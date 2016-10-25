‘Mars’: Listen to Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ Theme for New National Geographic Miniseries

The show premieres on November 14.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have collaborated on a number of film scores, most of them set on terra firma: “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” evokes a distinctly earthbound vibe, ditto their soundtrack for this year’s “Hell or High Water.” The duo will next slip the surly bonds of earth with National Geographic Channel’s six-part miniseries “Mars,” which Everardo Gout is directing. Listen to the opening track below courtesy of Milan Records.

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer produced the series, which brings them back to space more than 20 years after “Apollo 13.” “Mars” tells the story of the first manned crew to the Red Planet, which the show optimistically has take place in 2033; it premieres on Monday, November 14. Here’s the tracklist for Cave and Ellis’ score:

Mars Theme Mars Daedalus Earth Science Voyage Space X Space Station Symphony of the Dead Planetarium Aftermath Towards Daedalus Life on Mars

