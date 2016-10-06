‘The Tick’: Original Star Patrick Warburton Will Cameo in New Amazon Series

The series creator, Ben Edlund, says he'd also like to bring back other cast members from the previous series.

Amazon’s “The Tick” pilot made enough of an impression to get a full series order, with new episode expected some time next year. Created by Ben Edlund, this new series stars Peter Serafinowicz, taking the reigns from previous The Tick actor Patrick Warburton, as the comedic blue superhero. Edlund and producer Barry Josephson attended New York Comic Con on Thursday to discuss the new series and revealed that Warburton, who also serves as one of the show’s producers, will have a cameo in the upcoming season.

“He’ll do something special. I can’t say exactly when,” said Josephson about Warburton.

“I think he’ll have a really interesting role. They’ll be some comments on the Tick, because he was The Tick,” Edlund said, adding that he’d also like to bring in other cast members from the 2001 series. “Everyone in the whole live-action was wonderful, so if we have the opportunity to use Nestor [Carbonell], and Liz [Vassey] and Dave [Burke] in different forms, that’s something that will be special for us.”

“The Tick” premiered on Fox in late 2001 and was cancelled after eight of the nine episodes were aired. The short-lived series was praised by fans and critics and overtime become a classic.

This new version aims to be much different than what viewers have seen before. Edlund stated during the panel that this time around it will be focused on The Tick’s sidekick Arthur’s (Griffin Newman) story. “The Tick is a huge part of it and very important, but it’s become the story of a person. An unassuming normal person who feels like the world’s gone insane. He feels encouraged to try and make a difference and is labeled crazy for trying to do that,” he explained.

He also revealed that The Terror (Jackie Earle Haley) will be an important part of the first reason, but also promised a new character which sounds like a nod to Marvel’s Punisher. “[The Tick and Arthur] are going to meet a very, very violent vigilante character – who won’t have a skull on his chest, but he will be quite hardline in his reasoning.”

Warburton can next be heard in the animated picture “Animal Crackers,” out April 12, 2017. The actor was recently seen in the first teaser for Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” in which he portrays Lemony Snicket. The series will debut January 10.

The first season of Amazon’s “The Tick” will air in 2017.

