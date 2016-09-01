YouTube Creators Cry Censorship As ‘Inappropriate’ Content Is No Longer Monetizable On The Platform

Many YouTubers took to Twitter today to bemoan the video giant’s advertiser-friendly content guidelines under the hashtag #YouTubeIsOverParty, with many users proclaiming the death of YouTube. Hyperbole aside, some widely followed YouTubers have noticed flags on videos with explicit content or tags. The site is not removing the videos, but the users will no longer receive ad revenue. YouTube will only monetize videos that it deems appropriate:
Though the guidelines have been in place for some time, it appears YouTube only recently began enforcing them. YouTuber Philip DeFranco, who has over 4.5 million subscribers on on his channel, was the first to notice, when twelve of his videos were deemed no longer eligible for monetization. In a video uploaded yesterday titled “YouTube Is Shutting Down My Channel And I’m Not Sure What To Do,” DeFranco accused the site of censorship: “Taking away the ability to monetize a video where you’re saying things that they don’t deem okay, that’s been described as censorship with a different name, because if you do this on the regular and you have no advertising, that’s not sustainable.”
READ MORE: The Best YouTube Channels Launched in 2016
DeFranco originally gave YouTube the benefit of the doubt, wondering if bots were flagging his content by mistake (DeFranco’s channel is mostly made up of political and cultural commentary). Halfway through his video, however, he is informed by his producer that a YouTube representative confirmed the flagging of his videos was intentional. “It looks like they’re trying to push some of us off the site,” he said.
“It’s important to note that this isn’t really a first amendment issue,” Jeff Hermes, Deputy Director of The Media Law Resource Center told IndieWire. “YouTube is a private entity and has the right to run advertising or not on its content as it will.” Hermes said there is a sensitivity around social media sites and other third party websites monetizing what is seen as sensitive material. For example, the site Backpage.com, which has an adult personals section, has been accused of facilitating sex-trafficking, and has taken heat for profiting from those advertisements.
READ MORE: Refinery29’s Female-Driven YouTube Channel Is A Laugh RIOT
“There’s a broader question about the company’s relationship with its users in terms of the decisions it makes,” Hermes said.
For an entirely user-generated site, YouTube’s relationship with its users should be extremely important. Perhaps they are betting users need the platform more than the platform needs its users. Fans and creators alike took to Twitter to express outrage:
why won’t they just make a children’s mode for youtube instead of censoring content everyone else wants to see #YoutubeIsOverParty
— mafalda (@raindcwn) September 1, 2016
#YoutubeIsOverParty This thing would take away a lot of the creators creativity and freedom, a big part of what makes yt great for nothing!
— DanaLovatoHoranHemmo (@Danathefangirl) September 1, 2016
First Facebook, then Twitter, now YouTube. Censorship and control of information has reached Soviet levels. #youtubeisoverparty
— Northern Belle (@FountofJustice) September 1, 2016
Apparently the new definition of “censorship” is “not permitting you to make money on our website with this content.” #YouTubeIsOverParty
— Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) September 1, 2016
It is too soon to tell how these newly enforced guidelines will affect YouTube creators in the long run. The site has always had the ability to demonetize a video, the only difference now is that YouTube is informing users when they have done so. Users can also appeal the decision to demonetize a video. What is most concerning is that there appears to be no rhyme or reason to which content gets demonetized.
One resounding opinion from Twitter is clear: With the amount of “inappropriate content” on the site, as defined by the guidelines, YouTube could be left with no monetized content at all.
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.
Comments
Private companies can “censor” whatever the hell they want to.
Comments are also being censored: http://non-pc.org/160/youtube-is-censoring-comments
Private companies can “censor” whatever they want to.
What is the alternative to YouTube? Do they have a monopoly? Is there going to be a mass migration to a new platform?
Oh poor ‘popularist’ internet stars. It’s almost as if they’ll need to get an actual job to supplement their income. It’s hard to feel sorry for them, I mean I should be able to make money from holding my camera at a pet. That is worthy of income revenue.
I understand that censorship is evil. I get that it leads to an East German dystopian world, but these complaints just come across as spoilt brat kids complaining that their pocket money has been docked because they didn’t put the bins out…
What? For most Youtubers, it IS an “actual job”, where they spend a lot of time planning, filiming, and editing videos. If that’s not a real job, than neither is anything in TV or film. The problem is that Youtube left this demonetization up to an algorithm that just looks at titles and tags, so if somebody makes a video about suicide prevention, Youtube will see the word suicide and censor it. Basically, in order to make money on Youtube under these rules, you HAVE to be child-friendly, even though Youtube already has a Youtube Kids app for that exact purpose. This is all about them wanting to bring in new advertisers, and thinking that those potential ads hold all the leverage over not only Youtube, but its creators by extension.
Saying youtube will demonetize a video aimed at “suicide prevention” because it has the word suicide tagged is a bit much. I’m not saying that you’re entirely wrong with the company using an algorithm, but you’re analogy obviously outrageous. The suits at youtube have bettwe PR people than to allow that.
I didn’t even know people made money from youtube.
Oh boo-hoo, now these lazy millennial internet stars will now have to get a real job!
Saying that youtube isn’t a real job is like saying that writing, or drawing isn’t a real job -______-
Saying that youtube isn’t a real job would imply that you need talent and/or skill in order to be successful on youtube. But for all of these youtube stars, talent has been something of a non-factor in their rise to fame.
There are so many jobs that do not require talent or skill. But just experience and perseverance. Having a successful YouTube channel definitely requires hard work. Most of these guys work long hours coming up with content, shooting and editing their videos. It needs at least some skills with video shooting and video editing, a lot of experience getting to know the market and what content to put out, when to switch it up etc and usually more than a full work week. When you’re competing with everyone on the internet, you have to work your ass off to be able to make a living.
Saying that youtube is a real job would imply that you need talent and/or skill in order to be successful on youtube. But for all of these youtube stars, talent has been something of a non-factor in their rise to fame.
I can understand why some would say that youtube is not a real job, but youtube consists of more than just cat videos. For example, there are (somewhat) professionally shot news shows such as the Philip Defranco Show, which covers news stories recommended by viewers in a way that evokes viewers to consider and interpret the subject themselves. The stories are not watered down like traditional news shows, rather very raw and honest. New episodes are uploaded daily by its own “production team”, and the work put into it should by no means be regarded as “lazy”. On the other hand, there are youtube videos that the creator produces by themselves, uploaded (usually) on a weekly or daily basis. While these videos are not up to the same quality standards as what you would see on TV, you have to remember that these people are essentially making their own short film, by themselves, every day/week. This includes editing, filming, writing, acting, etc. From my experience, I can confidently say that this is far from “lazy”. Then there are youtubers such as Casey Neistat. Casey makes daily videos that I would say are up to par with most reality TV shows, minus the scripting. I could describe his content, but I think watching just one of the videos he posts every day would do his craft much more justice. Note, he also makes his videos by himself.
The Philip Defranco Show: https://www.youtube.com/philipdefranco
Casey Neistat: https://www.youtube.com/c/caseyneistatofficial
I would also like to note that this article does make the creators upset about the change in youtube policy sound like “cry babies”. Philip Defranco (the main creator mentioned in this article) along with many other youtubers have acknowledged that youtube is a private company and they understand that it can do what it wants. It seems that many youtubers are not as upset about the situation, since youtube has actually explained why this policy change has occurred (I think lack of communication between youtube and its creators was the main cause of the outcry).