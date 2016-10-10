Death Cab for Cutie Releases Anti-Trump Song ‘Million-Dollar Loan’ — Listen

The song kicks off writer Dave Eggers' 30 Days, 30 Songs website that will release one song per day about Trump from October 10 until November 8.

More than two dozen musicians are joining together to speak out against the campaign of Donald Trump by writing original music about the Republican presidential nominee, Pitchfork reports. Death Cab for Cutie released the first of 30 songs on Monday, called “Million-Dollar Loan,” which was posted with a video on the website 30 Days 30 Songs, created by Dave Eggers.

Between Monday, October 10 and Election Day–Tuesday, November 8–one new song will be added to the site per day, from artists including My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Thao & the Get Down Stay Down’s Thao Nguyen, Aimee Mann, R.E.M. and more. The songs are all “written and recorded by musicians for a Trump-Free America,” according to the site.

Eggers previously launched a similar effort called 90 Days, 90 Reasons, which was used to motivate voters to re-elect President Obama. 30 Days 30 Nights describes its mission on its “About” page this way:

“As artists, we are united in our desire to speak out against the ignorant, divisive, and hateful campaign of Donald Trump. We will not be duped by Mr. Trump’s rhetorical contortions, by his pandering and lies and false promises. He has shown the content of his character time and time again, and the very fact of his candidacy is a blight on the nation. His words incite hatred and celebrate inequity. Most troubling of all, over the past year, the country has become inured to the towering vileness of his rhetoric and deeds, his attacks on women, Mexican-Americans, Muslims, and those with disabilities.”

To listen to Death Cab for Cutie’s “Million-Dollar Loan,” check out the video below.



