‘Logan’ Trailer: Hugh Jackman’s Final Wolverine Movie Mixes The Superhero Genre With The Western

Nature made him a freak, man made him a weapon, and God made it last too long.

Hugh Jackman first portrayed Logan, aka Wolverine, in 2000’s “X-Men.” Now eight films later he’s reprising his role as the brooding mutant for the ninth and final time in “Logan.” The first trailer for the highly-anticipated R-rated action film has just been released and is sure to leave fans wanting more.

Directed by James Mangold, the final Wolverine film is set in 2024, one year after the events of “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Per IMDb, “Logan and Professor Charles Xavier must cope with the loss of the X-Men when a corporation lead by Nathaniel Essex is destroying the world leaving it to destruction. With Logan’s healing abilities slowly fading away and Xavier’s Alzheimer’s forcing him to forget, Logan must defeat Essex with the help of a young girl named Laura Kinney, a female clone of Wolverine.”

“Logan” will see the return of Patrick Stewart reprising his role of a much older Professor Charles Xavier. Boyd Holbrook also co-stars as the villain Donald Pierce, Doris Morgado is Maria, Sienna Novikov portrays Laura Kinney and Richard E. Grant is Dr. Zander Rice.

“Logan” will be released in theaters on March 3, 2017. Check out the first trailer below.

