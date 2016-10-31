‘Before the Flood’: Watch Leonardo DiCaprio’s Climate Change Documentary Now for Free

Among the numerous important issues facing Americans in this contentious election season, climate change stands as one of, if not the, most urgent. Fisher Stevens’ new documentary “Before the Flood,” produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, examines our planet’s everlasting ecological nightmare, a look at our bleak future if we continue to stand idly by and a call to arms to stand up for change. Some of the subjects interviewed in the film include President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Elon Musk and more. Now, you can watch the full documentary below, courtesy of National Geographic and YouTube.
“I’ve been incredibly moved by so many climate change documentaries in the past, but I never felt that I saw one that articulated the science clearly to the public,” said Leonardo DiCaprio before a screening in London. “I think people grasp it, but it seems something distant, far off, intangible and almost otherworldly. An individual doesn’t feel like they can make an impact. The journey for me was to try and make a modern-day film about climate change. I’ve been studying this issue for the past 15 years, I’ve been watching it very closely. What’s incredibly terrifying is that things are happening way ahead of the scientific projections, 15 or 20 years ago.”
“Before the Flood” entered limited theatrical release on October 21 and premiered on the National Geographic Channel last night, October 30.
Comments
Frustrating it ignores agriculture – we fail climate goals with agriculture alone, ignoring fossil fuels.
This documentary that Leonardo DiCaprio’s team has put together has been an extraordinary eye opener for me. I am 63 years old and am saddened to watch the devastating effects that my generation and those before me have heaped upon our environment. To say that I have turned a blind eye and deaf ear to this enormous environmental catastrophe is shameful. This video has awaken the since of urgency to make even the smallest of lifestyle changes. I am grateful to the Ellen Show for having Leo appear and encourage everyone to view this video. I have been spreading the word ever since. God help us if things do not change.
LINDA RICHARDS
Leonardo Dicaprio needs to worry about his own country’s pollution that releases 10 times the pollution releases. He also needs to quit lying about our pollution causing climate change! He is not a scientist which gives him a right to argue against the facts from our scientists who prove him wrong.
#1 Follow the Facts they tell you everything. ???? Global warming is a fact! Melting Ice caps is a fact! Greedy Companies is a fact! People not paying attention and trying to do even the little things they can in their own homes is a fact! Changing climate is a fact! Destruction of our Forest is a fact! Fishing industry having less and less is a fact! And the list of destruction of this planet is Facts upon Facts! You do not have to be a star or a scientist or a politician to see or not see what is happening all around you.
Leonardo is just a person who cares what is happening to our planet and everyone should. Not just America or Canada, or China, or any place on this planet. They are speaking to the planet and for the planet and about it. This is not a one country problem it is a world problem. Because someone has to speak, and it’s bad but for the most part people pay more attention when it is a celebrity, and we need to hear it from everyone. We the people of the world have to have a voice about this and then those we elect will have more of a voice.
Yes some things have changed but it is not enough. We have waited too long and now we have to be more aggressive about the future of our planet. We the people of the world and yes the people like American, and china and all the places that consume more must change, but then so do all the others. This has to be a global effort.
Many of the facts you quoted by others was years ago. So go back to those years you quoted and check the climates and the weather patterns and then the changes every year since 1968 and then check the water levels and the level of ice melts at the poles, and then you will see what is happening and why it is happening because the numbers do not lie. The more industries build, the more people that have been born, the more people that have had to migrate, the more fossil fuels that are used, and the list continues and in the end we all lose. We are all guilty and we all must stop and we all must change.
I want to know when I die that my great grandchildren will still have clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and a clean world to live and play in. No one person on our planet should ever be hungry, or go without cloths, or have warm shelter, and they should not fear where their next meal comes from or if it’s safe. No one should have to be in fear of their lives. This planet has all it needs to take care of its people but they have to understand that they have to be smart and they have to act conservative. We can do better and we have too. We need to think like people of the planet earth not just people of America or France or China. If we think like a planet we will change.
And if we do not take care of our planet how will it be able to care for us.
Leonardo Dicaprio needs to worry about his own country’s pollution that releases 10 times the pollution Canada releases. He also needs to quit lying about our pollution causing climate change! He is not a scientist which gives him a right to argue against the facts from our scientists who prove him wrong. I would like to know how much he is getting paid to advertise these lies. The fact is this is all propaganda.
In 1969, Stanford University expert Paul Enrich proposed poisoning Africans to solve environmental problems, by keeping the population down.
In 1990, Enrich said we had to get rid of the rich people.
And this guy was quoted as being a climate expert in 1997.
THE BURLINGTON FREE PRESS
April 6 1990
“The most common misperception of the population problem is that it’s a problem of the poor Indians who don’t know how to use condoms. Actually, the real problem in the world is that there are too many rich people.”
Paul Enrich
Professor of population studies
Stanford University
His solution to the problem was to kill off the poor and also the rich.
In 1997, Stanford University expert Paul Enrich said Australia’s stance on greenhouse gases was criminal and would cause extreme weather.
In 1970, Enrich send the oceans would be dead and America would run out of food and water by 1980.
James Hansen, NASA’s top climate expert, (the world’s #1 climate alarmist) he claimed in 1988, “Lower Manhattan would be all underwater between the year 2008 and 2018. The West Side Highway will be under water. And there will be tape across the windows across the street because of high winds. And the same birds won’t be there.”
From the New York Times Magazine, on February 20 1969, New York Times predicted The North Pole, or the Arctic, would be ice free by 1989, at the latest. Then three days later they predicted a New Ice Age.
In 1989, the top UN climate expert said we only had until the year 2000 to stop global warming before flooding and crop failures caused an exodus of eco-refugees
1. San Jose Mercury News (CA) – June 30, 1989 – 3F general news
GRIM FORECAST
A senior environmental official at the United Nations, Noel Brown, says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the earth by raising sea levels if global warming is not reversed by the year 2000. Coastal flooding in crop failures would create an exodus of “Eco-refugees,” threatening political chaos, said Brown, Director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program. He said governments have a 10 year window of opportunity to sell the greenhouse of fact before it goes beyond human…
In 2004, the U.K. government’s chief scientist said global warming would force us to move to Antartica because it is going to be too hot to live anywhere else.
In 2012, the U.K. Environment secretary predicted drought for the U.K.
Tuesday, February 2012 “Theguardian” news said, “Drought may be new norm for U.K. says environment secretary,” but three weeks later it start flooding and hasn’t quit since then.
In 2009, BOM’s head of climate analysis predicted a permanent drought for southeast Australia.
CONCLUSION :
Blindly excepting consensus or authority is not science.
In questions of science the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual”
Galileo Galilei
“Science is in the believe in the ignorance of the experts”
Richard Feynman
I can not believe how ignorant all of you who are opposing the fact of climate change. One thing you all have in common with each other is your writing skills! You all write as if you were five years old. Before you criticize Leonardo DiCapprio for his part in this wonderful documentary, take some writing classes, learn to spell and learn to edit your posts before hitting submit. You look like morons and who in their right mind is going to listen to you.
