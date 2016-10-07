‘The Ranch’ Review: Season 1, Part 2 Buries An Epic American Tragedy in An Ignorant, Awful Sitcom

Let’s get this out of the way early: “The Ranch” Season 2, or Season 1: Part 2, or whatever Netflix wants to label it, remains an absolutely awful sitcom. It’s not funny. It’s extremely predictable. It feels dated in every facet — from the laugh track to the storylines — even though it’s tracking a family resolutely living in the “good ol’ days.” “The Ranch” is still a sexist, offensively stereotypical depiction of rural farmers, and there’s no reason to watch the latest 10 episodes, just as there was no reason to watch the first 10.
But accompanying the tragedy that is the show itself is a specifically depressing chronicle of a classic American rancher who’s slowly but steadily losing everything he’s grown to love, respect and understand about an identity forged by those of The Greatest Generation. As he inches closer and closer to death, he faces limitations and loss. But more importantly, his soul is dying — and with it, the American dream.
Played by Sam Elliott, Beau Bennett was a man who entered the second half of Season 1 in a troubled state. His wife had just left him, driving off into the night after what seemed like a reconciliation between the long-warring couple. We, the audience, knew as much about her whereabouts as Beau did, meaning she’d vanished without any indication toward why or where. To pile on, his family ranch had been facing more trying times than ever. Things got so tough that Beau, Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and Rooster (Danny Masterson) had to live without power for weeks, simply because they needed to divert their dwindling funds toward the ranch.
By virtually every metric, Beau had bottomed out. And what happens when you reach rock bottom on a sitcom? You crawl your way out. You find the light. You get better.
Well, that doesn’t happen for ol’ Beau. [spoilers ahead for “The Ranch” Episodes 11-20]
Be it because “The Ranch,” as a sitcom, is too terrible to know what to do with its characters or because his story is operating on its own, separate from the dreadfully bad jokes surrounding it, Beau begins the new set of episodes in an understandable state of rage. He’s so pissed off he doesn’t even bother insulting his kids. Instead, he begrudgingly goes about his duties, every so often letting out an angry grunt or cursory denigration. But then something strange — something legitimately upsetting — occurs, to Beau and the audience: After Rooster returns to the ranch with Maggie’s collection of potted flowers, he’s scolded by Beau for caring whether or not they survive. “If she cared about this stuff, she’d be here to look after it,” Beau tells his first-born son before ending the conversation with, “They are beautiful…let ’em die.”
Later that night, though, Rooster is awakened by the sound of Beau planting the flowers in a hand-made bed right in front of the house. The abandoned husband claims, “It’s supposed to freeze tonight,” so saving his wife’s flowers can’t wait until morning. But then Rooster notices he’s crying, and as the old rancher stands up, looking at his son with tears falling down his face, he asks, “Am I really that hard to live with?”
It’s a brief moment, quickly passed over by a show that either doesn’t know what to do with the authentic drama it creates or doesn’t care to know, but Elliott’s committed turn combined with his iconic identity as an American male archetype make it resonate beyond the series. Somehow, his hole is only getting deeper, and his pain has only just begun.
About midway through the new season, after Maggie returns to the ranch with a half-assed explanation meant to be more meaningful than it is — shocker: The women in “The Ranch” don’t get their due! — Beau again finds a new bottom. Rather than reconcile with his wife, betraying his true self to make things work, he agrees to a divorce. The couple of four decades is over, and, even though the actual filing is dragged out for a few more episodes, the (bluntly) poetic metaphor of a snowstorm hitting the ranch right when the couple decides to split is captured with simple beauty: snow falling on a quiet night as two lovers’ worlds shatter.
And yet, it’s still not over. No, not Beau and Maggie’s marriage. That’s done, but the family patriarch still hasn’t hit bottom. The first season ends on its best joke and most brutal betrayal, completing an emasculation that must’ve felt like castration for poor Beau. After secretly trying on Colt’s Uggs on a cold winter morning, Beau is gifted a pair of the fluffy boots by his son for Christmas. The rugged outdoorsman pretends to hate the effeminate slippers in front of his family, but slips Colt a hidden thumbs up to denote his approval. Then, in what is at least the third painfully honest moment from a man uncomfortable with showing outward affection, Beau turns to his oldest son and hands him a present: a knife from his grandfather.
Now, the gift itself is excessively sentimental, as far as this particular family is concerned, and a meaningful gesture by itself to any lifelong farmer. But it’s made all the more tearjerking because the father and son have been at war over the last few episodes, ever since Rooster took a job on another farm. Beau felt he was abandoned by his own son, and Rooster argued he was betrayed by his overly-controlling father one too many times. So Beau’s big gesture is an obvious opportunity for reconciliation on a day meant to bring families together. But Rooster rejects the commodified apology, saying his father wouldn’t have to give it to him if he’d just respected his son as a rancher in the first place.
And that’s where we leave Beau: sitting alone in a bar owned by the wife who left him, abandoned by his first-born son and distanced from the ranch he clings to even as his ability to preserve it dwindles by the day. “The Ranch,” oblivious to the tragic impact of its most dynamic character, moves on to cap off the season with Colt’s love triangle — a story that takes up far too much time all season and leads to a predictable finale. But Beau’s presence lingers, just as viewers are left wondering if this is his bottom, or if we’ll dig even deeper in Season 2.
Now, the point of this damaging recap isn’t meant as an argument to watch “The Ranch.” In fact, it’s mostly intended to have the opposite effect. Too many minutes are devoted to gross stereotypes and grosser homophobic jokes to make sitting through Beau’s journey worth it. But there is something within Beau’s tragedy worth examining by better minds than those behind this ignorant disaster.
The long-accepted way of life for the American farmer is no longer working. The world is moving too fast for them to keep up, and many like Beau are being rolled over for better or for worse. No, he shouldn’t be condoning the ignorant lifestyles of his sons, nor should he be so abrasive to change that it costs him his wife. But just as he’s done the work, day in and day out, to keep his ranch running, so to does he do the work to try to repair his relationships at home. The American dream of putting in the work and reaping your just rewards has betrayed one of its most devoted believers, and that is an incredibly painful tragedy to watch.
Beau did what Maggie asked in Season 1 (Part 1). He made amends with Colt and Rooster in Part 2. He even apologized as best he could to his son after messing up yet again — a fast turnaround for a stubborn father. Yet his efforts aren’t being rewarded, on the land or in his home.
Beau’s lost it all, and therein lies what should be the show’s redeeming tragedy. It’s a shame what surrounds it makes Beau’s story the second-most painful part of watching “The Ranch.”
Grade: D+
Comments
Shocked to hear some writer based in LA writing for something called the Indie Wire would be critical of a show called The Ranch
I don’t know who did the review of the Ranch. But your crazy. It’s a great show good story’s. I watched the part2 10 episodes today . And it was great ! There’s a lot of real life of farmers. Maybe you should watch again with a open mind this time.
I was born and raised in Montana and I have met more than a few ranchers like Beau, which is one of the things I really like about the series. I think if the reviewer had a background in the West it may have changed his perspective on the series. It’s feast or famine when you work a ranch.
janie534
I gave S1, E1-10 an A, and I give S1, E11-20 an A+. I was worried that part two would be a repeat of the single note, but part two is like “three part harmony”. I cannot wait for Season 2. My only complaint is the canned laughter.
If you like this show check out last man standing. Kind of a family friendly version. I love both. So nice to see conservatives getting shows made for them for once.
Who are the morons that thought it was a good idea to give Ashton Kutcher a sitcom to star in?
Whoever wrote this is an idiot … the ranch is the best thing on Netflix … can’t wait for some more episodes
Typical liberal writer
Dude you are so out of touch with a large chunk of the American people. This is what small town Americans are facing so the story resonates with us. It’s refreshing to see a show that doesn’t blow smoke up our collective asses. I give the show a 7 out of 10. Honest comedy/drama very real to life. Not everything revolves around a city you simple minded dick. You definitely should not be reviewing sitcoms.
I love the show, it’s a feel good sitcom and I’ve watched the same episodes several times. Who ever wrote this horrible review probably doesn’t like much of anything anyway and should probably keep his head in a book
How can you possibly review a show about something you have absolutely no clue about? So you went to the U of Iowa, and think you know about the lifestyle of Colorado ranchers? Keep on reviewing shows from your comfy office in LA while actual blue collar Americans continue struggling.
Typical liberal Hollywood critic. Did Hillary herself help write this article. The show is awesome. I loved the part 1 . Waiting for the time to watch part 2 all at one time. Welcome to the real world and what most of us go through, not just ranchers. Good story line for most farmers and small business owners trying to live the American Dream.
You’re completley right about this lowrent sitcom. We have 38 year old Ashton Kutcher dressing like a teenager, with his 22 year old girlfriend, calling a woman grandma if she’s 40. He has lines to say that tell the audience how good looking he is. Way to appease his ego! The swearing is out of place, the lame will they won’t they storyline is just that, lame. And the show isn’t funny in the slightest. It’s old fashioned, sexist and ever so homophobic. If you don’t like eating red meat and shooting, you’re probably gay… according to the Ranch.
I have no Idea where you got that from in the show, I’m the most flamboyant guy I know, if you picked up stuff like this from a innocent show you probably see genocide when watching bobs burgers
You actually went to another review site and copy pasted there opinion? LOL
Wow, talk about out of touch. The Ranch might be one of the best sitcoms of today. The Ranch proves that every problem is not solved in thirty minutes and some problems just cant be solved. This is the story of a man watching his life, his marriage, and his way of life go to hell. This is what our country is facing. I am on part 1 epsidoe 7 going through the entire show for the fourth time. I laugh just as hard every time and my heart hurts just as much. I am watching a show that depicts exactly what is wrong with our country. I will also say this. I absolutely could not stand Ashton Kutcher before this show. The Ranch has turned my opinion of him.
I absolutely love this show whoever does the review needs to sit down and look at himself I can’t wait to see the next season come out Sam Elliott is hot and is great in the show.
I will give you that the writing isn’t great, but the premise is solid and real. Enough people have said but it’s blatantly obvious the LA/NY critique is so oblivious to the realities of the rest Of USA in this review. All I can say is I applaud Netflix and the people of this show for putting forth a real effort.
You misrepresent the citizens of Iowa, please don’t associate yourself with us. This is a great show, with good ole boy humor. Hard work is rewarded.
I can’t believe how much you dogged on this show. I think The Ranch is amazing! The character’s are great, and lovable, the writing is good,funny! What is not to like about it? I swear you critics are always finding something bad to say about good shows.
I like the show and watched part two over the weekend. But then I believe SNL stopped being funniny 25 years ago, the established news media stopped presenting the new 20 years ago (assuming they ever did), havent had cable tv for the last 10 eyars because there is nothing worth watching but liberal propoganda, and would not know any tv show nominated in teh emmys that I do not watch. I do not care what happens to NY or California.
As soon as I read “The Ranch” is still a sexist, offensively stereotypical” I knew this was a cultural Marxist throwing a temper tantrum. I really like the show.
I grew up in a smaller community with a lot of farmers. That is a honest, but comedic take on what life is like in rural America. Yes that is how people act when they didn’t grow up in the city and the stakes are that high all the damn time. Alcohol is a way of life, People are that sexist, women do actually take a secondary role even in their own lives. I bet if you drove your prius out of whatever liberal bastion you happen to be in and found some rural americans and looked at how they live you might not be so high and mighty.
Ashton Kutcher even said in an interview “This is middle America poking fun at hollywood” When they play simple hay seeds who are the butt of your liberal California Ideals, thats funny and inoffensive to them, right?
seriously though,stay where ever you are… we dont want you californians driving our property values up to where we cant afford the taxes any more on our dirt farmer incomes
Preach!
wow…I feel truly sorry for any women in your life. not because you laugh at s exist jokes or because you acknowledge the seismic that is still going strong in the world but because you seem okay with it. not just ok, you seem to be applauding it. hope any daughters you might have enjoy living their lives as inferiors…sad.
obviously, seismic should be sexism. stupid autocorrect.
Have you ever been on a Farm?
The Ranch
Greatest show ever!
At first I thought you were joking about it being a bad show. This might be my favorite thing Netflix has made. It has so much more than you care to talk about. People need to get over being offended by everything and start laughing at jokes.
Great show, one of the best sitcoms ever. Most critics don’t what’s good or bad and this critic has to be one of the worst I have ever read. Maybe he needs to get a life.
This writer is an idiot..this is a great show, just finished part 2.
Awful review. This is one of the better shows out right now. I always find it funny and always want to watch the next episode. Sad that I blow through part 2 in just 2 days.
If you like this show check out last man standing. Kind of a family friendly version. I love both. So nice to see conservatives getting shows made for them for once.
I’m a San Francisco liberal and I really enjoyed the show, its got a lot of good laughs and it addresses real issues more than most sitcoms. I don’t think the show is that sexist, most of the female characters are portrayed as smarter than the men. The Ranch also shows how gender roles are changing from generation to generation. The boys are more open and considerate than their father in relationships.
Couldn’t disagree more, it’s a great show. What I don’t understand is why right wing idiots have to banter about liberals. Politics has nothing to do with this show being funny or not, especially considering all the liberal actors your watching. Oh and fyi Montana, Iowa, etc are full of democrat stubborn ass farmers.
Did you have a straight face when you wrote that?
Lol
Not every rancher is a redneck or republican. Another post pointed to the fact that many ranchers are very educated unlike some of you other obvious lowbrow contributors.
This is a great show. An old school feel to television mixed in with real situations. The adult language is welcomed in certain situations, although sometimes it feels like they throw in a few extra f bombs just because they can. I thoroughly enjoy it and completely disagree with this writer who obviously misses every concept of the show. Sad
I’m glad I’m not the only one that loves this show. I enjoy the story line and Colt and Rooster are just as funny now as when they were on 70s show.
I don’t know who the hell wrote this dumb review but I clicked on this page to hopefully find some agreement on how great season 2 was. It’s was great! And in fact not all of it was predictable. The person who wrote this article is stupid and needs to quit criticizing the show for its “stereotypes” and “sexist” remarks because frankly I’m enjoying the show and so are lots of other people. Secondly the writer of this review says that it’s not at all a good representation of what ranching was like, when in fact the show is quite realistic and I’m very impressed with how they’ve put it together. So basically, he/she needs to be quiet and let people enjoy the show because nobody likes haters
i was born and raised in the texas panhandle on a cattle ranch and i don’t recognise most of the behaviors in this show. i find the review pretty spot on and the show ridiculous, simple minded, least common denominator dreck. please don’t paint all small town folk with the same brush. some of us are quite intelligent and recognizer crap writing and cheap laughs when we see them.
I love this show and being intelligent has nothing to do with liking a show or not. This show is more real than a lot of other shows. The tension in the family is realistic and the divorce is something that happens. It all seems real and yes the humor is sometimes low but you know in your real lives you make bad jokes and they are just that, jokes, nothing more, nothing less.
Screw this guy.
Im more of a moderate person but I grew up in the south and with farmers. I honest get a little homesick watching the show and much of the Beau story does resonate with me and I think its done really well. The critic seems to let the hate for Ashton overshadow the review of this series. Personally, I think the show would be 10x better without him and his very stereotypical character but the rest of the characters are great. If you have ever lived in a small town, you will recognize some of the archetypes portrayed. The person that wants out by any means, the one that gets further and further disgruntled as the world has changed so much outside of the time capsule that is a small town, and the group of people who are so entangled in each others lives that it leads to awkwardness after awkwardness. Id give Ashton a D but the rest of the show is an A.
Just ignore the typical millennial minded writer! I’m sick of everything having to be politically correct nowadays. It’s sickening that men can’t be men anymore! These Starbucks loving lefties are killing off the real men. I really think men have less testosterone than they used to. I don’t know if it’s evolution or what it is but I see real men fading away at a rapid pace. It’s time for the us to stand up and make a comeback!
We are supposed to be an open minded people and let others have there opinions but we are being shamed for being conservative! I heard a man on tv say “if you don’t like black music you’re racist!”. How is that right? Neighbors came out later to say that the terrorists that attacked the community center in California were acting weird in the weeks leading up to the attack but they didn’t say anything for fear they would look racist! They could’ve been stopped but since everyone is so P.C. now people died! That’s when you know we have a problem in our society! What happen to freedom of speech and being able to have an opinion even if it is wrong and or racist? What happened to America?! Millennials happened! We are so soft and P.C. now that people are getting killed because we are worried about people’s feelings. I am done being censored and worrying about others feelings! It’s my right to think, feel and say whatever the hell I want!
Yea this dude writes well but bashed a show pretty hard. Alot of comments from people that think it’s good. I guess even a critic can suck at their job. The public critics a critic and your review is as bad as you think the ranch is
Screw who ever left that review. The Ranch is awesome. I laugh my as’s off watching it. And after watching it you really start caring about the characters. Who ever left this review is probably a liberal and just got all offended so they let if reflect in their review
This show is amazing, what a shitty and horribly written review! Hope you enjoy Season2
So which is it? Are you upset that the show depicts an “offensively stereotypical” portrayal of an American rancher, or are you offended by the sexist and homophobic content? It’s neither. Fuck off with your crocodile tears for the American rancher. You couldn’t care less about how people you consider sexist and homophobic portrayed in the media. You’d just as well have them disappear to their backwards caveman trailers, do meth and beat their wives.
This show doesn’t have one single homophobic or sexist joke. The only way you could possibly think so is if your head is far up your own ass that a politically neutral show appears bigoted. A couple of the characters might have right-wing world views, but the it’s pretty clear the show itself has none.
The show isn’t great. It’s a pretty mediocre, uninspired sitcom in every way. But the fucked up part is you don’t actually care whether the show is good or not, you’re just looking for things to be outraged about. In the way that all you pseudo-intellectual, politically correct dipshits do; you want to feel that righteous indignation because its the only thing that give your meaningless existence a false sense of purpose. You care so much about women’s and homosexual’s rights? Then where the fuck are you when women are getting their genitals mutilated in Africa? Where the fuck are you on gays getting beaten by police in Russia? You’re the worst kind of disingenuous pond-scum. This stupid show isn’t the problem, it’s out-of-touch, slacktivist douche bags like you taking shots at middle America. Go fuck yourself.
I absolutely love to watch the Ranch because it reminds me of me while growing up
You critics suck. Get in the real world. I guess because it doesn’t have gays in it. The lame critics approve 50%. The normal human 80%. Hope netflix keeps it running as long as the 70s show. Listen to the viewer not a bunch of over paid sponge loud mouth critics