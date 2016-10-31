Save The Dates: Here’s The 2016-2017 Awards Calendar

Check out all the dates and deadlines for entertainment's biggest awards.

October 2016

10 Critics Choice Documentary Awards nominees announced

20 Gotham Award nominations announced

28 Britannia Awards Gala (BAFTA LA)

November 2016

1 British Independent Film Awards nominations announced

3 Critics Choice Documentary Awards Show

5 European Film Awards nominations announced

12 AMPAS Governors Awards

14 Critics Choice TV Nominations announced

17 SAG nomination ballots open

22 PGA documentary nominees announced

22 Independent Spirit Award nominations announced

25 Golden Globe nomination ballots mailed out to to HFPA members

28 Annie Award nominations announced

28 Gotham Awards

29 National Board of Review winners announced

30 DGA Feature Film online nomination voting opens

December 2016

1 Critics Choice Film Nominations announced

1 New York Film Critics Circle Awards announced

4 British Independent Film Awards

5 WGA TV, New Media, Radio, News, Promo Writing, Graphic Animation noms announced

9 Golden Globes deadline for ballots

11 SAG nominations voting closes at 5 PM PT

11 Critics Choice Awards

12 Golden Globes nominations announced

12 DGA online voting for TV noms opens

14 SAG nominations announced

15 PGA nominations poll open for motion pictures

19 SAG final voting opens

19 Golden Globes final ballots mailed

January 2017

2 Annie Award online voting opens

2 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

4 WGA theatrical and documentary screenplay nominations announced

4 Deadline for receipt of final Golden Globe ballots from HFPA members

4 National Board of Review gala

5 PGA nominations for TV and digital announced

5 Academy Award nominations voting opens at 8am PST

5 Art Directors Guild nominations announced

7 BAFTA Tea Party

8 Golden Globe Awards

10 BAFTA nominations announced

10 PGA Awards nominations announced

11 DGA TV, Commercial and Documentary nominees announced

12 DGA feature film and first-time feature nominations announced

13 Academy Award nominations voting closes at 5pm PST

23 Annie Award voting closes

24 Academy Award nominations announced

27 SAG final voting closes

27 PGA final voting closes

27 ACE Eddie Awards Gala

28 PGA Awards

29 SAG Awards

30 WGA final online voting for Screenplay and Series

February 2017

3 DGA deadline to vote online for feature film award

4 DGA Awards

4 Annie Awards

6 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

12 BAFTA Awards

13 Academy Award final voting opens at 8am PST

19 WGA Awards

21 Academy Award final voting closes at 5pm PST

25 – Independent Spirit Awards

26 – 89th Annual Academy Awards

