Dwayne Johnson Teams Up With YouTubers For Halloween-Themed 360 VR Videos

The Rock invites you face your worst fears in #Room301.

Dwayne Johnson launched a YouTube channel in July, which to date has over 1.3 million followers. Now, The Rock is welcoming viewers online to experience a new virtual reality world, #Room301, where audiences will face their worst fears.

The actor, along with over 100 top YouTubers from around the world, produced horror-inspired, 360-degree VR videos for their YouTube channels as part of a production program launched by YouTube Spaces worldwide, in partnership with Blumhouse Productions and producer Jason Blum.

Aside from creating their own terrifying videos, a handful of YouTube’s biggest stars, including FuriousPete, Gabbie Hanna of The Gabbie Show and LaToya from LaToya Forever, teamed up with Johnson on a special 360 VR clip. The video is directed by Jesse Wellens from PrankVsPrank, and serves as the origin story for the global narrative. In the video, the YouTubers are given a key from Johnson to enter room 301, known as YouTube Purgatory, which will lead them to experience their worst fears. Check it out below.

Among the other videos in the #Room301 series include one from Chachi Gonzales featuring creepy figures in mirrors, KrazyRayRay and ChloeCouture’s encounter with a masked man in a chainsaw and many more. Check out other #Room301 videos on the official playlist here.

New videos will be released daily through Halloween at https://www.youtube.com/360.

