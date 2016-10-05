‘Get Out’ Trailer: Jordan Peele’s Blumhouse Horror Movie Looks Absolutely Insane

Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams star as an interracial couple that visit a cursed family estate.

Since the end of sketch series “Key and Peele,” creators and stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele have kept busy with various projects, such as their first feature film, the action comedy “Keanu,” as well as various roles in films and TV shows. But all the while, Peele has also been prepping his first solo directorial debut, the horror film “Get Out,” about an interracial couple visit’s to a cursed family estate. Watch the first trailer for the film below.

Daniel Kaluuya (“Sicario”) and Allison Williams (“Girls”) stars as Chris and Rose, a happy couple that plans to visit Rose’s parents (Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener) on their family estate. Though Chris is nervous about Rose’s parents will handle the issue of his race, but when they arrive, he starts to notice that Rose’s family estate has much more going on beneath the surface. The film also co-stars Caleb Landry Jones (“Friday Night Lights”), Lil Rel Howery (“The Carmichael Show”), and Keith Stanfield (“Atlanta”).

Blumhouse Productions, the production company best known for producing “Whiplash,” the “Paranormal Activity” series, and the “Insidious” series, will produce “Get Out.”

Besides “Key and Peele,” Jordan Peele is best known for his work on the Fox sketch series “MadTV,” for which he wrote and starred in the cast for five seasons. He also had recurring roles in “Fargo,” “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

“Get Out” will be released in theaters on February 27, 2017 from Universal Pictures.

