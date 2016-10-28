Casey Affleck and Robert Redford to Star in David Lowery’s ‘The Old Man and the Gun’

The actors previously worked with the director, Affleck on “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” and Redford on "Pete's Dragon."

David Lowery is reuniting with Casey Affleck and Robert Redford on his upcoming crime thriller “The Old Man and The Gun.” The director previously worked with Affleck on his 2013 critically acclaimed film “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” and Redford on “Pete’s Dragon.”

Written by Lowery, the movie is based on a 2003 New Yorker article by David Grann and tells the true story of Forrest Tucker (Redford), an outlaw with 18 successful prison breaks and a lifetime of bank robberies to his name. The film will retrace Forrest’s twilight years from his escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to his unprecedented heists that confused authorities and enchanted the public. Affleck will star as a detective who’s captivated by the lawbreaker’s commitment to his craft.

READ MORE: David Lowery On ‘Pete’s Dragon’: How a Microbudget Filmmaker Became Disney’s Secret Weapon

Principal photography for the feature is scheduled to begin in early Spring 2017 in Ohio. Endgame Entertainment and SPK Pictures are financing the project with Endgame’s James D. Stern producing alongside Condé Nast’s Jeremy Steckler and Dawn Ostroff. Additional producers include Redford, Anthony Mastromauro, Bill Holderman and Tim Headington. Rocket Science will handle internationals sales and present the title to buyers at AFM next week.

READ MORE: Casey Affleck’s Career-Spanning Q&A: How Lessons from Gus Van Sant, Joaquin Phoenix and More Led To ‘Manchester’

Affleck was last seen in “The Finest Hours” and “Triple 9.” He can next we seen in the critically acclaimed Oscar contender “Manchester by the Sea,” out November 18, and is set to star in the TV miniseries “Lewis and Clark.”

Redford is currently working on a couple of projects including “The Discovery” opposite Rooney Mara, Ritesh Batra’s “Our Souls at Night” and “Come Sunday” with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Danny Glover. Lowery is set to direct the live-action version of “Peter Pan.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.