‘SNL’ Reveals the Brutal Truth of a Film Festival Q&A — Watch

Surprisingly, no one asks what the budget was.

If you’ve ever attended a post-screening Q&A, you already know that audience members aren’t typically known for asking insightful questions. (“What was the budget?”) After its New York Film Festival skit from a few weeks ago, “Saturday Night Live” once again returned to the festival circuit last night with a bit taking place at the Ann Arbor Short Film Festival. Watch below.

Emily Blunt (who hosted last night’s episode) stars in “Qua,” a very short film in which she runs through the woods and discovers…herself. Afterward, the cast and crew of the short — which accounts for every single person in the audience except for one — take to the stage to field questions. This leaves Vanessa Bayer alone to ask questions like “what was that all about?” (answers: the Holocaust; why we wear makeup) and which filmmakers influenced the production (to which three different people have the same response of Richard Linklater and Charlie Kaufman, natch).

Elsewhere in the world of audience members asking questions, last night’s episode began with a parody of the second (and highly contentious) presidential debate between Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon) and Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) — a skit the Republican nominee for president has cited as an example of the media rigging the election.

