Mel Gibson: It’s ‘Annoying’ When People Bring Up My Past Anti-Semitic Comments

"I don't understand why after 10 years it's any kind of issue," says Gibson in a recent interview.

Mel Gibson’s latest film “Hacksaw Ridge” will hit theaters next week and the director is currently making the publicity rounds to promote the film. In an interview with Kristopher Tapley on the Variety Playback podcast, Gibson discussed the joy and difficulties of getting back in the director’s chair, but he also discussed his frustration with being known for the anti-semitic comments he made in 2006 after being arrested for drunk driving.

“Ten years have gone by,” Gibson says. “I’m feeling good. I’m sober, all of that kind of stuff, and for me it’s a dim thing in the past. But others bring it up, which kind of I find annoying, because I don’t understand why after 10 years it’s any kind of issue. Surely if I was really what they say I was, some kind of hater, there’d be evidence of actions somewhere. There never has been. I’ve never discriminated against anyone or done anything that sort of supports that reputation. And for one episode in the back of a police car on eight double tequilas to sort of dictate all the work, life’s work and beliefs and everything else that I have and maintain for my life is really unfair.”

Gibson has since been accused of anti-semitism since the incident, primarily by Joe Eszterhaus who claimed that Gibson spouted bigoted comments around him when he was attached to a project about Judah Maccabee. Gibson vigorously denies these claims.

“Hacksaw Ridge” will be released nationwide on November 4 from Summit Entertainment.

