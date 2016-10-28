Daisy Ridley Responds to Claims That Rey in ‘Force Awakens’ is a Too-Perfect ‘Mary Sue’

When “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiered to box office records and critical acclaim last December, it did so with a female hero front and center. Daisy Ridley introduced cinema to a brand new heroine worth lauding, but not everyone was too happy with the franchise’s new addition, Rey. Fanboys like screenwriter Max Landis criticized the film for making Rey a “Mary Sue,” a fan-fiction term that generally describes a character that is too perfect. The fact that Rey was a scavenger who could perfectly fly a space ship and wield a lightsaber bothered certain viewers, despite the fact that Rey was obviously learning to embrace a side of herself she didn’t knew existed: A jedi.
READ MORE: Daisy Ridley Picks ‘Kolma’ as First Project After ‘The Force Awakens’ with Marielle Heller to Direct
During a recent sit-down with Josh Horowitz for MTV News’ “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Ridley was asked about the controversy over her character and admitted that the reaction confused her. “I think Rey is incredibly vulnerable, and nothing she’s doing is for the greater good,” she said. “She’s just doing what she thinks is the right thing. And she doesn’t want to do some of it, but she feels compelled to do it. So for me, I was just confused.”
Ridley later went on to criticize the very notion of the “Mary Sue” character. “The Mary Sue thing in itself is sexist because it’s the name of a woman,” she told Horowitz, noting that Luke had the exact same capabilities in the original “Star Wars” and never faced criticism. Clearly fanboys are missing the fact that Rey’s fast-learning abilities are most likely force related, and that she’s probably got Skywalker blood somewhere in her DNA.
With “Star Wars: Rogue One” set for release December 18, it’s only a matter of time before the internet has some thoughts about Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso. Daisy Ridley and Rey will return in “Star Wars: Episode VIII” on December 15, 2017.
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.
Comments
What a dummy.
“Rey’s fast-learning abilities are most likely force related, and that she’s probably got Skywalker blood somewhere in her DNA.”
Yeah…that’s not how the force works.
Look just because Rey is the first female action heroine who isn’t fucking useless for most of her film series (**Cough**Katniss cries for Peeta for 4 films and can’t fight or do anything**um…cough**), doesn’t make her a “Mary Sue”. There are explanations throughout the film, it’s called subtext. It’s not used very often nowadays but it’s there. Rey likes to rebel. Clearly she stole a couple fighters in her day and tinkered with the ships there (She knew the Millennium Falcon inside and out because it had been there for awhile). That explains the piloting and expertise in engineering. Not a “Mary Sue” trait, it’s completely explained. As for the Jedi aspect, for anyone who can’t figure out she has an untold past and some previous knowledge of the Force needs to wake up. We all know the theories, that she’s Luke’s daughter or Han’s daughter or something like that. Personally, I have stuck with the “Luke” theory since she dresses like him and she does carry a lot of character traits reminiscent of him. That could just be to ease audiences in to a new lead character and not alienate older fans, but also there is a scene early in the film where she hears Luke’s name and she lights up over hearing it. Could be she just thought legends of him were cool, but I figured any good writer doesn’t add such a specific, key character reason without there being a bigger reason. And, as pointed out before, the main “Star Wars” films have always been considered specifically about the Skywalker family legacy. Now maybe she takes up the name Skywalker and there is no actual blood connection, but one more thing stuck out for me. That scene where Lupita’s character tries to give Rey the lightsaber and tells her to accept her father is not coming back. I immediately thought of Obi-Wan’s words from “Return of the Jedi” where he said “What I told you was true, from a certain point of view”. Half of “Star Wars” is the philosophical aspect and word play. So I’m thinking, maybe Rey’s father isn’t coming back…so she has to go get him. And I think that’s what the ending was. Her accepting she has to stop running from a family legacy. So, if she is Luke’s daughter, than her knowledge of the force is explained right there. She trained with him as a child, perhaps Luke kept it secret of her birth (Mirroring him having his lineage hidden from him by Obi-Wan) because he doesn’t want to set a bad example for the padawans. And then he hides her so she won’t be tempted to the dark side by Kylo Ren. Point is, people are jumping too much on this “Mary Sue” train. She’s clearly cocky and can be defeated, but she learns quick. Not a crime to be a fast learner, especially when facing a subpar Sith Lord who easily loses his temper and his self-control which would even the odds in terms of focus. I think Rey is one of the best heroines to grace the screen in awhile and she’s not just a modern day crybaby who is super pathetic. I mean that’s nice! Thank God!
nope@nowhere.com
I’m all for that. Those nerds need to learn. If anything, the notion of “Marty Stu” is simply a reaction to the Mary Sue name.
One thing that does annoy me is Ridley having Skywalker blood in her. That makes ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE. But i can imagine this series to copy from every moron thinking that despite The Force Awakens to go out of its way several times to say that her parents weren’t important.
If they do follow that absurd fan-driven path, i hope they know that they are essentially promoting the message that only the best people have earned that through their bloodline.
Sigh
She has Skywalker blood and that is how she can do all those thing!! How dumb! Luke is SKYWALKER and he was half as fast or perfect as Rey. Stop talking about her being a women. You feminists ALWAYS pulls that card! Almost all the new Disney characters are female and they are awesome so is Jyn Erso! So cut the shit! You screwed up TFA.