How does one talk about this baffling review without pointing out the obvious: HIRE AN EDITOR! Spoiler alert, Ben Travers: (singer) Dan Fogelberg, sadly, is deceased. Happily, however, “This Is Us” writer Dan FOGELMAN is clearly alive and still producing quality scripts. Spoiler alert, IndieWire: Your headline writer can’t spell the writer’s name correctly either. Review and proofreading grade: F.
I can’t get into anymore OTA network TV. I’ll stick to the cable networks.
Every time I like a show I get into it suddenly its gone. Jericho and Revolution are 2 shows I really enjoyed.
Cable shows get axed all the time, but the difference being, those stations actually provide some closer to show wrap up plots and move on. OTA networks just cancel it.
I watch the blacklist on Netflix only because it has enough seasons where I can get some entertainment.
OTA Networks are horrible inconsistent and often have no clue what they are doing.
FX HBO AMC TNT to name a few have the best TV shows by far.
And let’s not forget it was their 36th birthday not their 30th.
I was so pleasantly surprised by this show, I can’t wait to see where it goes next! And yes, I did use a few tissues while watching.
Had to get in a irrelevant dig about Trump, didn’t you?
I absolutely LOVED the pilot…I give it an “A”.
the incessant music in nearly every scene was grating. the pilot could have been much better without all that jangly coffee shop music. the ending did make me roll my eyes but i’m going to give it one more episode to see if it gets less annoying.
Well, Ben. You managed to fix the “Dan Fogelberg” error — but not before Google Alerts had spread it across the Internet. Now, if you could get someone to fix the typo in the writer’s name in the headline, we can change your grade to a D+. Oh, and I actually enjoyed the show.
Getting angry about having to do dramatic scenes shirtless? Hmmm, where have I seen that? Oh, yeah, on The Grinder!
I’m already side eying the 2 big stereotypes. The unhappy fat chic & the poor black child “saved” by white folks taking him in. I’ll give this 1 or 2 eps but I’m not impressed so far.
I really liked the show got it at the end they planned on bringing 3home n they did never showed picture of blk man’s family but everyone was 36
Show was obviously directed to women, re the obnoxious music. Also, I didn’t appreciate the bare ass in the first scene. However, I can scan thru the music in later episodes. This is an interesting idea with decent writing, some laughs and smarts.
Loved this show. Yes, some stereotypes, some borrowed plot points, but overall really good writing. And loved loved loved the ending.
I actually really enjoyed this show and will be tuning in again. Much better than a good place
Thank you. I kind of felt like Satan when I watche dthe whole thing, found the initial to be mildly promising…and was terribly disappoined by the last 1/4th. I feel like my last hour was mildly vindicated by your words.
One thing I can’t “get”. How can the doctor (age 73) deliver babies for his younger self (age 36)? I hope you know what I mean…
Patty, I think you didn’t understood the show. The doctor who delivered the baby was not the same character as the father. This isn’t Back To The Future! I watched the show twice because I loved the “twist” at the end, and I figured out that the “past” was 1978 and the “present” would be 2014 (that’s the only way the twins would have been 7 and in 2nd grade when the space shuttle exploded in 1986). I can’t believe this review writer is so shortsighted not to see the potential for future episodes. Hello, we haven’t yet seen the parents in the present day!
John, thank you so much for explaining the “Challenger” issue…I couldn’t reconcile it while making the assumption that the “present” on this show is 2016..which would mean the twins would have to have been born in 1980 for them to be 36 yrs old. Since the Challenger went down on Jan 28, 1986 (I’ll never forget it), that would have made them only 5-6 yrs old at the time. All that being said, I think this show shows great promise. The premiere was outstanding…I think it’s main problem is gonna be going up against the juggernaut Tuesday nite CBS line-up. I hope everyone gives it a chance…
The c-section rate in the U.S. has increased astronomically since 1980, and virtually all twin, triplet, etc. births are by scheduled c-section these days. So Rebecca going into spontaneous labour, albeit prematurely, and being “allowed” to deliver the first triplet vaginally, was a dead giveaway that it was a flashback scene.
I noticed that but figured it was just tv logic. Remember that phoebes triplets (on friends) were all born vaginally too (even in 2000 this was rare).
FLASHBACK – giveaway was when the Fireman “lit a cigarette” and then another scene in hospital where more people are smoking indoors!?! I love this show, so far…let’s see where it goes!
I loved it and can’t wait for the next episode. If they are all like the pilot, I will be very happy. I can’t understand why the guy who wrote this review would be so down on the show. Good cast, good stories, good plot twist and a great ending that still has me thinking about it and how it all worked.
Subtitles ????
Subtitles- Did anyone else use subtitles while watching this pilot??? My hubby and I rewound 3 times on soccer field scene because we couldn’t believe it!!! Randall says his daughter is a “bad ass”, and subtitle says “bull dyke”! How is that possible????!!!
Cherie
Yes, I noticed the subtitle mistake as well. I had to play it twice because I couldn’t believe it!
My guess is that the script was sent to the captioning company with bull dyke in the dialogue. Someone in editing (most likely) finally caught what everyone else should have realized — that the line was completely offensive — and looped in badass instead. Badass is a better line, it’s funnier. But it’s kind of appalling that everyone — executives, showrunner, director, writers, producers, actors, didn’t catch how offensive bull dyke is in that scenario and change it much, much earlier in the process.
I absolutely loved this show. So different from anything else on TV…it actually made you engage and stay engaged so that you did not miss any “clues”. I re-watched it again because I missed so many of these “clues” I totally disagree with this reviewer! I think this show will go on to be an intriguing drama as it unfolds.
The clues I saw (on 2nd viewing) – box of family photos 75-79, Randall’s email inbox – message from Kevin with the subject heading “it’s our birthday bro!” I’m sure there were lots more, but some would be impossible to pick out without knowing the ending.
Ben Travers’ review doesn’t give the audience or the show “This is Us” enough credit. Previews of the pilot led me to expect a Mike and Molly knock-off; I was delighted to find instead a show that expressed compassion, family values, and hope.My hope is that it will continue for more than one season.
I loved the first two episodes. The characters really resonate for me. I really think you’re overthinking things too much in your review. All shows are manipulative and stereotypical in certain ways. I guess you have to decide whether you want to be entertained or whether you’re rather spend time picking apart a plot.
I watched the first two episodes and it’s one of the better acted, better written series on the air. The only problem with the pilot episode was that the closed captioning had the dad calling his young daughter a bull dyke, while the audio called her a bad ass. Considering how precise the show was with everything else — including the rest of the captioning — someone should have caught that before it aired. But, despite my annoyance at a parent character calling their child a bull dyke, your review seems to be based on “what if” speculations — what if the writers run out of imagination? What if they can’t sustain two timelines? — instead of “what is.” Considering how impressive the first two episodes were, I’m willing to take a chance on watching more episodes before I condemn the series. It seems odd that you’d condemn it, just because you can’t imagine where they might go with it. However, smartly written, well-acted shows do tend to be canceled prematurely. Hopefully, it will survive the network execs long enough to play out whatever arc the writers have in mind, because I’m curious about where they’re going and what’s going to happen next.
I thought this show was very poorly written. The scene in which the obstetrician (Gerald McRaney) tells the new dad about the death of the 3rd triplet was laughable. Instead of telling the new dad the bad news and then allowing him to see his wife and/or newborns, he makes him sit through a long ass story about his own life. Like who would actually do that?? The new father should have been seeing his new babies, not forced to listen to Gerald McRaney’s story which was meant to be deep, philosophical, purposeful, and heart-wrenching. This scene failed miserably! It was so absurd. My second biggest moment of disgust came when the sister and her new “fat friend” (the shows words, not mine!) were ending their first date at her doorstep and he asked “Aren’t you going to invite me in for a handy?” If that was meant to be funny, it wasn’t. If a guy would say that to me in that situation, I would be totally creeped out and never give him a 2nd date. That was really low class.
This piece is terrible. This is Us is one of the best television shows to come out in a long time. Love the writing, love every single character. Loved it.
Love love love this show! You seem to be very negative & shallow! It’s a beautiful show with a great storyline! Every week it brings me close to tears. Haters should down.
The show is okay but I probably won’t be watching much more unless they stop imposing their background music on us. It’s boring and you can’t even hear what the actors are saying. All the shows are doing this now and it needs to stop. Nothing like old movies they didn’t do it to this degree.
I guess since
It is a decent, wholesome show, this reviewer has a problem with the show. No surprise there. This is absolutely a fantastic show with amazing acting. Just because it doesn’t have a liberal edge doesn’t mean it isn’t good. Poor review.
What is the phrase used to identify audience members as Jews? And where is it from or what does it mean?
Daring and original, a twist that stunned but was nonetheless skillfully foreshadowed. A great pilot with awesome potential for real story telling. This is a terrible review – particularly lane is the critique of the title which is evocative and shiny “this is us” specific and universal.
oops “lame” not “lane”