‘Before the Flood’: Watch Leonardo DiCaprio’s Climate Change Documentary Now for Free

Among the numerous important issues facing Americans in this contentious election season, climate change stands as one of, if not the, most urgent. Fisher Stevens’ new documentary “Before the Flood,” produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, examines our planet’s everlasting ecological nightmare, a look at our bleak future if we continue to stand idly by and a call to arms to stand up for change. Some of the subjects interviewed in the film include President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Elon Musk and more. Now, you can watch the full documentary below, courtesy of National Geographic and YouTube.

“I’ve been incredibly moved by so many climate change documentaries in the past, but I never felt that I saw one that articulated the science clearly to the public,” said Leonardo DiCaprio before a screening in London. “I think people grasp it, but it seems something distant, far off, intangible and almost otherworldly. An individual doesn’t feel like they can make an impact. The journey for me was to try and make a modern-day film about climate change. I’ve been studying this issue for the past 15 years, I’ve been watching it very closely. What’s incredibly terrifying is that things are happening way ahead of the scientific projections, 15 or 20 years ago.”

“Before the Flood” entered limited theatrical release on October 21 and premiered on the National Geographic Channel last night, October 30.

