Save The Dates: Here’s The 2016-2017 Awards Calendar

October 2016
10 Critics Choice Documentary Awards nominees announced
20 Gotham Award nominations announced
28 Britannia Awards Gala (BAFTA LA)
November 2016
1 British Independent Film Awards nominations announced
3 Critics Choice Documentary Awards Show
5 European Film Awards nominations announced
12 AMPAS Governors Awards
14 Critics Choice TV Nominations announced
17 SAG nomination ballots open
22 PGA documentary nominees announced
22 Independent Spirit Award nominations announced
25 Golden Globe nomination ballots mailed out to to HFPA members
28 Annie Award nominations announced
28 Gotham Awards
29 National Board of Review winners announced
30 DGA Feature Film online nomination voting opens
December 2016
1 Critics Choice Film Nominations announced
1 New York Film Critics Circle Awards announced
4 British Independent Film Awards
5 WGA TV, New Media, Radio, News, Promo Writing, Graphic Animation noms announced
9 Golden Globes deadline for ballots
11 SAG nominations voting closes at 5 PM PT
11 Critics Choice Awards
12 Golden Globes nominations announced
12 DGA online voting for TV noms opens
14 SAG nominations announced
15 PGA nominations poll open for motion pictures
19 SAG final voting opens
19 Golden Globes final ballots mailed
January 2017
2 Annie Award online voting opens
2 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala
4 WGA theatrical and documentary screenplay nominations announced
4 Deadline for receipt of final Golden Globe ballots from HFPA members
4 National Board of Review gala
5 PGA nominations for TV and digital announced
5 Academy Award nominations voting opens at 8am PST
5 Art Directors Guild nominations announced
7 BAFTA Tea Party
8 Golden Globe Awards
10 BAFTA nominations announced
10 PGA Awards nominations announced
11 DGA TV, Commercial and Documentary nominees announced
12 DGA feature film and first-time feature nominations announced
13 Academy Award nominations voting closes at 5pm PST
23 Annie Award voting closes
24 Academy Award nominations announced
27 SAG final voting closes
27 PGA final voting closes
27 ACE Eddie Awards Gala
28 PGA Awards
29 SAG Awards
30 WGA final online voting for Screenplay and Series
February 2017
3 DGA deadline to vote online for feature film award
4 DGA Awards
4 Annie Awards
6 Oscar Nominees Luncheon
12 BAFTA Awards
13 Academy Award final voting opens at 8am PST
19 WGA Awards
21 Academy Award final voting closes at 5pm PST
25 – Independent Spirit Awards
26 – 89th Annual Academy Awards
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.
Comments
Należy dostarczyć do nas sprzęt kurierem, my następnie odsyłamy na nasz koszt naprawiony lub zdiagnozowany sprzęt.
Everything is very open with a clear explanation of the challenges.
It was really informative. Your site is useful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Shah Rukh Khan
Would love to see award shows like the NAACP Image Awards included in this list also.
There is absolutely nothing worse than getting a new living room
suite only to get it household and understand that you don’t discover it comfy.
Annadatam date