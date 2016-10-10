Sci-Fi Short ‘Real Artists’ Looks to Grapple with AI’s Role in the Future of Filmmaking

"We are telling a story of a young woman's dream, and how she might hold the key to the future of storytelling."

Real Artists

Logline: In the near future, a young animator is offered what should be her dream job. But when she discovers the truth of the modern “creative” process, she must make a hard choice about her passion for film.



Elevator Pitch:



“Real Artists” is based on a short story by NYT bestselling author Ken Liu, starring Tamlyn Tomita (“The Joy Luck Club”) and Tiffany Hines (“Bones”). Our story discusses the use of AI in film creation & generation – something that’s just about to blow up in the film industry. Our two main leads are African-American and Asian – and they talk about AI, memory erasing drugs, and the future of filmmaking. We think it is pretty exciting. Our cast & crew consisted of 75% women, and 50% PoC.

Production Team:

Director – Cameo Wood

Producers – Alexa Fraser-Herron and Ryon Lane

Editor – Russell August Anderson

Director of Photography – Kimberly Culotta

About the Film:



We are envisioning a near future when its more efficient to have an artificial intelligence create a film and test it on a human audience than it is to support artistic invention from concept through execution. Through science-fiction, we focus on rapidly-approaching question of ethics in neuromarketing and the power of corporations to craft products in response to our biometric responses. We are also telling a story of a young woman’s dream, and how she might hold the key to the future of storytelling.

Current Status: Post-Production – coloring and final music.



