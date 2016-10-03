Dave Chappelle Slams ‘Key and Peele’: They’ve Been Doing ‘My Show the Last Five F*cking Years’

Chappelle poked fun at Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele during the Roots Picnic festival in New York over the weekend.

Dave Chappelle is working Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele into his latest stand-up comedy routine, but probably not in a way that the comedy duo appreciates. Chappelle recently vented to an audience at the Roots Picnic festival in New York over the weekend that he’s been “watching Key and Peele do my show the last five f*cking years,” Uproxx reports.

Six years after Chappelle quit his hit Comedy Central show “Chappelle’s Show” in 2006, “Key and Peele” premiered on Comedy Central in 2012 with the same half-hour sketch comedy format and similar humor.

To be fair, Chappelle could just be reciting a line that he knows will get laughs during his comedy routine. He did also poke fun at himself during the performance. “I look like fucking Morgan Freeman,” he said. “It’s been a long time since you’ve seen me New York.”

While Chappelle got semi-serious shortly after bringing up the Black Lives Matter movement, he also found a way to work in a gag and poke fun at Kanye West.

“The best way to show people that black lives matter is to live a good black life,” Chappelle said. “As Kanye West once said, ‘My life is dope and I do dope shit.’”

