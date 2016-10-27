‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’ Review: Let The Bodies Hit The Floor

LAST WEEK’S REVIEW: Chapter 6 Is a Total Game Changer
Setting The Scene
While last week was largely devoted to setting up “American Horror Story’s” new found footage status quo, “Chapter 7” puts its foot on the accelerator and doesn’t let up. “Chapter 6” gave me hope that the back half of “Roanoke” might live up to past seasons, and this week’s episode cranks up the scares and the WTF moments that have always been the show’s trademark. Who knows if the remainder of Season 6 can keep up this pace, but for now it’s nice to enjoy the ride.
Fact vs. Fiction
We open a few minutes before the conclusion of “Chapter 6,” as Dominic arrives and Matt rushes to beat him up. Dominic, it turns out, is a grade A heel, who immediately starts putting the moves on Shelby again, only to later confess he’s only there for the money and the fame. And who gets the most screen time on a reality show? The villain! Suffice to say, Dominic is not here to make friends. You can’t say he hasn’t done his homework.
We also get footage of Sidney, his PA Alissa and a camera guy watching the Dominic/Matt fight. Sidney is obviously delighted, but is conveniently looking away from the monitors when Rory gets killed by the nurses. He’s soon drawn outside by a noise, only to find Alissa on the ground, her neck gushing blood. Sid turns to see Agnes, the actress who played The Butcher, who has gone from somewhat unhinged to full-on serial killer in the space between episodes. Guess she was a little more unstable than Sidney, though. Agnes kills both Sidney and the cameraman, and lumbers off to wreak more havoc.
At first I was bummed at Sidney’s quick removal, since he was the focus of the last episode and Cheyenne Jackson played him with an enjoyable sleaziness, but it makes sense that he had to go. The production end of “Return to Roanoke” is the housemates’ link to the outside world, so it had to be severed before things got too crazy. Now our stars are all alone.
Likewise, Agnes immediately becoming a killer seems out of left field, but they did establish her as unstable last episode, and it’s an interesting x-factor to have a physical threat on the premises along with a mystical one. Not to mention it gives Kathy Bates plenty of opportunity to chew the scenery, as she films herself switching between her “normal” personality and her Butcher persona. “They only booked me for three episodes, but I got five because the fans wanted more!” she raves, only to be interrupted by legitimate spooks. It turns out that when Agnes encounters the legit supernatural, she’s overjoyed. When the real Butcher arrives at the episode’s conclusion, Agnes falls to her knees like a star-struck fan. “I just wanted to be on TV,” she gasps, just before The Butcher buries her cleaver in Agnes’s head all the way down to her nose. Agnes is the last character to die in “Chapter 7,” but she’s far from the first.
A Classic Love Quadrangle
FX
After his dust-up with Dominic, Shelby again tries to reconnect with Matt, who’s still cold to her. Shelby protests that her time with Dominic was just one drunken weekend, but Matt confesses that their marriage was finished as soon as they entered the house. He hasn’t felt human for two years, so he had to come back. Shelby admits that their time there took something from both of them, and perhaps they can both work to get it back. It’s a nice scene, and I can’t express enough what a relief it is that Lily Rabe and Andre Holland actually get something to do this season. It makes you want to root for both of them and hope they can work things out.
Spoiler: They do not work things out.
That night, Matt wakes up and starts walking as if in a trance, which we all knew he would, since there’s no way the real Witchy Gaga doesn’t still want that D. He heads to the basement for some supernatural coitus, and much like the other ghosts we’ve seen so far in “Return to Roanoke,” the real Witchy Gaga is a lot less pleasant than the re-enactment version. She and Matt are interrupted by Shelby and Dominic, who followed Matt downstairs, and Shelby chases the witch off with a crowbar. Matt, instead of being relieved, is extremely distressed. “I came back for her! I’m in love with her!” Shelby is shocked for a moment, then she proceeds to beat Matt to death with the crowbar, smashing his head to jelly. Now that’s the primo craziness which “American Horror Story” is best at. It’s totally unexpected but still understandably motivated. She came to this haunted house to win back her husband, while he came back to bang a witch. Admit it: You’d be pissed too.
Lee Is The Best???
FX
Agnes covers a lot of ground this episode, sneaking her way inside the house and wounding Shelby before Dominic comes to her rescue. Agnes escapes, and everyone tends to Shelby’s wounds. They can’t raise Sidney, so Lee, Monet and Audrey decide to head out into the woods to find the production truck before dark. No points for guessing how well that goes. Lee insists on filming everything herself, so that Sidney can’t pervert her narrative, which is a decent enough explanation for why filming keeps happening when any reasonable person would have put down the camera.
They do eventually find the production truck, but only after the sun has gone down, and they quickly realize that not only are Sidney and the others dead, but there’s no phone and the car is dead, too. Lee reveals that she brought a gun to the house, making her the smartest person there by a wide margin. And it’s a good thing too, because Agnes bursts out the trees, but Lee is able to light her ass up. Agnes still manages to get away, because she has all the lives of an 80’s slasher movie villain.
The trio stumbles across Rory’s mangled body (earlier, everyone had assumed he had left to film a Brad Pitt movie) and Lee manages to convince Audrey to continue even though she’s understandably starting to lose her mind. Still, this doesn’t save them from all being captured by the real life Polks, whose matriarch is now played by “Deadwood’s” Robin Weigert under Calamity Jane-levels of filth. One of her sons turns out to be a shutterbug, which is good news for the “Return to Roanoke” producers, since they get juicy footage of the Polks preparing Lee’s leg to be served to Monet and Audrey. These bits wander awfully close to torture porn territory, so next week might be a chore, depending on how much more time the women are in the Polks’s clutches. But considering how much action was crammed into this episode, there probably won’t be much lingering left this season.
Comments
Bad. storytelling. Poor excuse for horror.
I agree. The performances (especially by Kathie Bates, Sarah Paulson and Lily Rabe) are laughable. Insulting to loyal viewers. Please put this franchise to rest…
then don’t watch it! you’re the insult to the fans of the show, creators, cast, writers. this season is fantastic in MY opinion. i’m loving it. i appreciate the work, creativity, & endless suffering Ryan Murphy went through to keep everything a secret until it aired. you have so many channels to peruse through. go b!tch about other shows. no one’s Clockwork-Oranging you.
Great review. This is easily the best season of AHS since season one. Not sure how people think this is bad story telling. It’s actually the most cohesive plot since season one, and manages to be both entertaining and a commentary on Hollywood at the same time.
The acting is also quite good. Lily Rabe has especially knocked it out of the park with this one.
One final note: calling Kathy Bates’ performance laughable just shows the amount of ignorance some people have.
Marc, are you watching the same show I am? This season is terrible. The story is laughable, not the performances. There’s no way they would come back to the house after what happened to them. Matt came back because he is in love with the witch???? They run through the woods in panic but they don`t stop filming for a minute??? Everything is so absurd. This show should be cancelled inmediatly.
This season is, without doubt, the worst yet. I feel embarrassed for Kathy Bates…what the hell is that accent supposed to be?! I keep hanging on in there, because I love this franchise. Also, because, these people are mighty fine actors. But I’m being seriously tested by this series!!!
somehow you spelled ‘cancelled’ property but screwed up ‘immediately’. i was gonna applaud you. but now: not. (& don’t mock my errors ~ i have a g.d. iq of 80.)
This show has resorted to stealing plot, characters, and shots outright from recent film “They’re Watching” about a film crew shooting a House Hunters type show. This week AHS even stole 3 of the murders from this movie shot for shot.
Hebert – I think you’re the one watching a different show. Most of their reasons for coming back weren’t absurd.
The actors didn’t believe Matt/Shelby/Lee’s stories and they’re looking to get paid again and further their careers so they had no reason to fear returning.
Lee was desperate to clear her name since she’d been found guilty in the court of public opinion, which would significantly help the custody case w/ her daughter. People do crazy things when it comes to their kids (also she was the only one who came armed).
Matt was obviously bewitched by Scáthach so of course he’d come back for her. Hence his behavior with Scáthach before/how he recounted it + his behavior in episode 7 + him icing out Shelby well before the affair (him icing her out = what actually caused the affair in the first place – for all we know he could’ve been going back to visit Scáthach during non-blood-moon periods during the 1+ year between MRN and the found footage).
Shelby coming back because she was desperate to get Matt back after him shutting her out for so long is the most absurd but it’s understandable because people behave irrationally when they’re under intense psychological strain, like she has been.
They bring up, on multiple occasions, their various reasons why they kept filming – Lee, Shelby, Dominic, Monet, and Audrey all talk about it. Even the Polks justified why the one son was filming, plus all the cameras wired around their farm made perfect sense because most pot farmers of that scale keep their crops monitored with at least a couple strategically placed cams 24/7. There are both thematic and practical points addressed by the continued filming.
Marc – Hell yes Kathy Bates is a goddamn national treasure.
Agreed this season is a misfire. It’s a far stretch to imagine that either Matt or Shelby would be willing to return to the house, and the entire second half of the season hinges on it. I think they tried something different this season, and it isn’t working. Everyone’s allowed a misstep.
WTF is up with this season? I was looking forward to this season. But after the 3rd episode I have lost that excitement and can only laugh or yell at my tv screen because of the ridiculous plots. Who keeps filming there every moves when there about to be murdered or chased. Anybody who’s anybody knows dang well that they’d drop the camera and run like hell. And not back to the house where it all began!!
I had such high hopes for this series. I really hope they pull there S*** together for next season.
Two thumbs👎👎 down American Horror Story Roanoke!! Boooooo!
WTF is up with this season? I was looking forward to this season. But after the 3rd episode I have lost that excitement and can only laugh or yell at my tv screen because of the ridiculous plots. Who keeps filming there every moves when there about to be murdered or chased. Anybody who’s anybody knows dang well that they’d drop the camera and run like hell. And not back to the house where it all began!!
I had such high hopes for this series. I really hope they pull there S*** together for next season.
Two thumbs👎👎 down American Horror Story Roanoke!! Boooooo!
WHat the hell is up with this season? I was looking forward to this season. But after the 3rd episode I have lost that excitement and can only laugh or yell at my tv screen because of the ridiculous plots. Who keeps filming there every moves when there about to be murdered or chased. Anybody who’s anybody knows dang well that they’d drop the camera and run like hell. And not back to the house where it all began!!
I had such high hopes for this series. I really hope they pull there S*** together for next season.
Two thumbs👎👎 down American Horror Story Roanoke!! Boooooo!
“Dominic, it turns out, is a grade A heel, who immediately starts putting the moves on Shelby again, only to later confess he’s only there for the money and the fame”
I do not agree:
http://tinybuddha.com/blog/7-reasons-to-be-happy-even-if-things-aren%E2%80%99t-perfect-now/