2016 Holiday Movie Preview: 22 New Films to See This Season

“Allied” (November 23)

Robert Zemeckis has had an interesting relationship with on-screen history. “Forrest Gump” reimagined decades worth of Americana and “The Walk” turned a grace note of New York history and crafted a spectacle. “Allied” finds him in historical thriller mode, telling the story of an American intel man in WWII (Brad Pitt) who finds out that his relationship with a French Resistance lover (Marion Cotillard) might not quite be what it seems. With a supporting cast including Jared Harris, Lizzy Caplan and Simon McBurney, it looks like Zemeckis might have made a period piece that doesn’t just rest on 1942 details. Immersed in its North Africa, all against a Steven Knight (writer/director of “Locke”) script? Intriguing intrigue. -SG

“Rules Don’t Apply” (November 23)

Warren Beatty is no stranger to the idea of overblown debacles (after all, the guy starred in “Ishtar”), but for a while it seemed like he had been knocked down for the count after the financial disaster of 2001’s “Town & Country,” a benign romantic comedy that somehow cost $90 million and lost almost just as much. But there’s no director’s jail in the world that can hold Hollywood royalty of his caliber, and now — 15 years since he last appeared on screen — Beatty is back with a kooky movie that will remind you why you’ve missed him. A light little love story that’s wrapped around a Howard Hughes biopic (Beatty’s prolonged absence only strengthens his performance as the reclusive tycoon), “Rules Don’t Apply” focuses most of its attention on the starry-eyed crush that develops between the billionaire’s newest driver (Alden Ehrenreich) and one of the wannabe starlets living on his dime (Lily Collins). It may not pack the pathos of “Reds” — or even “Bulworth,” for that matter — but Beatty’s potential swan song is a fun and frothy throwback to a time when the stars shined so bright that you could see them in anything. -DE

“Evolution” (November 25)

French director Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s follow-up to “Innocence,” her debut, blends dreamy storytelling with body horror of the best kind. Ten-year-old Nicolas (Max Brebant) spends his days in an isolated seaside hospital, along with several other children, all of whom are subjected to an alarming medical process. His mother, and the other women who tend to the boys, obscure the reasons behind the confined setting. When Nicolas spies on them after dark, he gets no closer to answers. But the puzzle pieces gradually congeal into a strangely consistent world of transgressive sexuality, body horror and laboratory birth. Nicolas doesn’t piece it all together, but as he develops his individuality, he takes action against the ominous events around him. It’s the year’s wildest coming of age story. -EK

“Always Shine” (November 25)

Sophia Takal previously mined the rich and thorny world of female friendships and jealousies in her “Green,” but her latest feature, the Mackenzie Davis- and Caitlin FitzGerald-starring “Always Shine,” ups the ante and skill with lasting impact. The pair play best friends — and fellow actresses — who attempt to reconnect by taking a girls’ weekend to the leafy environs of Big Sur. While the intentions are (seemingly) pure enough, the film happily and ambitiously zings into wild territory right off the bat. Takal’s film uses the girls’ professional animosity as a jumping off point to address their very tangled relationship, effectively shining a big ol’ light on Hollywood’s demands of its female stars while also cutting to the bone of their own friendship. At turns scary, illuminating and disarmingly well-measured, it’s the kind of thriller that packs plenty of scares while also providing the sort of cultural commentary that leaves you shaken long after the credits roll. -KE

“Miss Sloane” (November 25)

Jessica Chastain excels at tackling complex characters defined in part by their moral ambiguities, so it was only a matter of time before she played a lobbyist. In director John Madden’s political thriller “Miss Sloane,” Chastain plays a fast-talking D.C. power broker who will do whatever it takes to get her way. But her mission hits a wall when she’s hired for a gig that requires more of a sacrifice than even she’s willing to make. At a moment of extreme instability in Washington politics, “Miss Sloane” is poised to stand out in the national conversation. “Scandal” fans, watch out — there’s a new fixer in town. -EK

“Lion” (November 25)

Saroo Brierley (Dev Patel) was accidentally and tragically separated from his rural Indian family when he was only five and too young to know how to get back home. Twenty years later, having been raised by his adopted Australian parents (Nicole Kidman and David Wenham), he uses Google Earth to find his birth village and mother. It’s one of those based-on a real life stories too good to be true, where you know the ending beforehand and you assume you know what the cheesy American movie version of it will be like. And that’s where this film surprises you. Director Garth Davis’ first feature (he directed four episodes of “Top of the Lake”) is subtle, going out of its way to not pull on our heartstrings, while focusing on the emotionally messy. The director gets a huge hand grounding his film with a soulful performance from Rooney Mara (Saroo’s college girlfriend), stunning natural light photography by DP Greig Fraser, and a beautiful, yet appropriately restrained score by Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran. -CO

“Things to Come” (December 2)

Okay, it’s now official, you don’t miss a movie made by Mia Hansen-Løve (“Eden,” “Goodbye First Love”). The French director’s fifth feature about a philosophy professor (Isabelle Huppert) finding herself having to recalibrate after her husband of 25 years leaves her, seems like a sharp left turn for a director known for anchoring her films in the vibrancy of youth. As IndieWire’s David Ehrlich so aptly observed though, similar to Hansen-Løve’s previous protagonists, Huppert’s character “is a top who’s just begun to wobble, someone’s who’s trying to pretend that she can keep spinning on the strength of centrifugal force alone.” Watching this remarkable character, played by arguably the greatest living actress in her prime, coming to learn and accept who she’s become in the process of toppling is one of the great introspective cinematic pleasure of the year. -CO

“Jackie” (December 2)

By now you’ve heard the raves over Pablo Larrain’s experimental biopic “Jackie,” particularly for Natalie Portman’s career-best work in the title role, but nothing can truly prepare you for what these two artists achieve. Structured around Jacqueline Kennedy’s interview with LIFE magazine reporter Theodore H. White in the week after her husband’s assassination, “Jackie” reveals itself as a daring stream of consciousness, unleashing our subject’s memories to prove just how essential she was in creating and cementing President Kennedy’s legacy in the history books. “Jackie” feels like an entirely new way into the head and heart of a subject’s soul, and for that it’s easily one of the year’s best films. -ZS

“La La Land” (December 2)

Damien Chazelle wowed the film world with “Whiplash” back in 2014, the young director’s percussive story of music and its malcontents opening the door for him to make pretty much whatever he wanted. Suffice it to say, he’s not throwing away his shot. With “La La Land,” Chazelle finally gets to bring his Technicolor dreams to life, delivering a swoon-worthy meditation on modern romance that also happens to be the most full-throated and uncompromising movie musical since Lars von Trier’s “Dancer in the Dark.” Telling the kind of love story that could only happen in Tinseltown, Chazelle taps into the proven chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for an all-singing, all-dancing, all-sobering affair that brings the mellifluously melancholy spirit of Jacques Demy into the digital age. “La La Land” will remind you what it feels like to fall in love, but also what it feels like to hit the ground. -DE

“Neruda” (December 16)

Joining Jeff Nichols in the Highly Prolific 2016 Directors Club, Pablo Larrain will likely draw much of the year-end attention for “Jackie,” his portrait of a post-JFK assassination Jackie Kennedy. But don’t overlook “Neruda,” his biopic of a slightly different sort that follows the iconic poet on the run from the Chilean government. The film reunites Larrain and “No” star Gael Garcia Bernal, here playing the officer charged with tracking Neruda down. A cat-and-mouse thriller with a literary twist, it’s another feather in the cap of one of the world’s most exciting filmmakers, who’s made quite a career offering specific reflections on 20th century life. -SG

