2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Foreign Language Film

Check out this year's list of a record 85 foreign-language Oscar submissions, and our picks for the frontrunners.

The official shortlist for the foreign language Oscar is in, selected by two committees from a record 85 eligible to compete. (Last year, 81 submissions were released theatrically in their home countries between October 1, 2014 and September 30, 2015.) This year’s deadline for submissions was October 3, 2016.

Several Academy foreign committees comprised of members from all the branches whittle down the films to a shortlist of nine in mid-December and finally, five Oscar nominees. (Last year’s winner was Cannes prize-winner “Son of Saul,” directed by Hungarian Lazlo Nemes.)

Many countries pick films that do well on the festival circuit as their strongest Oscar contender; others do not. Politics often intervene: Brazil’s submission was expected to be Cannes competition film “Aquarius,” starring Sonia Braga, but it was embroiled in controversy over filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho’s support of outgoing impeached president Dilma Rousseff. Bruno Barreto’s Brazil selection committee went instead with David Schurmann’s “Little Secret,” chosen among 17 candidates.Israel always sends the winner of its Best Picture Ophir Award; this year’s winner on September 22 was festival circuit hit “Sand Storm” (Netflix) by Elite Zexer. And for its part, Russia chose film industry leader Nikita Mikhalkov’s brother Andrei Konchalovsky’s latest film, “Paradise,” which made the shortlist of nine.

Also on the shortlist were three Cannes entries, including Germany’s European Film Awards winner from Maren Ade, the brilliant three-hour father-daughter dramedy “Toni Erdmann” (SPC), which was shockingly overlooked by the jury at Cannes, as was Canadian bad-boy Xavier Dolan’s starry family drama “It’s Only the End of the World,” which polarized critics, many of whom found it overly theatrical, but took home the Cannes Grand Prix; and Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman,” which won Best Actor and Screenplay.

Not selected were France’s psychosexual thriller “Elle” by Paul Verhoeven, starring Isabelle Huppert, who could be a Best Actress contender; Spain’s “Julieta” by Pedro Almodóvar; Chilean Pablo Larrain’s “Neruda,” starring Gael Garcia Bernal; and Romanian family drama “Sieranevada” from Cristi Puiu.

Also making the shortlist were three Scandinavian films: Denmark’s post-World War II expose “Land of Mine,” from Martin Zandvliet; Swedish crowdpleaser “A Man Called Ove” by Hannes Holm; and Norway’s historical drama “The King’s Choice” (“Kongens nei”), directed by Erik Poppe.

Also not making the cut was Italy’s Berlin Golden Bear winner “Fire at Sea,” Gianfranco Rosi’s critically hailed and timely refugee documentary; Mexico’s “Desierto,” an action film directed by “Gravity” writer Jonás Cuarón; Greek director Athina Rachel Tsangari’s hilarious and edgy feminist festival hit “Chevalier,” and Hungarian Attila Till’s “Kill on Wheels.”

Per usual, no film will be listed as a frontrunner until I have seen it.

Frontrunners

“It’s Only the End of the World” (Canada)

“Land of Mine” (Denmark)

“My Life as a Zucchini” (Switzerland)

“The Salesman” (Iran)

“Toni Erdmann” (Germany)

Contenders:

“The King’s Choice” (Norway)

“A Man Called Ove” (Sweden)

“Paradise” (Russia)

“Tanna” (Australia)

