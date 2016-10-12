Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Godfather Notebook’ Details the Making of a Classic — Watch a Video Preview

The book is available in two editions, one of which is signed by Coppola.

“The Godfather” obsessives will soon have a new tome to pore over. Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Notebook” is forthcoming from Regan Arts, who have released a trailer to hype the to-be-released book. Described by Coppola as a “multi-layered roadmap to directing” his film, the book is full of annotations and other marginalia written before and during production. Watch the trailer below.

“When I realized that I was actually going to make a movie out of the novel ‘The Godfather,'” begins Coppola, “I sat down and began to read the book again, very carefully, my pencil poised. Upon that second reading, much of the book fell away in my mind, revealing a story that was a metaphor for American Capitalism in the tale of a great king with three sons: the oldest was given his passion and aggressiveness; the second his sweet nature and childlike qualities; and the third, his intelligence, cunning and coldness.”

“The Godfather Notebook” is now available for pre-order, as is a limited edition signed by Coppola. Both versions are available next month.

