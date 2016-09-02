‘Twin Peaks’: Eddie Vedder Previews Trippy New Song He Wrote For The Revival — Listen

The Pearl Jam frontman debuted "Out of Sand" during a music festival in California.

The “Twin Peaks” revival boasts an impressive cast of more than 200 people, including Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder who’s pulling double duty on the David Lynch project.

Aside from making a guest appearance on the upcoming Showtime series, the musician wrote a song for the revival titled “Out of Sand.” Vedder premiered the track last week during a solo set at the Ohana Music Festival in California and you can listen to it below.

According to the fan site Pearl Jam Online, who also tweeted a picture of the lyrics, the song will be featured on the show’s soundtrack.

The revival is Lynch’s first project for film or TV since 2006’s “Inland Empire” and is expected to premiere in the early half of 2017. Most of the original cast is set to return, along with a slew of new faces including Amanda Seyfried, Michael Cera, Naomi Watts and musicians Trent Reznor, Sky Ferreira and more.

Vedder’s previous acting credits include a recent cameo in Cameron Crowe’s “Roadies,” where he played himself in the season finale, and an appearance on IFC’s “Portlandia.” Pearl Jam’s last album, “Lightning Bolt,” was released in 2013 and many are hopeful that the new song could be a hint for new material from the rock band.

