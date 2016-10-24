‘The Walking Dead’ Review: Season 7 Premiere Is the Show At Its Worst

Hey, So Who Died?
Abraham and Glenn. I know, more guys than you thought, right? Twisteroonie! Remember when there was that big chunk of last season when we thought Glenn died but he was just hiding under a dumpster? They sure tricked us! It’s almost as if the only storytelling trick the show has left is jerking the audience around.
Man Is The True Monster
The plot of this episode, such as it is, is that Negan wants to break Rick and ensure his obedience. Apparently just killing Rick is too easy, or else Negan knows he’s the protagonist of the show. Or maybe Negan’s just a sadist who likes seeing the light of resistance go out in people’s eyes? That seems more likely, since this episode is certainly sadistic. It’s 45 solid minutes of misery, and as good as Andrew Lincoln is in conveying that misery, it’s still incredibly tedious.
You may recall that I was not a big fan of Negan’s monologuing in the Season 6 finale. Well bad news for me, because here’s an entire episode of it. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a perfectly good actor, but he’s not doing much to make Negan anything other than one note. He’s a pretty generic psychopath, with no wit in how he’s written. Negan has the same smarmy attitude whether he’s beating regular cast members to death or ordering Rick to chop off his son’s arm. This episode has one point to make (“Negan is not very nice”), and it makes it over and over, with almost no variation.
So it turns out Abraham is the one who died at the end of last season, and we get the entire sequence again, only with on-camera violence this time around. Abraham makes sense, since he’s gotten enough development to matter (no way was it going to be someone like Aaron or Rosita), but he isn’t one of the untouchable leads like Rick, Daryl or Michonne. Once Negan’s done with Abraham, he mocks Rosita for her reaction, which is a bridge too far for Daryl. He jumps up and punches Negan, which causes Negan to murder Glenn as punishment. So we get yet another extended beating, featuring Glenn’s eye protruding from his head in one of those moments where “The Walking Dead” seems to be reveling in its violence instead of condemning it.
Which is really what this episode does: revel in Negan’s sadism… to a point. Negan’s still not convinced that Rick is on board, so he drags over Carl and tells Rick to cut his arm off, or else he’ll shoot everyone else. So Rick begs, and Michonne begs, and Carl, hilariously, is just like “Dad, let’s get this over with,” but just as Rick’s about to go through with it, Negan stops him. So Negan’s a terrible sadist who wants Rick to break, but he’s also considerate enough to keep the show from having to pretend Chandler Riggs doesn’t have an arm for the rest of its run. Convenient!
Gene Page/AMC
But People Die On This Show All The Time
A big chunk of the episode is given over to one of those “Oops, we’ve got an hour to fill” bits “The Walking Dead” is so fond of, as Negan takes Rick on a mini-road trip and forces him to fetch an axe from a gaggle of zombies. It doesn’t make a lick of sense, because either Rick is key to Negan’s plan to take over Alexandria or he’s not. If he’s not, he’s the leader and he’s vowed to kill Negan, so kill him first. If he is that important, why put him in unnecessary danger? Again, if the idea is just that Negan’s a sadist, the idea is played out and we’re only one episode in. Imagine a whole season of these Negan speeches and nonsensical punishments. The mind boggles.
But what’s weirdest about these scenes is that Negan keeps taunting Rick like he’s never seen anyone die before. “Bet you thought you were gonna grow old together!” he mocks. Dude, Rick’s seen like a hundred people die horribly right in front of him, including his wife and best friend and sort-of girlfriend last season plus everyone else who’s been on this damn show. Glenn is admittedly a big loss, but it’s crazy to think that the idea of him dying never crossed Rick’s mind. You guys live in the zombie apocalypse! People die all the time! Think of all the people that died last season! Nine times out of ten, new people who are introduced on this show are horrible monsters. But the show spent most of last season and a heck of a lot of advertising dollars on hyping up Negan, so it has to pitch him as the Worst Thing To Ever Happen. It’s a bit much to swallow.
READ MORE: ‘The Walking Dead’ Preview: Producer Greg Nicotero Says Negan’s Kill Will Drain Viewers
The Aftermath
In the end, the Saviors pack up and leave, saying they’ll be back in a week for their first tribute. Maggie insists that she’ll go on to The Hilltop while everyone else returns to Alexandria, since it’s her fault they were outside the walls in the first place. Sasha says she’ll go with Maggie to form the Walking Dead Widows’ Club. (Sasha keeps it together pretty well, considering.) And as they pack up the bodies and prepare to head out, Negan’s speech about growing old together plays again. And then, get this, we actually see that. Everyone in the cast, sitting around a big Thanksgiving table, happily eating together. It’s not a flashback, since Glenn and Maggie’s unborn kid is there. Abraham and Glenn give each other a look, as if to say, “Man, we’re never gonna get beaten to death in front of our loved ones!” It’s meant to make us grieve for who was lost, but it only succeeds in giving the audience a chuckle after this unpleasant slog of an episode.
So that was “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be.” It was miserable, and tedious, and made me feel bad. Not in an emotionally compelling way, just in a “I could be watching something of value” way. Who needs this shit?
Grade: D-
Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.
Comments
Jeff, you really sound smart when you write, but you are clueless. You do understand that the TV Show writers are following the comic book, right? You act as if the writers had a choice. They portray Neegan as he is in the comic novel and both Abraham (except much earlier) and Glenn die! That must be a shocker to you, but you write as if they are unnecessarily killing off characters. Please read up on it first before writing your articles, it makes you look silly.
Marty, it’s clear from the article that what is unnecessary n unacceptable is the sadistic, pornographic nature of the violence. Jeff’s assessment is spot on. That was tedious, gross n pointless. Just watching is a form of participation which gives energy to the worst in us instead of the best. Not that we’ll act on it (hoping not, anyway), but it will anesthetize us to increasing levels of hideousness until we don’t recognize ourselves as human anymore.
On a bright note, Sunday nights are now free for an evening stroll.
Oh my god! They killed Glenny!
Perhaps it’s not appropriate to greet the death of one of “The Walking Dead’s” oldest and most beloved characters with a cheap “South Park” pun, but after an episode as grotesquely gory and as cynically contrived as “They Day Will Come When You Won’t Be,” laughter is the only sane response.
Watch The Walking Dead Season 7Online
http://walking-dead-season7premiere.blogspot.com/
Watch The Walking Dead Season 7Online
http://walking-dead-season7premiere.blogspot.com/
As if spending half a season building to the iconic moment from the 100th issue of Robert Kirkman’s comic book when the Saviors’ menacing leader, Negan, smashes in a character’s head with his trusty barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat wasn’t enough, showrunner Scott M. Gimple left viewers hanging over the break between seasons as to exactly whose melon went splat — and kept it up for 20 minutes into the new season. Glenn wasn’t even the first to be introduced to the wrong end of Lucille: that was Abraham, who managed to spit out a final word of defiance before Negan turned his skull into pulp. But after Daryl lunged at Negan, he decided the submissive spirit he aimed to instill in Rick’s band of survivors needed to be underlined once more, and without warning, he split Glenn’s head as well.
It’s probably a good thing you have given up on watching the show. You clearly don’t understand that this is a series based on a series of comic books and that as hard as it was to watch last night the acting and the scenes were so well done they all need tremendous rounds of applause. So I’m sorry this may be mean but anyone who feels this way should definitely not be watching the show anymore because the rest of us are sick of hearing opinions about how bad something is. Newsflash no one is making anyone watch it so if you don’t like then don’t watch.
not true..do you even read the comic? they got no daryl there. as the film gets more fame, the comic had to stop the film getting better so they had to worse the film so people might still considered back to comic
What in the HELL did you say???
What????
I have stopped watching it. Right on Episode 3 of the seventh season. It is the ugliest and the worst way this strange play could ever turn to. People indeed sometimes act like that, but this is not something I am interested in. I am really sorry I have wasted so much of my time watching this ultimate crap, but this is it now. Adieu.
I love the story and I too feel that if you do not enjoy the story, don’t watch. It is harsh because it is an apocalypse. People are cruel and in real life they are cruel. When the titanic sank, the rich class would not accept poor people in the life boats even though there was plenty of room left over..many died for real. This is just a show okay, but it is true that men can be vicious!
What a little girl. Gross yeah but if any of the violence took you by surprise then you haven’t been paying attention.
If watching murder displayed in such a realistic, grotesque and gratuitous fashion doesn’t disturb you then nothing ever will. It’s not supposed to be about the gore. It’s supposed to be about holding on to humanity. Apparently many viewers were already a lost cause.
Couldn’t agree more. Generally I find anything to do with zombies boring, unless its hilarious fun like the game “Left 4 Dead II”. It wasn’t the Zombies that drew me to the walking dead, it was the human characters. Even the ‘bad’ characters like ‘the governor’ were not 2 dimensional they had inner conflict. Negan (while being played by a great actor) I just found really 2 dimensional and boring. He just seemed like a cardboard cut out swearing bat weilding psycho with nothing else to him save a smarmy attitude. I think the writers failed to recognise that while the murder scene was brutal and shocking the sobbing and whimpering just made it like watching an hour of torture and bullying that would better suit fans of ‘faces of death’ online, or beer pong teenagers jeering at the bloodiest scenes in Saw, Hostel or something of that nature. The constant killing off and replacing of characters has gone overboard too, some of it- expected and nessecary to tell a story, but not all of it. Both Game Of Thrones and Walking Dead have taken to just killing characters repeatedly to replace them with more (not nessecairly better characters too) without really understanding that its actually the empathy (or hatred or whatever else you feel) the connection with the characters that you develop and build through watching them over time- simply churning through actors and new characters doesn’t give you enough time to give a shit about alot of them. I was disappointed by the turns its taking in regards to the gratification by gore and cheap thrills because as you said, it was watching a show about humans trying to hold onto their humanity in a post apocalyptic environment and the depth of the characters that drew me- not the outright horror gore porn scenes in the premiere and the evil Duke Nukem style character that Negan looks to me.
I Couldn’t agree more. Generally I find anything to do with zombies boring, unless its hilarious fun like the game “Left 4 Dead II”. It wasn’t the Zombies that drew me to the walking dead, it was the human characters. Even the ‘bad’ characters like ‘the governor’ were not 2 dimensional they had inner conflict. Negan (while being played by a great actor) I just found really 2 dimensional and boring. He just seemed like a cardboard cut out swearing bat weilding psycho with nothing else to him save a smarmy attitude. I think the writers failed to recognise that while the murder scene was brutal and shocking the sobbing and whimpering just made it like watching an hour of torture and bullying that would better suit fans of ‘faces of death’ online, or beer pong teenagers jeering at the bloodiest scenes in Saw, Hostel or something of that nature. The constant killing off and replacing of characters has gone overboard too, some of it- expected and nessecary to tell a story, but not all of it. Both Game Of Thrones and Walking Dead have taken to just killing characters repeatedly to replace them with more (not nessecairly better characters too) without really understanding that its actually the empathy (or hatred or whatever else you feel) the connection with the characters that you develop and build through watching them over time- simply churning through actors and new characters doesn’t give you enough time to give a shit about alot of them. I was disappointed by the turns its taking in regards to the gratification by gore and cheap thrills because as you said, it was watching a show about humans trying to hold onto their humanity in a post apocalyptic environment and the depth of the characters that drew me- not the outright horror gore porn scenes in the premiere and the evil Duke Nukem style character that Negan looks to me.
this. i was talking with a few friends, today. we all had this reaction. i was thinking it was an anomaly, i’m glad others feel similiar. IF i wanted to watch a snuff film, i could. its not clever, its actually quite boring. This episode was about as edgy as watching 2 guys 1 hammer.
It’s about edgy as 2 guys 1 hammer…are you joking? You are comparing a fake tv show to the murder of a man. That’s repulsive!
I found it utterly boring too. There was a slight shock, for about 2 seconds as Glenn was hit the first time. The rest of it felt like an hour of whimpering and emotional abuse at the hands of a 2 dimensional duke nukem style villain while they pathetically (but understandably) couldn’t do much but lick his shoes or join the two dead on the floor.
What is it that you expected from a post-apocalyptic show about zombies? A walk through the meadow? Although now that I think about it, there is a lot of walking in “the walking dead” I guess. Seriously, this is based in the comics, it’s dark and horrible as it’s supposed to be. In these type of things, hope comes after the horrible storms, you don’t get to be spared…
Edashman, your reaction to the episode is interesting, but trying to prescribe those feelings to everyone else is a bit much. If anything, the violence in the episode did the opposite of desensitizing me to the violence.
Yes, it was hard to watch at times, but considering Negan has been hyped as the “baddest of the baddies”, I can understand why they spent so much time introducing us to Negan’s evilness. And now, every viewer understands exactly what kind of person we are dealing with.
Torture porn is NOT for me!
I quit!
I am done with the show if next week is more of the same. Its not the gore, its the storyline. Even the acting went downhill. A waste of an hour.
I agree, the show seemed awkward, the long waits and Neegan’s droning on and on, it has just turned me off. After last season’s terrible fakeout with Glenn’s death and then killing Abraham first as another fake out, it just seems to cheapen the iconic death of Glenn from the comics. The show runners have made some big mistakes in their deviations from the source material. All this together has left me burnt out with the show and finding it difficult to return for another episode.
I think the inconsistency of the characters not necessarily the acting is pushing me away. Rick was trapped in a train car by cannibals and stays a bad ass but a few road blocks and he is a puddle of jello? This is not the same Walking Dead. Character is dead. Gimmick is king.
What *should* have happened…
“Go get my axe!”
Rick proceeds to get the axe. However, here’s the change. When he gets back inside, whenever Neegan holds out his RIGHT hand (trigger-hand), Rick chops the sucker off. He then proceeds to chop the ever-living life out of Neegan, beheading him. He then gets the gun, checks the magazine, reloads if necessary, then drives back to the clearing with the waiting Saviors.
Upon returning in the RV, he drives over the people standing behind the Saviors, creating an RV-barrier between them and the surviving “bad-guys”. Rick covers the group with the rifle as they load up into the RV. Sadly, they’ll have to either forget the bodies, or come back for them later. As the last Savior loads into the RV, Rick throws Neegan’s head out the door, then they floor it heading back home.
I truly think that this would have made a better show, broken away HEAVILY from the comics (because the comic-book villain “Neegan” doesn’t work on the tv show. It’s too over-the-top, unrealistic, and just a stupid “bad guy” that no one would make their leader. Especially a large group that is portrayed), and totally flipped the viewers out because no one would expect to get such a “big-name” character like Neegan and kill him after only 2 episodes. But, with the lackluster review of the Season 6 finale, they should have done it. Instead, we get not only more of the same unbelievable crap, we get an entire episode of it in the form of bad monologue and crappy acting.
Some things just do not translate well from comic book to tv screen, and this is definitely one of those things. The Governor was so much better as a character, and translated to screen very well. Neegan is just stupid and unbelievable.
Can you please join the writing team of TWD? This would have been an awesome story line. There was NO story development in S7E1, other than the big reveal – which had a muted effect because it has been so long since the S6 finale. I have been a huge fan of this show, but now I’m wondering if I will keep watching. And I never thought I’d be in the quitters’ club.
That would have been an episode worth watching, and totally unexpected! The show, to me, is becoming too predictable because it is no longer veering significantly from the comic.
Marty, you seem to have misread the article. It doesn’t have a problem with who gets killed or that people are getting killed at all. And of course the writer of this article is aware they are following the comic book. But if you think the writers don’t have a choice to follow the comic or not then you haven’t paid much attention. The writers have stated numerous times in interviews that they very well may veer from the “script” of the comic book and oftentimes that’s exactly what they’ve done, at times in dramatic fashion. Really though that’s beside the point. The article isn’t criticizing any decision to kill off characters, “unnecessarily” as you say, it’s criticizing the use of a trite twist, one note character development, nonsensical character behavior, silly dialouge, and unimaginative storytelling, among other faults. As the article accurately points out, if anything is representative of how poorly executed this episode was, it’s the laughingly terrible decision to have a “what could have been, but has now been lost forever” dreamlike Thanksgiving Day sequence.
In the end necessity has nothing to do with it. The creators of WD have given us shocking violence in lieu of good storytelling. Zombies and the apocalypse were interesting way before TWD came along, and while the show has been very good at times it’s definitely lost its way.
Personally Im happy at least one reviewer is willing to say the things I felt about the episode, though I would go one firther and say the whole dunamic of the hordes of Saviors popping up as a new oppressive force feels like a huge regression in the show’s development. It feels like the manorith of reviewers that gave this positive regiews are just sychophanfs that would have given anything they did a positive review. I also dont find the following of the GN to be enough to justify such a dull turn in the plot.
You spell like you just got cracked over the head with a bat.
LMAAAAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
The television show has a different and wider audience than the comics. And comics don’t jump the shark. But televison shows sure do if you kill the wrong character at the wrong time, or make things too bleak for too long for the heroes.
Season 7, what a joke. There is no way in the world that Rick suddenly turns into such a weak pathetic wimp like that, painful to watch. Lost any touch of reality, enjoyed last six series but turned off halfway through when it was clear it’s lost the plot. Just going to be painfully dragged out.
B-rad
B-rad
What to do when you can’t write a TV show yourself and think in your own head how you should, then just become a TV critic and act all snooty at talented creative people’s work you could only dream of writing. You either like something or you don’t but trying to moan about something you clearly don’t like doesn’t make you correct. This episode was tedious ??? Really ? I think you should take more of your ADHD meds if that was the case. Or watch something of value , yeah right you pompous snob. I can’t stand these critics who act like some wine connoisseur, it’s a TV show about a zombie apocalypse and a bloody good one at that.
It follows the comic book somewhat. And yes the episode was way over the top as the writing has degraded.
JB
Because they have to follow the comics exactly? He is not complaining about the fact Glenn was killed, he is complaining about how they went about it. The bit with Glenn shocked me. That’s the first time the show has really got me like that. But the rest of the episode was just Negan boring everyone to death.
JsJCam
No, they are not following the comics, negan is not 140 lbs in the comic, negan is not scruffy with a grey shirt, he’s clean shaven with a fresh white shirt, he doesn’t speak all low and cool, he’s super uptight with a higher pitched tough guy voice. He’s such a terrible casting choice that I might stop watching the show. He just isn’t negan, at all
Last episode was horrible. I have loved twd since that episode. Why? Rick could have used all his firearms to kill the saviors. He didn’t bc of darell? But he gave everything away to save the inventory lady. Wtf. Fans r starting to pull away. U killed of two loved characters then u use male stupidity bc of their pride and testosterone to not save the colony. A women needs to be in charge.
I think that everybody needs to stop complaining about season 7. The show needs to evolve, needs new storyline, and people can’t stress enough that the source material is the comics. For the story to be somewhat real you’re gonna have to kill off main characters no matter how much you love them. They killed Abe who was one of my favorites. So what? Characters are gonna die. How bout michonne running around invincible or Daryl or baby Judith screaming every 2 mins! There’s a lot of viewers saying that ‘I’m done w twd after that” boo hoo. The showrunners and the die hard fans don’t care what you think. Go watch the Disney channel instead then! So called fans like you are what bring the show down when people feed into your Bologna. We die hard fans of the comic and show will keep the blood pumping!
I feel like we already went through this seasons ago. Negan sure feels like a poor man’s Gobernor.
Your an idiot
It’s you’re an idiot, not your an idiot.
That was perfect.
Your review is 100% on point. The show has descended into mindless torture porn. The good news is that this episode will save me from spending anymore time watching this trash.
Right on! I’ve been with this show from the beginning, but am so over Gimple’s self righteous manipulation. Thanks for putting my thoughts into words!
You people are not walking dead fans
Ive watched every episode, like the show, but negan and the saviors just feel contrived and not where the show aught to be going at this point. And the last episode of season 6 and this episode were both just gruelling to watch. I also gove these episodes a D-. Liking the show doesnt mean blindly endorsimg everything the producers and writers do.
You can be fans and criticise the episode. There were a lot of off moments in this episode. Why did Daryl punch Negan? Did he not just see his friend’s head get caved in? Negan clearly isn’t playing around so why be so stupid? Why is Negan risking Rick’s life if he wants him around? Either he is needed or he isn’t. If he isn’t then kill him so the rest obey.
No clue
Do you want to actually explain yourself instead of assuming we all know what you’re thinking with a comment like “No Clue”…?
JC
This episode (and the continuing show) might have been saved with a good actor playing Negan. Someone who could capture the exhilaration and yet grim consequence of their tyranny, instead of smirking constantly.
You’re a complete dick. You don’t understand the show at all and you sound like a fourth-grader ranting about something he doesn’t like.
I get ripping on plot devices, flashbacks, dream sequences etc. Death is ugly, miserable, horrible to rip on a show called the Walking DEAD for being too violent is wrongheaded and does nothing to serve the argument. To rip it for bad acting clichéd plot device, or hackneyed script ok I get that. Yeah it was a little long winded and could use some tightening up, but all in all I think it was a solid episode not one of the best or in the top 10 but solid.
Exactly what Bart said. I get the critique of certain plot devices, but i thought it was a good solid episode, especially considering the months of speculation that have gone on and the viewers’ expectations. It’s always been a gore fest from the start, but torture porn? You don’t actually see much more than usual, just more upsetting cause it was Glenn maybe. And yes, of course you wish Negan would STFU, but I challenge someone to write a script for this psychopath, based on the character in the comics, that is less wordy arrogance. Maybe Kevin Spacey style in Seven would have cut it with the critic here, but that isn’t the character I’d recognise (also, then the episode would only have been about 15 minutes long :p) .
This review is bad. For one thing, you ripped off every point that the IGN review made. Their review was also bad. But it did publish first. So I guess that makes their review bad, and your review lazy?
For another, your review reads like you predicted Abraham or Rosita would get bashed. Not one of the “untouchables” (your word) like Rick or Daryll or Michonne. So we get the copy/pasted paragraph that was probably written in May of this year about how *yawn* some middle-of-the-road character got bashed. Except that the middle-of-the-road was a feint, and you didn’t see the reality coming, and actually one of your “untouchables” did get bashed. (Let’s be honest: If you don’t count glenn as an untouchable, you’re fooling yourself and you shouldn’t be writing these reviews.) So my bet is that the person who wrote this review got fooled, got pissed, and wrote a bad review to lash out.
Glenn wasn’t an untouchable, everyone knew from the comic that he met his fate like this. Many people are upset over it, but most expected it since the comic came out. The show runners seem to have felt they didn’t want us all knowing and used the terrible story of a dumpster saving him last season to tease us and then let us believe he was safe after Abraham taking Lucille first. Both of these makes it feel cheaper and taken something away from what the source material gave us.
But that said. That’s the exact tactic that IGN took. That is, they predicted it would be abraham. They gloated about how they got it right. They mentioned that it wouldn’t be an “untouchable” (they used that exact word) and they named daryll, michonne, and rick…leaving out glenn. I’m telling you guys: IGN blew the review. They wrote the crap review of a great episode. Sucks for them. But even worse, Indie Wire ripped off their crap review and just paraphrased it as their own. Shame. Watch the show. This episode was actually really good.
This review, along with the one from IGN, followed the tired “it’s popular so I’m going to bash it” trope. I kept waiting for the section where the writer said he had read the comics; it appears he hasn’t. Yes, the episode contained a lot of gore and violence. It appears the intent was to show how far Negan will push these people in order to break them. How many of his men did Rick’s people kill? Negan is known for his lengthy speeches in the books, it is his calling card.
The episode blew chunks. The review is spot on. I’m a huge fan of the show and am in the ATL area so get to be a really stalky, geeky fan whenever I want to. But this episode was Scott Gimple unable to decide between a snuff film and torture porn. I know it’s following the GN but this isnt ink and paper. It’s television. If watching in all too realistic detail as anyone gets their brains bashed in is your idea of entertainment then I need to tell you, there is medication that may help you. I’m not complaining that someone was killed. I’m complaining that they relied so heavily on the shock factor and that rather than creating actual suspense, they just through blood and brains everywhere and called it art. I laughed at the dumb dinner sequence because who really envisioned that ever? By the time it was over, I was hoping Rick would take the hatchet to Negan just to stop the senseless nonsense pouring out of the man’s mouth, the rest of the saviors would pull the triggers and the whole series would end with Darryl crawling out of the truck and walking away alone.
The attitude of this review could be attached to any big serial drama which involves characters dying on a regular basis, like Game of Thrones, and the same question can be asked “Who needs this shit?”, as the novelty is pretty thin when we expect misery. Perhaps instead of trying to sound elitist and above something popular, try and accept that this brand of television has a big following for a reason. Because people INVEST in the characters and WANT conflict and shock. God, I sometimes wonder why I visit this website.
And please don’t compare that snuff crap with anything Martin has put to paper or the way HBO has handled it in filming. There is a huge difference in this gratuitous attempt at Hostel 4 made for television and any of the kills in GOT. I do not expect what I got last night and from much of what I have read, many other people didn’t either.
I honestly thought it was the best episode of the walking dead yet. I’m really surprised a lot of you disliked the episode. The show has been pretty gruesome and horrific since the beginning of the sereies considering its a show about the walking dead, I don’t understand how some of you have made it to season 7 if you are suddenly shocked and disappointed with what we have all just seen. I mean seriously guys what did you think was going to happen in this episode after watching the season 6 finale.
I agree with Jake. This was one of the best episodes of the series to date.. for a show to actually make me feel something similar to what the character’s I care about would be feeling in this situation is pretty impressive. The gore was nothing unusual, Glen get’s killed the EXACT same way in the comic.. I feel like if they made it less graphic and less like the comic people would be complaining just as much..
It was an awesome episode, can’t wait for the rest of the season.
I agree this was a great episode! If you were disturbed by the beating scene, then good, you’re supposed to be. The whole episode is about breaking Rick, and if you weren’t disturbed by what was going on, how are we supposed to believe that Rick would’ve given in. Yes, the comic and the show are not the same, but the writer’s feel someone of a need to give a nod to the long time fans of the GN. Many of the scenes are almost direct interpretations from the GN that fans like me love to see. Too bad if you don’t like Negan and the Saviors, this is the new enemy we have. And, no they didn’t choose to follow Negan, they were forced to follow Negan, much in the same way as Rick’s group was. Also, if you have a problem with the Saviors group, you should definitely give up now, because you won’t like the Kingdom either.
For those of you who are done watching the show, good riddance, you were never really fans in the first place. Go watch something like This Is Us. If you have a problem with gratuitous violence, why are you watching a show called The Walking Dead about a zombie apocalypse anyway. Yes the story is about the people, not the zombies, but news flash, there are a lot of people out there who are just as dangerous. The purpose of the violence is to show just how dangerous it is. Plus, as far as the “violence” goes, it is JUST a TV show. Steven Yeun and Michael Cudlitz are just fine. No human was harmed, while filming this episode.
Finally, I personally love the way Jeffrey Dean Morgan portrays Negan, and feel that it’s spot on. He would be smirking as he bashed people’s heads in, thus breaking the wills of the rest of the group. If you are done with this show, ta, ta! I for one can’t wait for 9:00PM this Sunday!
Bad , reshaped review.How can you not like surprises ? Even if Glen gets killed ? And the level of gore was just fine… One of the main actors dies , why not make it more shocking ? What the 2016 (offended by everything) audience can’t swallow that pill? It’s a horror movie for crying out loud.small cats
My question to the reviewer (and the people of dubious intellect who agree with him) is what do want from the show? If it isn’t what you consider graphic, it’s ‘boring, tedious, nothing new, nothing original, blahblahblah.’ When it does cross the line that other *horror* shows won’t, you’re too big a pussy to deal with it and they’ve ‘gone too far.’ So the show can’t win with halfwits who have already decided not to like it (and yet keep watching for some baffling reason). This is one of the few shows where I’ve actually seen imbeciles upset that it has cliffhangers. Cliffhangers. Which is what every show in existence does to hold on to its audience and, you know…entertain. Here’s a pro tip to Jeff Stone: STOP REVIEWING STUFF YOU’RE CLEARLY PREJUDICED AGAINST. The difference between a bona fide critic and just some asshole with a keyboard and an opinion is that a critic reviews objectively. S/he reviews based on how the show hits the mark it’s aiming for, not what s/he personally *wants* it to be. This may be a new concept to you, being a pseudo-critic and all, but if you’re reviewing a show you already don’t like, what’s the point? Please, for the love of all that is holy, either grow a pair or find something else to write about, because you’re not doing anyone any favors here. Besides yourself, that is, in attempting to create an echo chamber.
Pretty cool how you make massive presumptions about the man, his opinion and what it takes to be considered a critic all within the context of you being visibly upset that someone’s opinion of something you’re very clearly passionate about differs from your own.
Perhaps you should’ve stayed within the confines of your own echo chamber with the rest of the show’s fans who refuse to look at it critically.
Ok, I read Eric’s comments and yours (The Stalking Fred). At the risk of sounding like I’m attempting to mediate your internet dispute (just kidding), I will say a couple things.
I agree with both of you to some extent. Eric’s point, however indelicate, is valid. There are few series (let alone on mainstream cable TV) that can make me feel as revolted, stunned, and helpless as TWD. That is an accomplishment in today’s media environment. The kinds of emotions I’m referencing are powerful and we do our best to avoid them in normal life, so I’m not surprised people are uncomfortable with Negan’s executions/methods. You weren’t supposed to feel good about it. Some people have commented that Abraham and Glenn’s deaths were tantamount to “torture porn,” which I think is actually a fair comparison because it was supposed to be on that level of insanely unnecessary violence. I think this is where a lot of reviews have gone off the rails. “It didn’t need to be that graphic,” is something I’ve read quite a bit too. Which is also true, but what else would have broken Rick? This is Rick we’re talking about! King of zombieland, leader of our apocalyptic band of dysfunctional men and women, who has been living in a nightmare for years. I think nothing less than what Rick endured at the hands of Negan would have convinced me that Rick was broken. At the end, I was hoping Rick would break. Now, if the violence and story were too much for some or against a viewer’s taste – to each their own. I won’t begrudge someone having an aversion to watching violent executions – it’s probably a healthier way to live. But, let’s be honest, if it was the violence, then the show just got a little too real for you/it messed with you. That’s ok.
Now, Fred, I’m going to interpret your comments as frustration that TWD fans aren’t objective about the story. This is also true. I think Glenn’s near death dumpster experience was a bad choice, especially when they dragged out confirmation of Glenn’s survival. Next episode, at a minimum, would have been a good time to let us know: “Guess what? Glenn survived!” We would have laughed, “Oh, TWD, you got us good!” But they way it went down was like a prank that went a little to far and it served the plot very little (if at all). I also found Negan’s “get my axe” routine a little over-the-top and unbelievable (regarding Rick’s survival through the massive crowd of zombies and Negan’s perfect last-minute assistance). This show has flaws. Let’s not kid ourselves.
But, COME ON, if a lot of people are being honest then they would admit: what made them upset is exactly why the show is so dang good! It made you feel something. But, again, if you’re ready to walk away – I get it and I don’t blame you… just don’t tell me it’s because the show got a little more violent and it should not have done so. Anyone less psychotic, violent, and less arrogant would never have become “Negan” and been able to subdue Rick. This is the zombie-ridden apocalyptic wasteland folks – and it ain’t pretty.
They DID go to far. Period. Stop with it was pushing the envelope, ground breaking, just like the graphic novel tripe. I don’t care how they did it in a graphic novel. I’m not talking about the GN. I’m talking about an episode of television that could just have easily been a scene out of SAW. I have an imagination. I don’t need to seeevery impact of the bat to understand that this was a brutal sad couple of deaths. It disturbs the hell out of me that you obviously disturbed people find this shit to be “normal and acceptable” for any tv show. Nothing in past episodes would have made me guess they would go this far with what they stained my tv screen with last night. NOTHING. I was offended that the writers felt I was not intelligent enough to get it without being spoon fed a shovel full of brains. After reading many of your comments however, I understand why they would think their audience needed pictures to follow the plot.
“I didn’t enjoy something, it must be bad” – now that’s one hell of a professional opinion. Next time I review a staffmember at the office I’ll be sure to tell them that simply because I personally don’t like them, they are bad and everything they do can be boiled down to them being a one trick pony in some form or another. Put your hands up for great skills!
Go watch something else, if it bores you so much. Jeez, such negativity for clicks.
Who needs your shitty review? If you don’t like the show don’t watch it, instead I’m sure an episode of Care Bears is running. That seems more your style.
One of the best shows tht was ever on TV JUMPED THE SHARK with last seasons finale and this season’s opener. It was BORING. I’ve loved this show since the very first episode, but the creators have seriously just gone off the rails at this point. narcissist negan is a douchenozzle, yeah, we get it. Every boring minute of his dialogue, we might as well have been at a trump rally – Negan’s gonna make baseball bats great again.
It was terribly disappointing and your review was spot on. I don’t want to hear another word come out of Negan’s mouth for a long time. Not even just even Negan but any Jeffrey Dean Morgan show. I’m so sick of his voice! And what kind of sickos enjoy that much blood and gore? I look away when it happens like when I watched Hostel and when it goes on too long I think ok ok we get it now get back to the story. It’s going downhill like Lost did and I can see myself not watching after next week just to give a second chance but then watching the final season to see if they find a cure or cause.
This is a show based on a graphic novel. They have toned down the violence and gore to an extraordinary amount when compared to the source material. If you don’t like blood and gore, I’d recommend not watching a show based on, well, blood and gore.
It’s absolutely bewildering how many self professed fans of the show and comics seem to not understand the point of it at all.
It’s a zombie program. By the very definition they eat blood and gore. Wouldn’t be very effective if they neglected to show it on TV.
But big up on calling all Walking Dead fans “sickos” ! I’m sure that’ll go down well.. #CryMore
So don’t watch it. Obviously you haven’t these past 7 years if you’re just now being soooooo overwhelmed by all the blood and gore! Seriously, why even bother commenting?
It’s not Gore that has people upset and if you don’t get that, why bother commenting?
the episode was completely underwhelming , the negan character comes across as completely camp , a one dimentional stereotype,. and who is cleaning his very polished biker jacket in the woods six years into the apocalypse? also he aint going short of hair dye and styling gel either. and has anyone watched the crime channel ? you cant do that kind of damage with a baseball bat! get realistic PLEASE!and as the group decended from lets kill them all in their sleep to sniviling girlies who cam up with that story arc? don’t worry im switching off this dull rubbish!
Waah! To violent. What? It’s based on a comic? Waaa.
Yea … enjoy your Sunday stroll, wine and cheese.
The show goes on with you whiny people. You’re not as important as you think you’re opinions are.
Thoroughly disagree. I notice one aspect of your disgust came from Glenn’s protruding eye – a scene that perfectly mimicked the comic books. Sure it was OVER THE TOP gory, and I have no doubt the rest of the episodes will tone it down considerably – not forgetting this episode was based on a landmark episode in the comics – issue 100 – so it had to be different.
Not entire sure how I would have acted if I was told “If I make a sound I’m dead, now watch this!” as a guy stronger than me gets taken out by a baseball bat. I’d be shocked – and the cast – NOT including Daryl who’s macho punch was way off key for me – summed up shock perfectly.
For anyone who’s giving up the show on the strength of this episode, I’d implore you to give it one more week and remember – this was a novelty episode, and not a normal episode.
I feel like this episode could have been seriously toned down. Now dont get me wrong here, I know the walking dead isn’t gonna be unicorns and rainbows. Its gonna be brutal, and dark. It always has been, but this was just too much. Did we really need Negan continuing to bash the dead character’s heads in long after they were dead? Or his running commentary on what they looked like with each blow? By 40 minuets in when the scene with Carl’s arm hit I was thinking to myself “Jeez okay we get it Negan is mean. Enough is enough” I dont have a problem with the character deaths themselves, in fact Im glad it was characters we love because it had an impact and made up for the many fake outs of season 6. But the graphic nature of the deaths and the prolonged sadism of it all was just overdone. I still like the show and look forward to the new season though
This review is utterly WRONG! I don’t think you watched the same episode I that I did. This was an amazing episode which was brilliantly directed, beautifully filmed and a complete onslaught of the core senses. You have to be completely devoid of emotion and reason NOT to understand the importance of this episode and why it was filmed the way it was. Negan is being portrayed EXACTLY as he should be and Jeffrey, as usual, is doing an amazing job with this material. This was Negan showing Rick that it is his way or the highway, and he did just that. You people who are WHINING, yes WHINING about the blood and gore really don’t get it. ITS THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE, do you not realize that people die…VIOLENTLY! TWD has toned down on the blood and violence compared to the graphic novels. If you don’t like it, don’t watch. But to complain is just ignorant.
Man I love reading comments from butthurt fanboys who get so so mad when someone criticizes something they like
goodbye walking dead, there’s difference between zombie bashing and sadistic killer… cant wait for Jon Snow…
LOL, i was thinking the same. This kids think a show is good because of a brainsmashed corpse moving his hand or a sadist psycho with boring monolgues full of bullshit and not psycological background at all. RIP Ramsey and Joffrey, we are going to miss you.
This guy obviously hates this show, and was never a fan. Just glosses over 7 years of this show with some lame synopsis and a whiny lament how he didn’t really “feel” anything for the characters or episode in general. Sigh. Here’s a better review http://wegotthiscovered.com/tv/walking-dead-season-7-review/
You all must feel so much better defending the show and saying someone elses opinion is wrong. Whats funny is how hard you try…why do you even care? Lmao
I think extremes give rise to polarized reactions, and judging by the comments here, you either loved or hated the premiere, which based on the extreme violence and gore, is to be expected. I take issue with the fact that the time lapse between seasons in which all sorts of speculation occurred, and the gimmicky prelude to Glenn’s actual death created an emotional void, at least for me. Instead of mourning these characters, I didn’t feel a damn thing, realizing I had already consindered and gotten over their deaths, so that all I was left with awe and shock at the intensity of onscreen violence.
are you really critisizing the Walking Dead for being violent? I don’t think a person with a personal vendetta against violence should even be watching a tv show like this. Stick to dancing with the stars or something.
OMG, like, how dare you people complain when a show that has been gory for like,um, 7 years now, digresses to the realms of torture porn an snuff films. I mean like, you know, like it happened in the comics and like, murder as entertainment is like totes cool………give me a break. Nothing about this episode was fine. Besides being way over the top, it was tedious and boring and I did not even care by the end who died. I just wanted Negan to stfu.
This episode eucked. Want my money back.
I think the big Problem with the show is that it use to be about surviving and now it has changed to killing. I did not like season 6 much and I did not like this episode. I have read the comics and I knew what was coming but to be honest I grew bored with the comics too. It’s the same storyline repeated with a ever increasing cliche of bad guys except now the good guys Have lost too much of their humanity for me to even care. It’s gore for gores sake. If you still enjoy it good for you, I don’t think I do anymore.
Look, this show is called ‘The Walking DEAD’, and you would be foolish to believe that this show has crossed the line into torture porn. This show from the beginning has been brutal and gory, and this episode is just something that’s the norm for this show. This show is also based off of a graphic novel, which is just as brutal if not more brutal than the show can allow. Also, don’t start getting self-righteous and saying that this show is causing us to lose our humanity and crap. I guarantee that you watch and enjoy ‘Game of Thrones’, and they have a lot of porn and violence. What makes them better than ‘The Walking Dead’? Look, the violence in this show is understandable based on the world that this show lives in. It’s a zombie apocalypse, the world has pretty much ended. This show dives into what people are like at the end of the world. There are no laws or prisons to stop people like Negan. So, people like him get to rule in this world. Plus, his actions were not without reason. He doesn’t mindlessly kill Glenn and Abraham. He has a code. And Rick did kill a bunch of his people. So obviously Negan is going to get revenge on his people. It is ridiculous to chastise this show for being too violent because it isn’t too violent. It’s how you would expect a show called The Walking Dead to be. Also, this show is not on HBO show they can’t get too violent or have tons of sex on their show like Game of Thrones. Don’t sit here and tell me that The Walking Dead is torture porn when Game of Thrones has actual porn. How are they different? How do you justify Game of Thrones? Because that’s how it was back then? Well, that’s how it is in the Walking Dead universe with the violence. You know people without any rules or sense of order would do whatever they wanted to, and that includes killing, torture, rape, etc. It happens now in our world every single day. Ridiculous review, trying to say that we would lose our humanity by watching shows like this. I have seen much worse. What about those movies that go there and beyond? I have no respect for you with this review just because you said that. Other things like writing, plot devices, sure. Valid critiques. But I don’t respect your review at all because of that. Absolutely ridiculous.
The difference between Game of Thrones and Walking Dead is night and day. Its the quality of the writing. Try watching it and try to disagree.
Personally I can’t stand the writing on Game of Thrones, and to me it’s all sex & violence porn. So much of it feels unnecessary, but I recognize that’s my opinion. I much prefer The Walking Dead, IMO the writing is a higher quality (but Mr. Robot is the highest). Different strokes for different folks I guess.
whhattt??? maaam, you gotta be smoking something really bad! There is no way TWD has better screenplay than GOT. Listen, the ucronic middle age in which is based was full of violence and sex i think more violence than you would ever see in all TWD saga BUT look at how they manage extreme violence! it is totally different, its like the walking dead is only running because they still have a bunch of characters alive and all the plot is “WHO WOULD BE THE NEXT TO DIE?? Next sunday on th walking dead!!”. Damn, that is bullshit tv, now i guess why the emmys did not even look at them. Spitted.
Last night’s episode was great I give it a 9out of 10 I’ve seen all episodes and it’s the best show ever on TV you people are little geeks saying it was drawn out about the killings I thought it was perfect
I agree with just about everything you say. This was the worst episode ever to air. I hope they don’t mess up again, or I am done with this show.
I disagree with most of this review (minus the droning monologues from Neegan, which were accurately portrayed). I DO think the loss of Glenn is different from some of the past character deaths. I personally wasn’t a big Glenn fan, but he was an original character and there aren’t many of them left. Plus, he hadn’t been back for very long since being trapped under a dumpster for half a season, and he was about to be a father, so I think this would understandably impact the group more than some others in the past. Also, I think Neegan is a narcissist, so yes, it’s the zombie apocalypse, but I’m quite sure he thinks he is the biggest, baddest thing to happen to our favorite group of survivors since the outbreak started. All that said, I couldn’t finish the episode. I had to turn it off when it seemed that Rick was going to be forced to cut off his own son’s arm. I didn’t think it was needlessly violent or graphic, but I personally just couldn’t take anymore. I tuned back in for the final few moments. The dinner table scene DID make me shed a few tears over what could have been for this makeshift family that I have gotten very attached to over the years. I would rate this episode a solid B because I think the acting was well done and it was certainly very tense… But some of the plot devices were tedious and if we have to deal with Neegan monologues on a regular basis, I will get bored with that pretty quickly.
Oops, just realized I misspelled Negan every time I typed it.
Gaiterade
James Rogers Bush
Jim
I get that some are upset at how violent this episode was, but as was mentioned, they are following the comic. I you bail on the show now, you will miss out on a fantastic season and payoff.
The show was in a lull since the governor. This will make it great again.
Nah this show is tired and done. BORING. Actually the new fear the walking dead has been a lot more fun. Hopefully the next episode negan will kill rick and all the others and then fade to black as he’s eaten by zombies. The perfect ending to the show. Then Montage we see all sitting eating at a big table and then there’s the little dead girl from the farm and she’s blowing out the birthday candles. Then the daughter of the Reverend that died Maggie’s sister suddenly sits up in bed then she says Damn I just has the strangest dream. Then her Das comes in with breakfast in bed but he’s a zombie fad to black roll credits. Then fade in another table. This one full of all the bad guys from various seasons. They are playing donkey Kong and watching evil dead. That guy from burn notice shakes negan hand and says aren’t we twins . Fade to black credits roll. Fade in we see zombies chasing phrodo in the hobbit shire. To be continued goes on a screen. Fade to black
NOOOOOOOOO…. that was one HELL of a ride ! I am still trying to shake it off, and wash away the dirtiness of what I witnessed. I know it’s not real but I have been a part of Rick’s group every time I watch an episode ( from the beginning ) and never have i felt like this.I am reacting as if I was there, emotionally drained to say the least. The episode I thought was great because it made me KNOW ( like Rick ) who was the boss now and i am so angry at Negan not for the killings but because he BROKE Rick.I am sad for the losses those people were like family i saw once a week.But I realize that was the collateral damage from the BREAKING OF RICK… The writers definitely had me on board as I was dragged through the myriad of emotions, tears,eyes covered with hands,ears covered with hands,clenched fists, high anxiety,helplessness,hopelessness,and a couple more. I have never been through that much in one episode.Well played writers and directors. I HATE you all…SEE YOU NEXT WEEK !!!!!!!!
The writer completely missed the point of their little trip. It wasn’t done to needlessly antagonize Rick further, but to instill in him fear and gratitude and to show who’s truly in charge. Notice how Negan opened fire on the walkers just as Rick was about to get overwhelmed by the horde. It was to show that he’s got their back and will protect them from any threats so long as they cooperate and comply with his demands. They aren’t called the Saviors for nothing. “Let’s be friends” says Negan, before setting him out to retrieve the axe.
Then they got back and it was clear to Negan that their little trip did nothing to change Rick’s view of him. HE could still see the hostility in his eyes. So he thought of doing the only thing that could forcibly change Rick’s mind and accept the new world order. He forces him to cut off his own son’s arm at the risk of having everyone get killed if he refuses. Desperate and backed into a corner, Rick finally concedes and just as he was about to hack off Carl’s arm, Negan stops him. You could see the look of relief and absolute submission on Rick’s face once realized that it was all a test, and one that he just passed. In a way he was grateful that he was spared of having to do such a thing, which demonstrates the the point of the exercise. Negan doesn’t want Rick and his group to see him as a ruthless dictator who revels in sadism (even though that’s exactly what he is) but as a Savior with his own set of rules that needs to be rigidly followed.
Exactly this. The writing missed the mark entirely which made the episode tedious. Negan is meant to be portrayed as borderline likable but literally insane. They couldn’t have done a worse job. He’s just an awkward guy that killed 2 main characters and took Rick on a car ride. The character portrayal fell flat which made the episode feel like what everyone says, senseless violence with no real plot development. I would agree, but would encourage people who haven’t to read the Negan volumes of the books. Might shed some ligh…at least I hope.
Exactly this. The writing missed the mark entirely which made the episode tedious. Negan is meant to be portrayed as borderline likable but literally insane. They couldn’t have done a worse job. He’s just an awkward guy that killed 2 main characters and took Rick on a car ride. The character portrayal fell flat which made the episode feel like what everyone says, senseless violence with no real plot development. I would agree, but would encourage people who haven’t to read the Negan volumes of the books. Might shed some light…at least I hope.
Oops! Anyway, what I noticed most about my reactions to Negan was that I found myself finally unable to hate him. In the end, he was so over-the-top with his zombie apocalypse psychosis that he seemed more like a shark to me. And how do you hate a shark for being true to it’s animal nature? If Negan had any hint of humanity left, one could muster hatred for him. But, considering how beyond the pale he is, I found myself feeling nothing more towards him than what I would feel towards a machine that had killed someone I cared about. I was hurt and angry at the deaths of well loved characters, but felt nothing for Negan. This may or may not be a good thing – only time will tell.
Apparently this episode should have had a trigger warning at the beginning.
Sometimes less IS more. A psychopathic character might make more of an impact with less blathering. We get it, Negan: You’re baaaad. I have always enjoyed the show and have seen every episode. I am a fan, but they’re losing me. The past couple of episodes have seemed a little self-indulgent. Also, I found myself laughing at inappropriate moments during Negan’s soliloquy. Oh, well. It’s only a tv show…
Amazing that Indiewire pays idiots to write for them.
And we idiots read it for free…
“The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be.” watching this stupid show any longer… It was already getting tired and old. The entire premise of the show was silly as the zombies didn’t need to eat to live. This is misery porn and made no sense. He obviously didn’t need Rick so why was it important to turn him? You reach a point when you ask yourself if this is really entertainment for you. For me the answer is no.
The day will come when u won’t be… watching this anymore… or paying for their episodes. Love it. Hey walking dead u guys suck. Thanks for that lame episode. Abraham u are a big shot. U stood up to fight back even when you were clubbed in the head. How about standing up and just saying no in real life when they told u the plot for this show. Seriously glenn? Nice cheese. Oh Maggie I gonna find u.. worthless episode. Does make u wonder if the actors themselves know when they are taking part in a terrible episode? Or perhaps hard to know when filming.
Here’s a tip for u walking dead actors and directors. When the plot looks or smells like the plot in this episode… it aucks … every time.
Ok. So I guess you unhappy whiners know absolutely NOTHING about building drama and creating a truly loathe worthy villain. Yeah, let’s completely abandon the source material that was so wildly popular that it prompted a TV show and turn it into a little PG-13 series what wouldn’t last 3 seasons. Great idea!!
You can’t expect to hate a villain that you only see doing his evil actions for 1 minute or 2 here and there. And the show would get insanely boring if the main adversary just did little pop-ins killing someone then disappearing. Yeah, that sounds fun. Oh yeah, and zero gore so the peeps can’t have any emotional response to their favorite character being killed. Come on people, get a grip!
With each second of JDM’s brilliant Negan going off on his soliloquies and violence, you start to get an idea of what Negan is about. How crazy?, how intelligent?, how sadistic? Only from this does the our heroes the audience get to truly think about and form an opinion of him and his capabilities.
So stop your whining and admit, it was a great show!
You will be back watching next Sunday for sure.
Gimple, izzat you?
A 30 minute soliloquy is rarely required or effective in establishing a villain. I’m pretty sure that I got the point that he was a friggin sociopath with baseball bat. Negan is supposed to be an anti hero, not a pathetic mindless terrorist which is how he came across. It’s harder to provide the info from the GN or any book on film. There was a better way to do it. Cutting his monologues shorter and moving on with shit would have gone long way to giving viewers some helpful information. Sure, he kept Rick from getting eaten but they was overshadowed by them showing 3 minutes of him needlessly pounding on already dead, pulverized skulls and making fun of it. If that’s your idea of character development, I’m sorry you’ve had such limited experience.
Nice. I came to this review looking for insight, and I got … petulance– from a reviewer who thinks this show is still about zombies! hahaha! As if this episode didn’t make perfectly clear that the threat is not walkers (Rick will wish for a return to this time), it is man’s inhumanity against man (dictatorships are much more successful than democracies); a skewed moral compass (“you kill so you don’t have to become a monster”); and to survive in this world, goals must be ever evolving, and perspectives must shift (the camera work is phenomenal on this point).
One thing this review makes perfectly clear: It’s easier to hate than to understand. There’s plenty of that second grade mentality running around, so level up. We don’t need more.
(Cue tiny violin playing….)
Haha
I’m pretty sure that it was well established that walkers weren’t the real threat a long time ago. The fact that all you got out of the review was the incorrect perception that the reviewer didn’t understand that is a great example of why common core education does not work.
I think that they should change the name of this show from ‘The Walking Dead’ to ‘Beware of the Humans’ because the first couple seasons were actually about the zombies which were the biggest threat, now everyone walks past them as if they are no threat at all. The biggest threat now are the people left over after the “apocalypse”. To be honest, after watching every episode since day 1, I can see that this is headed in the same direction as always, where they spend the entire season trying to defeat the new enemy whilst losing a few main characters along the way only to run into a more sick and twisted enemy to watch out for in the next season…. boring! Or worse, spend 70% of the season cooped up in a small area with a few new strangers and all their drama as if it was ‘Days of our lives amongst the zombies’ that we are watching. SSDD(same sh*t different day) I keep hoping for something out of the norm to happen, maybe they should get out of the state they are in and move the plot of the show to New York or Vegas and spice it up a bit.
Still deciding if it is even worth watching anymore, I can think of quite a few more interesting things to do with my time after that episode.
Same here.
THIS!! X 1000
I think you kind of missed the point. This episode was not about sadism, not even about establishing Negans character (season finale has already done that). It was about showing how serious the situation is for Rick and his friends. Showing a scenario where it looks possible that they would kneel before Negan. And for a scenario like that you have to work really hard because these characters already went through hell a number of times and they never kneeled. Rick and his friends needed a legitimate, beliavable reason for this.
I think some fans have a hard time understanding that, yes, we GOT it, we aren’t enamored with the plot, and we chose to move on. Guys, it’s a fictional TV show.
The point is THEY missed the point. They passed on plot for the sake of pushing some fictional envelope about what you can’t show on tv. We didn’t miss the point. Just thought they failed at writing it.
Bringing the characters to a certain point that is necessary for the story developement is not missing the plot. It IS the plot.
SSDD! my lord, with a plot that interesting lets go watch the teletubbies
I just pointed out a legitimate (story) reason for all that happened in this episode – so far no one had a counter argument to that. If you hate the entire story as it is, that is another matter enterily – altough in this case I really don’t understand why are you still watching the show.
The point people here is that if you can watch the violence of a character that you have grown to know getting their head brutally bashed in, without being extremely shocked and upset, disgusted and horrified, then YOU have a problem!!!! It is as simple as that. Don’t tell me that it is okay because it is supposed to be a gore show, or that it has been brutal and violent before… smashing some unknown zombie monsters head in because it is about to bite you is a whole lot different than watching Glenn get his head smashed while Maggie looks on is quite different! And if that doesn’t effect you then you have lost touch with what is important and you have become numb to the insanity of it all. We all KNOW zombies are not real, and we can know they don’t walk down our street at night. But there are real Negan’s out there that will murder you and will kill you. Just listen to your local nightly news. If you can watch the horrific violence in this episode and think that it didn’t cross the line of what should and shouldn’t be shown on a regular cable tv show, that most children can gain access to via internet or tablet, then perhaps you need to think about why not. Personally it denotes a serious problem. This show should of never been allowed to be aired with its graphic content.
The reason Negan wanted to break Rick rather than kill him is because he sees that Rick is the leader of his group. Negan wants people to work for him. He doesn’t necessarily want to just kill people. If he can break Rick’s will, then Rick can convince the others to work for Negan. They are used to following Rick. If Rick were killed, then his people would be more likely to simply shut down.
If you don’t understand the show, then why do a review of it? Seriously. The episode wasn’t perfect, but you pretty much misread or misunderstood everything.
Actually what u said makes no sense. Would be simple to kill rick. Then everyone else would fall in line. That’s typically how it’s done in real life. In fact I kept wondering if rick cut him down with the axe he might have taken over the whole group right there.
And that is a BS premise. It failed in the comics and failed worse on TV. Negan brought a bat to a gun fight. In no reality, alternate or otherwise does that man live more than week.
I do not like it
You are not a fan of the show, why continue to review it if you don’t like it. Fuck off and review Westworld. The popularity of this show is a reflection of the times. It has not at any point pretended to be anything that it is not. Remember when Rick went nuts in the Prison? Not that much different is it??? Stop shitting on shit you don’t like.
This episode was boring trash and the reviewer is spot on. For all you walking dead fans that like every episode we are happy there are morons out there to gobble up products regardless of their shit contents however pls understand your place in this world. Your place is to sit and watch all walking dead episodes without complaint and certainly not comment bc after all nothing that u say will be unexpected.
The fact that rick didn’t lose it at some point and retry to get him with the axe seemed out of character and didn’t make sense. Regardless this episode a worthless tease where nothing happened. Thanks for wasting an hour of my time walking dead. Absolute shit.
If I ever watch another episode from this point I will read the reviews here first.
Damn u tortured and killed 2 people and we got to watch that for an hour? That was the big episode we’ve been waiting for? Ultimate fail.
I’ve been a loyal viewer for six seasons, but had to leave the room out of horror, and I won’t be back. Seeing axes in the head of a zombie and that awful splat sound they make is one thing, (and something that turned me off from watching it for quite awhile, until my husband convinced me it was “about more than that.”) But we do NOT need to see AND HEAR such gratuitous, sickening detail of characters we’ve grown to love and/or respect getting beaten to death. They could have followed the comics and killed these characters in such a way that we would have cried but not been sickeningly HORRIFIED and TRAUMATIZED. I had to crank up some really loud music to get that horrifying sound out of my head. I’m absolutely not up for more “torture porn.”
No
Hilarious, not the episode but the reviewer and some of the responses. You don’t go on a roller coaster and complain you feel sick and you don’t watch a zombie horror program and complain about the gore. If there ever was a Zombie apocalypse (which is scientifically more possible than many would predict) I won’t be asking the nasty Zombies to please go away you’re upsetting me , I’ll be getting the hell out of there! :)
Not into zombies but I was drawn in by the characters and their struggles at the end is season one. Somewhere the train left the track. I just cant watch a whole season of misery sliced with entire episodes of b storylines. Pretty sure we won’t see anyone from premier next week.The whole Negan thing is so overhyped (everyone shares the blame on that)that they have to create spectacle at this point. While death and gore have always been a huge part of the show there used to be development after. The deaths haven’t moved the lumbering plot much the past few seasons and the terrible writing fails to develop any newbies to the point we care.You can have your blowhard Negan. I’m spending my Sundays in Westworld.
To all the people who say “But it was in the comics…”: It has been a bad choice in the comics already, one doesn’t need to repeat it in the show again. Besides that, it is about how all of this is told. It could have been (way) better.
So the comic book writers are just as stupid as the directors. I watched this show from the begining but I just can’t watch it anymore. I like Z Nation at least it has humor. If I want humans killing humans I’ll go back to Iraq.
I don’t know about the comic books, but I just started watching this in season five and that was because everyone kept saying it’s about the survivors not necessarily the zombies. So I caught up all seasons on netflix and was hooked. That is until last night. The horrible violence isn’t necessary to keep viewers, more to lose actually. And name me any movie or television show that adheres strictly to the books or comics they are spawned from. If this is what season seven is all about….well I’m out. And those of you who find this acceptable for television in any way shape or form well then maybe it’s time to take it off the air because it really isn’t okay.
At bottom they don’t stick to the comics! Glenns death has never been faked there for example. I will continue to watch this show for now, it just could be so much better!
p.s. I do understand your point about the violence. I have felt the same earlier in that show or in Games Of Thrones already.
I must say I was highly disappointed in the Season 7 Premiere. The episode itself was not up to participate and then to kill off not 1 but 2 of the better stars is simply silly. I think the writers and producer have just ruined a good thing. A quick look at social media will show that I am not the only one thinking this way. Anyway after that I think I will find something alittle more entertaining to watch..pretty disgusted with the writers.
That should read .. NOT up to par, not participate
“Never go full retard.”
Tropic Thunder
If you like torture porn and over the top gore, then this is the episode for you. I personally don’t and won’t be watching the show anymore. I believe TWD just lost a considerable proportion of viewers who feel the fine line of good taste has been crossed, then shat on, and then crossed again.
I was more attracted to the shows portayal of post apocalyptic survival than seeing one gory scene after another.
Same here. Don’t get me wrong if anyone is against a bit of gore of a character (even a main character) dying then The Walking Dead was a stupid choice from the beginning. But considering I’m not really a fan of much zombie related, the characters really make the series. The storytelling through human connection and in depth story, like the changes Morgan goes through or the inner conflict that evena a bad character like ‘The governor’ portraid. It suprised and shunned stereotypes with the u-turn that Daryl’s older brother made and its really made me think deep about life a good couple times- I’d say its ones of my favourite series of all time. But watching this episode I was bored shitless, it was like an hour of gore-porn cheap thrilled bullying with an utterly depressing vibe from start to finish- which to be honest the show has never really done in my opinion, not for an entire episode at any point in the series.
Most times – often times – time proves that episodic programs hang-on like failed relationships beyond their expiratiion dates. If the producers of “The Walking Dead” relied on viewer buy-in, they misread, I think, that we would not think anything could be too much to bear. I have wondered how this series would end, since no scientific solution was ever introduced. I saw episode after episode of death, hopelessness, dehumanization, and an eventual humankind extinction event. These producers did not jump the shark. They made their viewers chum for ratings’ sharks.
Jesus, what a circle jerk of confirmation bias. Did any of you pussies look for a review that liked the episode? Or did you just look for all of the bad reviews to make yourselves feel better about your “wasted hour”?
Personally, I thought the episode was fan-@#$%ing-tastic. I loved seeing Rick break, loved Negan’s character, can’t wait to see more of it. Also really hoping Rick kills Negan with that axe, that would be poetic justice.
And everyone please STFU about bad/crappy acting. You clearly haven’t seen bad acting, which coincidentally enough, is in JUST ABOUT EVERY ZOMBIE MOVIE EVER. TWD’s acting is just fine, and I feel the actors excelled in this episode. The reactions to the violence were amazing, I was completely immersed. Maybe because I’m not a pussy…. it clearly didn’t affect me like most of you nancies. And “torture porn”? Really? Give me a @#$%ing break. This episode was not about the gore/violence, that was there just to remind us that Neegan planned the whole affair to break the entire group. It had a distinct purpose. Nothing Negan did was without purpose.
If it was too much to watch, time to turn off TWD – it’s not for you. Oh well.
Jeez. This article shows how clueless you really are.
Who the fuck let gave you this job ? You can’t even understand the basics of the show.
I’ll refer to a couple of parts that obviously show how ignorant you are when it comes to TWD:
-” Dude, Rick’s seen like a hundred people die horribly right in front of him” – No fucking shit Sherlock. Still doesn’t change the fact Rick thought that after they beat the herd of zombies they were going to leave quietly, he thought they figured out how to deal with everything, that there’s no threat nor obstacle they can’t overcome. Then, when they took the mission to kill Negan and Rick said “We’re no strangers to conflicts”, he then acted like nothing can stop them, that they are at the top of the food chain and can overcome everything as a team. It’s been a while since a member of the group died. He was convinced that they are the ultimate survivors, that they have everything figured out, but Negan proved them wrong. And he intentionally provoked Rick to try and break him.
– You got Negan all wrong – You think that Negan stopped Rick from cutting Carl’s arm because it wast “convenient” ??? Are you really this clueless ? This is who Negan is, he doesn’t do things like that unless necessary. He also sees something scary in Carl, something special. He takes no joy in murdering people.
The only reason he taunted Rosita and then killed Glenn, is in order to break Daryl, the one that is not afraid to sacrafice himself for the group, another strong member that won’t be afraid to oppose Negan. It wasn’t an excuse so they could kill Glenn.
This is only the tip of the iceberg. This article is absolute horseshit written by a clueless guy who criticizes a show he obviously knows nothing about.
My bad. Was not directed towards this comment.
Well said, James! That is absolutely right.
THANK YOU FOR THIS ENTIRE REVIEW! I absolutely hated this episode, so disgusting and pointless, I could have just gone on social media Sunday night and found out who died, never watched the episode and literally not missed a thing. There was no storytelling or development in this episode, just a pathetic, more graphic version of crap they’ve done before. I’ll watch next week to see what the Kingdom is all about then probably call it a day on this series.
The monologue is just an example of awful writing. Long and boring, all the while Rick with the same stupid look on his face. The show has “jumped the shark,” thanks to the writers.
I think it’s great so many people found this disgusting and pointless, gratuitous violence always is. On the other hand I am amazed, though, no one has made any parallel with reality or history. What Neagan is doing, the bad and long monologues, the gratuitous violence, goons breaking down any opposition, no one arguing ANY words he says… This is exactly what any dictator would do… and Neagan IS a dictator. As some one said above I’ve felt all the pain and anger and misery the characters did and that was the whole point of this episode but not only that, it made me remember my history classes. I’m glad this episode sparked up so many comments. Sad so little made the analogy between fiction and reality. It’s not because it’s a fiction that it is disconnected from reality and it seems to me that a lot of people are.
I guess its personal taste but I thought the Season 7 premiere was boring and very, very depressing. It felt like an hour of utterly glum gore porn- it felt like it was utterly dependant on the gore in fact to say anything- Negan is evil, everyone is broken- a message delivered in less than 10 minutes. An hour later and its not saying anything further. What drew me to The Walking Dead as a series was its skill in showing inner conflict in characters, the human connections between them, how the good can turn bad or how the bad can turn somewhat good. Morgans journey, Daryl’s older brother, The Governor, Rick and many other characters, along with a great soundtrack made for some moving and deep storytelling- the kind that I just don’t expect in a zombie series. It nailed itself into history as one of the most philosophical post apocalyptic series ever aired through this skill of storytelling, not through simply gore and misery like we were watching a dumbed down version of Saw or the Hostel. I hope they work their way back from this because personall I felt it shitted on everything the walking dead was about, and funnily enough it really didn’t bother me that Abraham or Glenn died its a zombie series- it was the manner in which it was filmed and dragged on in such a cheap manner.
Can we please just stop with the term “torture porn”? It’s being used to death. I agree with the others that make the point that not just anything is going to break Rick and company..they have literally lived through just about anything life can throw at a human being, and it’s going to take something truly horrific to kill their spirit. I think the Negan character was written and played brilliantly, it wasn’t that he simply killed people, he obliterated them. This struck a very visceral chord within me and I don’t remember the last time I felt such tremendous anxiety while watching tv! I haven’t been able to get this episode out of my head (no pun intended) for days now. It really affected me which is more than I can say about any other tv show besides Game of Thrones. I can’t wait to see what happens next!
Seriously, critics are rating this low just because it was gory? Do they even understand how big of a deal the story progression was? What a bunch of plusses. They are just getting started.
Switched it off after 15 minutes. It was a poor enough show to begin with but it’s now officially become unwatchable. Nothing to do with the violence…it’s just boring. And that’s the ultimate insult.
Wow, couldn’t disagree more with all these comments. I thought it was the best episode of the entire series. We must have been watching 2 different things?! If you didn’t like this, then you really have never been a fan of the show in the first place. Beautifully done
The show has been boring, extremely predictable, full of cliché and endless lags since season 2. they should kill all the characters already and end the show already, or is this going to be season 7, they kill 5 important characters, season 8, they kill 3 more and they discover a can of spagetti and we afe left to not know who will eat it till season 9, then the same, same, lame ass episodes every single weak… nah, forget it, the walking shit, i mean the walking dead is exactly that, DEAD. no one will miss you.
I know right. its always destroy zombies, found evil survivors, kill them, lose some friends, move on, rinse and repeat over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.
Thank you for your interesting comment. Now you can stop watching. Obviously “How I met My Mother” or possibly “Arrow” would be more fulfilling for you and much less boring.
Lol you forgot new cliché anyone can die
Yes, boring. im burning all my stuff, I’m sick of this show, i think I’m going to watch normal porn instead.
Critics..yeah I know you are a writer and you need to pay the bills by writing such tripe, thats why I will leave you a comment, that, and Im trying to kill 5 minutes in the bathroom. That episode was cinema quality solid horror done right. To harsh?! This is a horror drama…we are exposed to amazing layex effects whicjmh flash for what, a few minutes worth of screentime? A handfull of seconds on Glens noggin? Its the reactions, the dialogue and the buildup that make it amazing…you are a writer because you know your grammer and sentance structure, but if you give that a D you know nothing about storytelling or you really needed the check for this, which I could appreciate..ok, office time is up…critics! Why do they exist?
Its not only the walking dead, its every show on tv nowadays. think about it, they are all boring in their own way and now whats on vogue is making tv shows about films that were popular back then, but now since writers dont have imagination to do something completely new, they continue to recylce and remake stuff over and over. but the worst part is that the zombie apocalypse has already begun, and WE ARE THE ZOMBIES, sitting in front of a tv, wasting time on pointless crap, not to mention on smartphones and such. RIP humanity, we have become slaves!
My only complaint is that there is no sex scenes or enough nudity on the show, i mean come on they are human too. i wan to see frontal nudity in the walking dead. obviously male nudity! ohh and rape scenes too!
Jeez. This article shows how clueless you really are.
Who the fuck let gave you this job ? You can’t even understand the basics of the show.
I’ll refer to a couple of parts that obviously show how ignorant you are when it comes to TWD:
-” Dude, Rick’s seen like a hundred people die horribly right in front of him” – No fucking shit Sherlock. Still doesn’t change the fact Rick thought that after they beat the herd of zombies they were going to leave quietly, he thought they figured out how to deal with everything, that there’s no threat nor obstacle they can’t overcome. Then, when they took the mission to kill Negan and Rick said “We’re no strangers to conflicts”, he then acted like nothing can stop them, that they are at the top of the food chain and can overcome everything as a team. It’s been a while since a member of the group died. He was convinced that they are the ultimate survivors, that they have everything figured out, but Negan proved them wrong. And he intentionally provoked Rick to try and break him.
– You got Negan all wrong – You think that Negan stopped Rick from cutting Carl’s arm because it wast “convenient” ??? Are you really this clueless ? This is who Negan is, he doesn’t do things like that unless necessary. He also sees something scary in Carl, something special. He takes no joy in murdering people.
The only reason he taunted Rosita and then killed Glenn, is in order to break Daryl, the one that is not afraid to sacrafice himself for the group, another strong member that won’t be afraid to oppose Negan. It wasn’t an excuse so they could kill Glenn.
This is only the tip of the iceberg. This article is absolute horseshit written by a clueless guy who criticizes a show he obviously knows nothing about.
And you say the acting went downhill? Wow, holy shit, you are probably one of those guys who thinks Kit Harington is an Emmy worthy actor.
After the past months being “off” The Walking Dead it was really dissapointing to see how 7th season started. There have always been instances where gory events were over the top but in the end the entertainment and development of events kind of made up for it. This time it was too much and IMHO unnecesary, that balance has been broken, in my case to the point of considering stop seeing the show. I think the staging of the Negan executioning scene it’s just sick and doesn’t do any good to the series… now you tell me what good does it to the millions of viewers worldwide or -naive as it may sound- society as a whole?
Some people will never be happy. I actually loved the premiere, and i understand that the writers of the show need to come up with new ways to surprise an audience made up mostly of people that either follow the comic or know at any time they look up whats going on in that particular moment of the show. And they did a great job of keeping everyone guessing over the break of who Negan would kill. And although I knew what was probably going to happen I still cried like a baby. That’s what i want in a show. If you dont like the show dont watch it, but i have a feeling all these people online complaining will still be watching every sunday. Im definitely not going anywhere
I love this comment section. Most of what I have read in it really shows that some people actually understand stuff. The author of this article needs to read the comics. Wait… Did you hear my main point yet? It’s very simple, so even if you’re stupid, which you may very well be, at least you can understand it. Ready? Here we go, pay attention:Read the comics or don’t post articles on The Walking Dead anymore.
This show has now officially jumped the shark. It is not fun/entertaining to watch your favorite characters tortured and murdered. If they don’t kill of the Negan character and related subplots the show will die. Fans are turning off in record numbers. I will not watch again until the concentration camp torture vibe has ended.
“It was tedious, and made me feel bad. Not in an emotionally compelling way, just in a ‘I could be watching something of value’ way. Who needs this shit?” –
Umm, Indiewire, if your reviewer has this much contempt for a television show, then please replace him with a writer who can give a more objective opinion. This reviewer’s biased critique is what is actually ‘tedious’.