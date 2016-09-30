Tim Burton Defends Lack of Diversity in ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home’ With Bizarre ‘Brady Bunch’ Analogy

There’s something peculiar about Tim Burton’s latest film, and it goes far beyond characters who are filled with swarms of bees or who can turn into birds or are even so light that they require lead shoes to stay grounded, it’s a noticeable lack of diversity amongst its casting ranks. Burton’s newest feature, “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Particular Children” stars a cast of mostly white actors and actresses — not including Samuel L. Jackson, the lone exception, who co-stars as the film’s villain — who play a host of characters, young and old, some given to special powers and some not so much.
In short, there’s room to mix it up a bit, but that’s not something Burton seems to be very interested in doing. In a recent chat with Bustle, the filmmaker was asked about diversity in films, including his own, and he issued a somewhat strange answer.
“Nowadays, people are talking about it more…[but] things either call for things, or they don’t,” he started. Okay, that’s a fair enough beginning to a potentially interesting and insightful discussion on the changing face of the movie industry. And then things get a little…unexpectedly vintage?
“I remember back when I was a child watching ‘The Brady Bunch’ and they started to get all politically correct,” he said. “Like, OK, let’s have an Asian child and a black. I used to get more offended by that than just… I grew up watching blaxploitation movies, right? And I said, that’s great. I didn’t go like, OK, there should be more white people in these movies.”
While it’s nice that Burton grew up on a steady diet of both “The Brady Bunch” and blaxploitation movies — some of his closest friends are blaxploitation movies! — it’s a comparison that entirely misses the point when it comes to diversity. Burton’s films have long chronicled — and so often championed — the underdog and the underrepresented, from “Edward Scissorhands” to “Ed Wood” and even “Frankenweenie,” and it’s disheartening that he’s failed to recognize how that element of his work might speak to a population that’s not just white.
Sure, some projects might not “call for things,” but Burton’s actually do, including something like “Miss Peregrine’s,” which is about a group of differently abled kids who come together to fight a meanie out to get them. And although it’s set in Wales in the ’40s, it’s also a fantasy film, a genre that offers up plenty of room for imagination. What’s more diverse than a bee-body kid and a floating kid and a kid with a mouth on the back of her head joined in a common goal? For Burton, sadly, it’s seems like that’s the extent of his own diversity.
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” opens in theaters on Friday, September 30.
Comments
And on top of being not diverse, it’s not that original either, so people probably would not have seen it either way.
His remarks are stupid but to be fair, I’ve read the books… Not sure how many black people you’d find on an Island off of Wales in the 1940’s.
Follows the books and the era. Non-issue, no debate, pointless article.
It’s also pretty offensive to say that because there are a lack of minorities in a movie it means that minories can’t enjoy it.
Quit trying to force filmmakers into doing what society deems is politically correct. Many of his movies don’t have minorities in them; that’s his style and it’s his vision and no one else’s. When you force race into ones vision that’s when the movie ends up with a “token” character or actor that said race or nationality will now complain about because it’s token. It’s a Pandora’s box.
In fairness to Burton, Frankenweenie is both black and white.
But what if all of the non-white actors and actresses that auditioned were awful at acting, and Burton chose the cast purely on theatre skills, which surely is the most important thing when making a movie?
Jacie, it’s one thing to have an all-white cast (not great, maybe appropriate sometimes?) but it’s another thing to have the only prominent (perhaps the absolute ONLY) person of color be the villain. It’s like a double whammy, at the VERY least deserving of a conversation with kids if they go see it.
This is a good point!
Pauline, like how these Star Wars reboots feature a multi-gender and multi-ethnic cast of heroes and then a white male villain?
Daniel, you mean so unlike having Darth Vader, the most classic villain in history, voiced by a black man while literally everyone else in the originals aside from Lando was white? I mean, if you’re upset about the flip flop — and having ONE black “hero” and ONE Guatemalan-American “hero” is not exactly the whole cast — then you are part of the problem, my friend.
Don’t for a second think that white people are oppressed, because you would be wrong.
Indie Wire, this is a ridiculous article. You should honestly be ashamed of yourselves. The book (assuming the movie does as well – just haven’t seen it yet) takes place on an island off the coast of Wales in pre-WWII times. How many non-white people do you expect? The point of him bringing up the political correctness of Brady Bunch was that the directors/producers decided to trade in the integrity/plot of the show just to be politically correct. He’s saying he doesn’t want to have a fully racially diverse cast because that’s not his vision of the show – doesn’t make him a racist. Unbelievable. Complete non-issue. This isn’t journalism, this is pandering to an audience of PC mouthbreathers.
wow so many self hating asians and latinos here lol. so sad you let white people brainwash you. yall all need buddha badly and get some self love and cultural pride. its ok actually have films with people that look like you. when the race war comes hope you dont think your white masters are going to make an exception out of you lol. americans are soooooo silly lol
When the critic puts their life work into making a film, he or she can have as diverse a cast as he or she wants
You understand that he made the one black character the invisible child as a statement about the concept of non-whites never being represented fairly in media, yes? Or was that allegory lost on someone who wants to see something that isn’t there (like an invisible person…)
When the Wayans brothers made White Chicks, none of the white people thought that it was racist of them to do a white face. Imagine how would that turn out if a white person does a black face? Talk about double standards!
Yep. Because it’s impossible for Black people to be racist, because the majorities are “structurally racist” to them.
So, are we all the same? or are we different and should be treated differently? pick a side.
Burton may be a great Director, but he’s often a clumsy communicator in interviews. You’re taking a silly quote and elaborating that he’s a racist. shame on you. this kind of article and poorly formed argument is what turns people off to critiques of non-diversity in the first place – make your criticism count by indicting the system, not shaming individuals within it because they didn’t put enough racial diversity in a film set in a 99.9% white Whales of the 1940s. What you’re asking him to do is exactly the kind of tokenism Burton is trying to suggest in his quote – is itself racist.
Dear Kate Erbland,
This is one of the most stupid things to attack an artist for. Not only you lack the basic information concerning the original book, but trying to fit into oh so popular topic you seem to be completely oblivious to a role and work of artist in general. If this is his vision, then it is not your business how he does his art. If you want to fix the world and commit yourself to eradicate racism, then do something better than inventing artificial problems and good only for your clickbeit needs. Be a hero, go fight for equality somewhere it rteally IS needed.
You know what? You actually write too little about other than white ppl, what does it say about you?
Look who missed the point by a few light years. Tim Burton’s point was that he found that ARTIFICIALLY making race a target of artistic enterprise is DISGUSTING and he HATES it. In other words, what you are doing by accusing him of being backward and racist is failing to see that not everything in this world is a global effort with Africa and Asia meticulously represented. And if you really do need to see that every time you watch a movie, maybe your agenda is insidious and unenlightened, not the people you are so brazenly electing to hate and insult and publicly assassinate.
If you want more “diversity” in movies (in other words, people with different ethnicity thinking and acting exactly like your favorite white people), then maybe you should go out and write and direct movies to suit your own prejudices.
Sound like a plan?? Can’t wait.
What a stupid reason for an article! Oh! There isn’t a black or Chinese person in this movie? Where the hell are these articles when Tyler Perry puts out his all black movies? Nowadays you libtards try to sling mud at white folks just to show what pussies this society has become. They are already destroying Stephen Kings Dark Tower series by making the Gunslinger black when he is white in the books. That destroys the entire story line because a different character, Suzzannah, is vlack and calls Roland a Honky mofo so now the story line is destroyed. Only way it wouldn’t be destroyed is if they made all the characters in the story the OPPOSITE of what they were in the books. But you Pussies are destroying the arts with your pandering to everybody. Have to make @ least 1 character a person of color to avoid charges of racism?! GTFO of here. Now all you pussies attack me now. F you is all I say to you.
Um, in case you haven’t noticed, Tim Burton plays to a demographic that is primarily WHITE. Why on Earth would he make an effort to diversify the cast when minorities are largely uninterested in his quirky genre. Also, anybody noticed that he uses the same people in every single movie? That’s just how he rolls. Nobody says anything to Tyler Perry about his casting choices.
well how can you expect anything else from him when all his movies are all white all the time. he is like woody allen except i actually watch tim burton films. and to the idiots that say “his demographic is primarily white”, where are you getting this from? do you just assume people of color dont like supernatural or cooky films? how stupid of you lol. i grew up on tim burton films and im far from white and did not grow up any where near white people. we watch movies if the subject interests us not only if they are “made by blacks for blacks” ugh. dont get you people at all. so delusional about your own hatred
Kate, your article reeks of politically correct ignorance. The characters in the books were all white. Thinking Tim Burton should “diversify” it, just to satisfy some absurd notion that somehow takes race out of the equation is idiotic. Are you upset that “Lawrence of Arabia” wasn’t more diverse, having only Arabic and white Englishmen in the cast? Maybe T.E. Lawrence should have been played by HArry Belafonte instead of Peter O’Toole. Inserting a change in race just to make a film “diverse” is stupid. If I make a film based on Fifteenth Century English nobles, none of them will be black, Asian, Indian or Inuit. If I make a film set in feudal Japan, it’s going to be utterly lacking in white actors.
Virtually no “nig nogs” in wales in the 1940’s. Don’t want to see token gestures in movies!
Tim Burton’s movie is a form of art. Art should never have to be subjected to political correctness, because then all movies will become the same boring shit.
As of 2011 the black population of Whales, where story took place, totaled a whopping .6 percent. As a white person who grew up as a white minority in North Philly and later lived in many different places, I have never seen the US as divided as it is today and it’s because of “articles” like this trash as well as the media and parts of the American government.
Even some black old timers I talk to in Philly think the past five years have been the most divided they’ve seen the US in years and these people grew up when there was actually some REAL racism, not the perceived racism that exists today.
Hope you got paid well for your “article” though and congrats for contributing to the divisiveness.
It has been brought to my attention that Tim Burton’s, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, has received negative feedback due to the lack of diversity among the Peculiar children.
Lemme ask you this> how do you know Millard Nullings (the invisible one) is white?
Also, anyone who thinks like this in regards to a film “for kids” is what’s wrong with this country.
Yeah, the invisible one is black? And you don’t see how thats a cause for concern? You’re whats wrong w/this country.
Wow, the ignorance throughout the comments section is mind numbing. I appreciate that you called Tim Burton to task. As a non white American, I have enjoyed his movies but could not help noticing over time that he rarely employed any characters of color. In Miss peregrine’s Home, he had a fantastic opportunity to include a diverse cast – its a fantasy film with monsters, not a historical narrative – a non white orphan would not be absurd. Children, and adults too, enjoy seeing people who look like them on the screen. Furthermore, when the only black character is the evil villain, thats a problem. And all the enablers and apologists cluelessly commenting here are an even bigger part of the problem.
If you cant watch a movie without thinking to push your globalist bank agenda or your ideas then you have some deep problems… When I watch a Japanese movie, the last thing Im thinking is how much better this movie would be with a few blacks and whites scattered in it.