‘Rectify’ Review: Season 4 Gives the Unknowable a Voice in Profoundly Moving Final Year

There are moments spread across “Rectify’s” three magnificent seasons that stand out by blending in. Remembering the series is remembering a tone; a feeling; eternity in an instant. For this admiring critic, it’s a static shot of an empty baseball diamond, except for one man sitting in the outfield, or a bar populated by two lovers with more on their minds than each other. For you, it could be any number of scenes filled with more thoughts than words; implications over action; anything that stands out beyond its placement in the plot.
Season 4 features dozens of similar moments within its first two episodes, especially in the first hour spent solely with Daniel Holden (Aden Young). But it also packs a sense of urgency, as though all that time dwelling on the stuff in the basement (as some have described it) has lead to this moment: acceptance or rejection; progress or regression; life or death. As we’ve paced alongside Daniel for three years, dwelling on life’s larger objectives with him, it’s a sight “Rectify” fans have been happily waiting to see. And the beginning of the final season is a sight to see, indeed.
Throughout three magnificent seasons, “Rectify” has served as a contemplative examination of identity, focusing on a man, his family and one night’s profound effect on them all. After being tried and convicted of raping and killing a local girl named Hanna when he was 18 years old, Daniel was released from death row on DNA evidence after 19 years behind bars — meaning he spent more of his life in prison than out of it.
Daniel makes quite a compelling lead figure for the introspective and politically astute SundanceTV original, but — just two pitch-perfect episodes into the final season — one can see how the series has shaped the notion of self through pairings. Even for a program that spent far more time with one man sitting alone and silent, thinking over his choices, desires and purpose, Daniel has been seeking to understand the importance of and inescapably trying to form connections with individuals on the outside since he became a free man, and that quest is about to reach its head.
Early on, Daniel shared a romantic link with Tawny (Adelaide Clemons), Daniel’s sister-in-law. His sister, Amantha (Abigail Spencer), has been tied so firmly to Daniel she lost herself while fighting for her brother. Last season saw a long-percolating feud finally surface between Daniel and Teddy (Clayne Crawford), Tawny’s husband and Daniel’s step-brother. Each pairing unveiled something new about Daniel, but the quiet, timid and guilt-ridden ex-con remained trapped in a bubble difficult for his family to comprehend, even when they were the only ones trying.
Season 4, which marks the all-too-soon end of “Rectify’s” distinguished run, finds a fresh thematic connection for Daniel while simultaneously setting him free from past complications. More importantly, it gives Daniel an impeccably astute voice rarely heard before and never this magnified. Hitting after a three-year wait in Episode 1, Daniel’s articulation of his inner struggles provides a clear mission statement for the end just as it pulls back yet another curtain on this fascinating character, and thus the penetrating series built around him.
“I’m not sure anyone, unless they’ve gone through it, can truly understand how profound that loss is,” Daniel says. “It’s like the psychic glue that glues your whole existence together is gone. You become unglued.”
Sparing more details for fear of tarnishing Aden Young’s well-crafted cadence and heartfelt overall performance, Daniel is finally given the chance to explain his inner pain to someone who might be able to understand. His move to Nashville and residence in a halfway house filled with other former inmates (both motivated by court order last season) provide the opportunity for progress proven unobtainable back home. But it’s up to Daniel to get there, and watching him try is immensely rewarding.
In Paulie, GA, the rest of the Holden and Talbots are seeing similar freedoms — save one. While Amantha may remain frustrated in her status as Teddy and Tawny struggle to save their marriage, Janet (J. Smith Cameron), Daniel’s mother, is struggling to see things clearly when her son has been taken away once more. Again, he can’t come home. Again, she must travel to see him. Again, he’s been removed from her life. Janet serves as the only bridge between the two episodes, and her connection with Daniel will clearly define more than their independent arcs this year.
At one point, both characters question reality, specifically using the word “real” in resounding context. The scenes stand out, driving the story forward and powerfully bridging the gap between “Rectify” and its audience. We’ve all been there, one way or another. And while we may not share the specific plight of these characters, everyone will feel a profound loss when Daniel’s story draws to a close.
Grade: A
It might be the best TV drama ever made. Why it doesn’t get more attention is hard to understand.
I have just seen Rectify season 4 the 1st episode, This is an EXCELLENT drama of whatever with unbelievable storyline and acting by Aiden Young, Who do we not hear more about this drama? Can’t wait for next week! This actor is incredible!!!!!
I have loved this show from the very beginning. Just to see Daniel’s struggle is so profoundly heartbreaking… Aden Young is amazing! Strong supporting cast… really going to miss this show! :-(
The acting and premis is great, and I like the realistic scenes. I just watched epidsode 5 of season 4 and am getting disappointed in the man shaming preachyness. The masturbation shaming in the face of glorifying a pregnancy in which the mother “ran the father off” seems peculiar. It is gross that Daniel was still awake when his roomate pleasured himself, but, really? your gonna shame for that and not a word about a gal who brings a child into certain poverty , dysfunction and fatherlessness? Typical Hollywood. Get a grip (no pun intended) on what matters.
LRH
@DaveDale – have u seen the rest of the series yet? His reaction may become clearer. To me, it is unimaginable.
It is not about shaming. It traumatized him because one of the men who lived next to him on death row would masturbate loudly and repeatedly thinking about how he raped Daniel. And he would talk about it while he was doing it, saying that you’d think he’d get sick of getting off on the same scenario for so many years but it always did it for him. How can you not understand how traumatizing that was for Daniel? And I hardly think Chloe’s pregnancy was glorified. She was profoundly ambivalent about it.
Wait til you see further episodes, @DaveDale!
I’m trying to watch episode 7 but it’s incredible worst than the others…it would have been better not giving to it any ending that giving it a so unnatural rapid development…it’s a pity…I loved this serie but the last season is really horrible!
I love this show and season 4 seriously brought it another level emotionally. I literally bawled during so many episodes. I wish I had the words to say to those in my life that seem so perfect (even if painful) the way the characters were able to say to each other in this show. I used to think life would be great with a soundtrack. I think I need a good writer in my life. :)
i just got done watching season 1-4 in 3 days. at first I thought this highly rated and reviewed series was too slow, too artistic, then as i gained more interest and more appreciation for the extremely well written script and extraordinary acting after each episode. it made me so empathetic to the characters and story i couldn’t stop watching. i believed it is was all so real. not many things move me anymore at my age about life and family or seem new but this series seriously has effected me as how i have seen things in my own life through a very clogged filter. i learned so much about my own lies like teddy did with his and how people really see you who you are even when you are 100% sure you have fooled them or think you have. I don’t review things or products or even really ever facebook or participate in this world, but i believe i will now. Thanks Ray McKinnon.
Some seriously good acting which will be sorely missed.