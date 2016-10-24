‘Deadpool 2’: Fans Petition Quentin Tarantino to Direct the Sequel

More than 2,100 "Deadpool" fans want Tarantino to take on the sequel to the Ryan Reynolds action-comedy.

Director Tim Miller’s departure from “Deadpool 2” over the weekend quickly led to a pretty wild idea: What if Quentin Tarantino directed the sequel to the Ryan Reynolds action-comedy?

More than 2,100 people have signed a petition asking Tarantino to do just that, THR reports. “If there was ever a chance to see Tarantino do a project almost guaranteed to make a billion dollars, this is it,” writes Carl Champion Jr., who launched the petition. “We got a great taste of what this could be like in “Kill Bill,” but imagine having a guy like Tarantino write dialogue for ‘The Merc with the Mouth’! It would be so glorious. Join me!”

It’s highly unlikely that Tarantino would consider taking on the project, considering the only sequel he’s ever directed was “Kill Bill: Vol. II,” and that was more like the second half of a four-hour original movie. Tarantino also already has a full plate, including a new project set in the 1970s that he’s been researching for four years.

“Am I going to write a book? Maybe. Is it going to be a six-part podcast? Maybe. A feature documentary? Maybe. I’m figuring it out,” Tarantino said, via Deadline.

