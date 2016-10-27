‘Dangal’ Trailer: Aamir Khan Strives for Glory in Bollywood Wrestling Film

The movie's trailer surpassed 24 million views in its first week.

This December many people will head to theaters to see films like “Assassin’s Creed,” “Passengers” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Another movie that is expected to pull in audiences is Nitesh Tiwari’s Bollywood film “Dangal.”

The film stars Aamir Khan – whose previous picture “PK” become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time – and is a biographical sports drama about former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two wrestler daughters’ struggle towards glory at the Commonwealth Games in the face of societal oppression.

Disney’s UTV Motion Pictures released the trailer, which you can check out below.

READ MORE: ‘Sultan’ Trailer: Salman Khan Wrestles His Way Back To The Top In Latest Bollywood Film

In its first week the trailer surpassed 24.7 million YouTube views. To put it in perspective, “Rogue One’s” official trailer, which was released back in August, has about the same number of views. According to Deadline, it only took 3.5 days for “Dangal” to cross 20 million views.

Wrestling has become a popular theme in the country. “Sultan,” starring Salman Khan, also told the story of an aspiring wrestler and grossed about $70 million worldwide. The site also reported that “Sultan’s” preview is the most-watched Bollywood trailer ever with over 33 million views.

READ MORE: ‘Arrival’ Exclusive: Denis Villeneuve and Amy Adams Want To Make Science-Fiction Feel Real Again — Watch

“Dangal” will be released in theaters on December 23.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.