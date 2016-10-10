Back to IndieWire

Sci-Fi Short ‘Real Artists’ Looks to Grapple with AI’s Role in the Future of Filmmaking

"We are telling a story of a young woman's dream, and how she might hold the key to the future of storytelling."

Oct 10, 2016 11:14 am

Real Artists

Logline: In the near future, a young animator is offered what should be her dream job. But when she discovers the truth of the modern “creative” process, she must make a hard choice about her passion for film.

Elevator Pitch:

“Real Artists” is based on a short story by NYT bestselling author Ken Liu, starring Tamlyn Tomita (“The Joy Luck Club”) and Tiffany Hines (“Bones”). Our story discusses the use of AI in film creation & generation – something that’s just about to blow up in the film industry. Our two main leads are African-American and Asian – and they talk about AI, memory erasing drugs, and the future of filmmaking. We think it is pretty exciting. Our cast & crew consisted of 75% women, and 50% PoC.

Production Team:

Director – Cameo Wood
Producers – Alexa Fraser-Herron and Ryon Lane
Editor – Russell August Anderson
Director of Photography – Kimberly Culotta

About the Film:

We are envisioning a near future when its more efficient to have an artificial intelligence create a film and test it on a human audience than it is to support artistic invention from concept through execution. Through science-fiction, we focus on rapidly-approaching question of ethics in neuromarketing and the power of corporations to craft products in response to our biometric responses. We are also telling a story of a young woman’s dream, and how she might hold the key to the future of storytelling.

Current Status: Post-Production – coloring and final music.

Comments

A.S.

Women-driven SF? Yes, please!

Reply
Josh WIlson

Love the focus on surrendering personal agency to automation, and the exploration of cultural conditioning and crowd psychology in a highly mediated, consumerist society.

Reply
JDH

Real Artists looks amazing. Finding woman-led sci-fi is difficult and important. Please take a deeper look at that project.

Reply
Pat Bailey

What a beautiful, though-provoking film! I am supporting this film with my whole heart and want to see more, please support this film too!

Reply
Rina Weisman

My vote is for Cameo Wood’s project, Real Artists!

Reply
Felix Mater Society

Sounds like a great idea.

Reply

