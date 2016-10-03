Dave Chappelle Slams ‘Key and Peele’: They’ve Been Doing ‘My Show the Last Five F*cking Years’

Dave Chappelle is working Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele into his latest stand-up comedy routine, but probably not in a way that the comedy duo appreciates. Chappelle recently vented to an audience at the Roots Picnic festival in New York over the weekend that he’s been “watching Key and Peele do my show the last five f*cking years,” Uproxx reports.
WATCH: ‘Keanu’ Cat Trailer: Key and Peele Edit Preview To Only Include Kitties
Six years after Chappelle quit his hit Comedy Central show “Chappelle’s Show” in 2006, “Key and Peele” premiered on Comedy Central in 2012 with the same half-hour sketch comedy format and similar humor.
To be fair, Chappelle could just be reciting a line that he knows will get laughs during his comedy routine. He did also poke fun at himself during the performance. “I look like fucking Morgan Freeman,” he said. “It’s been a long time since you’ve seen me New York.”
While Chappelle got semi-serious shortly after bringing up the Black Lives Matter movement, he also found a way to work in a gag and poke fun at Kanye West.
READ MORE: Red Nose Day 2016 Highlights: Key and Peele & Indie Stars Give Back With Funny Skits
“The best way to show people that black lives matter is to live a good black life,” Chappelle said. “As Kanye West once said, ‘My life is dope and I do dope shit.’”
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.
Comments
Honestly, I never liked Chappelle’s show all that much back in the day when it was on. Key and Peele’s show was better AND funnier, period. Chappelle is funny, but half the time his show wasn’t, to be honest.
I never watched Chappelle’s show when it’s aired, but he was funnier in ONE “SNL” monologue than either of them have ever been… For further comparison, he was funnier in any one part of “Men In Tights” decades ago than they together were on “Stand Up For Cancer”.
Squeesh, I’m thinkin you’re FOS. Those two are 3rd rate (at best) ripoffs of actual funny comedians. Chappelle is smarter and more talented and VASTLY funnier than both of those cornballs put together. Key was never really funny on MadTV, esp. that uber-lame screaming PE teacher bit. That was always the cue to get take a whizz, get a beer, or make a snack. If you’re serious, then you have one lame, and no doubt rather dimwitted sense of humor with so much of Chappelle’s material going over your head.