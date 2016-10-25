‘Gilmore Girls’ Official Trailer: Here’s Your First Look at the Return of Rory, Lorelai and All of Stars Hollow

Stars Hollow never looked so good! Get a sneak peek of the revival series, which will premiere on Nov. 25 on Netflix.

Break out the coffee and pizza and mallomars and gummy bears and Chinese food. It’s time to eat like a Gilmore in honor of Netflix releasing the first official trailer for the revival series, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

In the sneak peek below, we return to Stars Hollow to get a glimpse of the Gilmore mother and daughter together again, drinking caffeine and looking unfairly angelic. Netflix’s new series will pick up 10 years after Rory (Alexis Bledel) abruptly left to cover Barack Obama’s presidential campaign for an online publication. But now she’s back along with all of our other favorite characters including her mom Lorelai, grouchy diner owner Luke, Kirk, Lane, and every one of Rory’s exes.

The trailer’s release was first hinted at on the official Town of Stars Hollow website on last week when it posted its Official Stars Hollow Countdown Clock with the following message:

What is this clock counting down to? We’re not sure! But we’ve seen such things around the world wide web and thought our site was equally deserving of some real state-of-the-art features. Please enjoy our brand new clock on the home page and join us when it hits zero to see what might happen. We have literally no clue how this works!

The clock counted down to zero today at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT and revealed the trailer below

Also, check out three new posters featuring Lorelai, Rory, Luke and Emily below. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” will air in four 90-minute chapters each spanning one season of the year: Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall. They will be available to stream on Friday, Nov. 25 on Netflix.

