‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Review: Fox Neutered Its Pelvic Thrust in Underwhelming Remake

Dear weirdos of the world — if you love the original “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” if it changed your life forever, if its musical numbers are embedded in the grooves of your brain, you probably shouldn’t watch the new Fox remake (subtitled “Let’s Do the Time Warp Again”), airing tonight.
Not that it’s stupefyingly bad, but because if you watch looking for the reasons you love the Jim Sharman-directed 1975 film, you’ll find yourself sorely disappointed.
And if you’re less familiar with the original film, watching this remake will technically introduce you to the premise, but won’t explain the film’s legacy. Here’s a simple explanation for the newest interpretation: The newly engaged Brad (Ryan McCartan) and Janet (Victoria Justice), driving down a rural road, get a flat tire, and go looking for help. What they find is a castle filled with partying Transylvanians hosted by Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Laverne Cox), who’s all too happy to drag Brad and Janet into her debauchery.
Alas, it all falls apart, as all morality plays do, with an assist from the unfaithful Rocky (Staz Nair), the perfect man who Frank-N-Furter made from scratch, as well as Frank’s duplicitous assistants Riff Raff (Reeve Carney) and Magenta (Christina Milian).
To recreate the cult film, Fox brought in a new ensemble (with one exception: Tim Curry, 1975’s iconic Frank, is back, this time as the Criminologist) and it’s an incredibly game cast. History-making Laverne Cox puts her own stamp on the role with such force that you really don’t think that much about Curry’s original performance, and Annaleigh Ashford as Columbia proves to be a real standout as well. Bonus points to Adam Lambert for both echoing Meat Loaf in all the right ways while also finding his own way through his limited appearance.
Steve Wilkie/FOX
While many numbers stick close to the original film, musically there are a few striking reimaginings, and the producers made the smart choice to focus their reinvention on the most iconic numbers. They didn’t make Laverne Cox imitate Curry’s singular take on “Sweet Transvestite,” but gave her a new angle on it, one that’s a little more down tempo. It’s always awkward to hear this sort of bold reinterpretation; there’s always the temptation to shout “BUT THAT’S NOT HOW THE SONG GOES!” But it’s worth admiring the attempts to be different.
Director Kenny Ortega’s interpretation does have some cojones. Framing the action of the original movie as a film-within-a-film, allowing an onscreen audience to provide some of the more classic audience participation moments familiar to midnight screening attendees, is perhaps the boldest move made by this adaptation.
Unfortunately, it’s not all that successful; balancing these elements is pretty much an impossible feat. The reason audience participation works for a movie like “Rocky Horror” is that a vast majority of the audience has seen it many times before. Since this is the first time we’re watching this version, pre-arming it with commentary feels redundant.
Steve Wilkie/FOX
The one thing that could have saved this? Spending the money and time necessary to have the actors sing live during filming. The lip-syncing is a massive issue — not many of the cast have a real knack for it — but beyond that it would go a long way toward differentiating the Fox version from the original, which features its own occasionally awkward sync issues (though to a far less degree).
Really, anything that would have brought a more organic feel to the production would have been exciting, as the musical numbers feel a bit overproduced. There’s a rough edge to the classic film, the sense that anything could happen, which is fundamentally missing here — scenes in the original that are performed in silhouette are now out in the open, but less titillating as a result. A wild motorcycle ride around the lab feels carefully staged. The makeup and wardrobe remain firmly secure, no chance of dripping or slipping. And perhaps that speaks to a fundamental misunderstanding about why “Rocky” remains such a mainstay today.
The first time you really see the original “Rocky Horror” isn’t the first time you pop in the DVD or catch an airing on cable. The first time that really counts is when you find yourself at a midnight screening at some independent theater, one with two screens max and the omnipresent scent of stale popcorn. Ideally, you’re under the age of 18, and your parents only have a vague idea of where you are that night — and there’s a thrill running through you, at the sublime subversion that comes with being out late and about to plunge into an experience that’s impossible to describe.
Steve Wilkie/FOX
It’s not just the sex and violence and chaos that keep the core of this objectively not-so-great film compelling to audiences, generation after generation. It’s the sense of danger. “Rocky,” it’s important to remember, isn’t a happy lark. It’s a tragedy that leaves every character behind in various states of disrepair (or dismemberment). It’s a film about being a freak and a weirdo, and embracing that truth, and then finding yourself punished for it. It’s the perfect experience for the adolescent who feels like an outcast (so, you know, all adolescents ever).
“Rocky” isn’t really a horror film, but when you really see it for the first time, it’s scary. It teases the idea that there are worlds beyond your knowledge, passions within you dying to awaken. It lures you out, whispering in your ear, “Don’t dream it — be it.”
Whether or not you went through with it, that sort of temptation is more delicious a thrill than any sort of haunted house. Capturing that was always going to be an impossible challenge for a broadcast network airing a PG-13 (if that) production from 8-10 p.m. But the potential still echoes, annoyingly.
Grade: C+
I would waste my time to even watch it because Rocky was a man dress like a woman not a woman dressed life rocky! why do they always take something prefect and screw it up, should of known after all it is on Fox’s
No that’s not even a little bit right.
Err Rocky is the creature. Youre talking about Frank and he was a transvestite not a transgender. Ultimately it doesn’t really matter though.
I’m 1/2 way in and this Frank n. Further is just..blah, and Tim Curry is wasted playing Dr. Scott. Columbia and Riff Raff are good though.
Directed @ Gennard. While I agree about Laverne Cox being too transgender, the problem I have is She reminds me of Michelle Obama half the time. And Adam Lambert ain’t NO Eddie.
I tried. I really did. Besides the midnight showings, saw it a number of times on Broadway, so different interpretations of RH aren’t necessarily a bad thing IMHO. But cutting the floor show finalle in the middle for a frikkin commercial? Last straw. Done. Won’t be coming back to see THAT again.
Watching for entertainment purposes only, is the only way to watch this version. If you are going to compare it to the original, you are right, it comes up short. But, the glitz, glamour, and indiviual performances are very good, if not memorable. It WILL NOT REPLACE the original…but, it does give us another’s different perspective on a classic. I say, watch it for enjoyment sake only.
Who played the assistant to Tim Curry’s criminologist?
Jayne eastwood
This was the worst ever. Laverne Cox was terrible.
The guy who played Rif Raf was terrible!
anna wacha
I agree that of course you can’t replace such an icon, AND that even the original is boring on the small screen, without the audience, which is the real show. Was not planning to watch it, but from the beginning up through “Sweet Transvestite”, the action moves quickly enough and has some of my favorite numbers.
I applaud Cox for taking on the role, but it doesn’t even make sense to have someone so “female” (an actual woman) dressing in women’s clothes and then calling herself a “transvestite”!? Tim Curry’s Frank really was androgynous and in 1975, that was in itself unnerving. It also made the bedroom scenes with Janet and Brad nonsensical, since Brad’s scene is supposed to be the “scandalous” one, and when he says “I’ve never, never”, it doesn’t even make sense.
They rechoreographed The Time Warp, but the new version was interesting.
The show as a whole starts to drag once they go up to the lab, and especially after the dinner scene, so I only half-watched by that point. And I had not noticed about cutting the floor show into pieces with a commercial, but SRSLY??
Finally, they cast actual singers this time, so the songs were better, but the acting (or directing) was lackluster. Columbia looked like Cyndi Lauper after a 3-day bender and acted as tired, in most scenes. Ben Vereen was just a cartoon character. And Rocky had none of the rawness of Peter Hinwood.
And yes, what I hated the most were the “audience” scenes–what is the fun of seeing people on TV squirting waterguns and holding up newspapers? That part was just stupid.
The author doesn’t get the character of Frank. Cox is all glam and smiles and prettiness-Frank is none of that. Frank is sexy and dangerous and groovy. Cox was terribly miscast and the whole show depends on this character. That’s why it failed. And one cannot forget Curry in that role. Ever.
imagine the blackeyed peas rerecorded pink Floyd’s THE WALL, then stared in a crapy CGI filled remake of that classic “identity” film…that begins to express how I feel about this dumpster fire. sadly it reminds me of those jerks who would sometimes go to the theater to see it but only to cause trouble and start fights with those of us it was meant for, with no respect or understanding, because that’s what this was. this is NOT the movie that you re-imagine for a new age because once you do it becomes so deluded that it is lost. I hope they do overturn ROE vs. WADE so someone will outlaw this abortion!!!
Cox is a transvestite for real, but much of the joy was watching Tim Curry as a MAN being so shocking. I felt the remake was not needed, so as a whole it is the same feel I get when I watch any movie that holds the test of time being done for no reason other than hoping to cash in. I can’t so much fault the actors for this, it is more the fact that the movie was even Attempted to be redone.
No, Cox is transgender. A transvestite is just someone who likes clothes the opposite sex is supposed to wear (according to society).
As estimated, the remake was a bomb in my book. They worked hard to make it PC. Had not seen the original in years so I watched it on my computer after seeing the remake. No comparison. You will never be able to match the original!
You never really appreciate how unique and edgy the original was until you see someone try to reinvent it. Tim Curry “made” the original…such a shame they had to reimagine such a timeless classic!
It was a disaster. If you are like 12 and brain dead, then I can understand how you could possibly like it.
Who hired the PBS doo-wop reunion house band to play easy-listening slow tempo versions of what is supposed to be a punk/edgy rock and roll musical?
Who is so stupid and disrespectful to non-straight culture asi to think transsexual and transvestite are interchageable terms?
When the stroke victim demonstrates more range and subtlety than the overdressed actors you’ve made more than a few poor choices.
