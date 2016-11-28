The 2017 awards race is full of festival darlings making a big splash on the fall circuit. Stay updated on the Oscar race throughout the year below.

Predictions:

2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Picture

2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Director

2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Actor

2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Actress

2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor

2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress

2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Feature

2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Documentary

2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Foreign Language Film

2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay

Awards Season Analysis:

The Oscar race is under way. Distributors are in full campaign mode for the 2016-17 awards season.

After earning strong reviews, a standing ovation and the two top awards at the Sundance Film Festival, Nate Parker’s “The Birth of A Nation” was an early frontrunner for Best Picture. The Academy not only loves a well-told true story (see “Spotlight,” “Argo” and “12 Years A Slave”), but last year’s diversity controversy promised to shine an even greater light on “Nation” this year. The film was acquired in a bidding war for $17.5 million by Fox Searchlight, which has notched 13 Best Picture nominations in the past 12 years, more than any other company. They proved victorious with “Birdman” two years ago and were positioning “Nation” as their top contender this fall. But Parker is dogged by a college rape scandal that keeps coming up as he tries to promote his movie. Searchlight plowed ahead with a planned Toronto press junket ahead of an October 7th commercial opening, which was soft. And they also picked up Pablo Larrain’s “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman as slain JFK’s grieving widow—with plans for an Oscar-friendly December 9th release.

Don’t count out one of the most popular and well-reviewed films of the year, Jon Favreau’s Rudyard Kipling adaptation “The Jungle Book” (Disney). Like Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi,” the family film could emerge as a strong contender with support from all the crafts, especially visual effects.

A strong contender is Focus Features’ “Loving,” the heart-tugging Jeff Nichols drama that emerged from this year’s Cannes Film Festival. “Loving” is a well-told true story boasting two acting contenders (Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga) that opens up discussions on America’s fraught relationship with race. “Loving” went to Toronto along with Focus Features’ well-received “A Monster Calls,” a four-hankie mother-son fantasy drama from Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona (“The Impossible”) starring “Theory of Everything” nominee Felicity Jones, a Supporting Actress candidate.

The fall fests proved a crucible for a raft of other critics’ faves. Will Amazon Studios do better in the Oscar derby than rival Netflix did last year? They’re hoping so by adopting a more theatrically friendly approach to Kenneth Lonergan’s emotionally devastating Sundance drama “Manchester By the Sea” (Roadside Attractions), starring acting contenders Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams.

Telluride broke out Damien Chazelle’s audacious musical romance “La La Land,” starring Best Actress contender Emma Stone, as well as Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age ensemble drama “Moonlight” (A24), featuring Supporting Actor hopeful Mahershala Ali (“House of Cards”). Clint Eastwood’s airplane rescue drama “Sully,” starring well-reviewed Tom Hanks (Warner Bros.), and Denis Villeneuve’s brainy sci-fi thriller “Arrival” (Paramount), starring Telluride tributee and likely Best Actress contender Amy Adams, who also stars in Tom Ford’s Venice/TIFF entry “Nocturnal Animals,” which can’t hurt.

Also playing well in Toronto was Weinstein Co’s Oscar pick for this year, Garth Davis’s tearjerker “Lion,” starring Dev Patel in a true story about a man who lost his family when he was five years old and uses Google Earth to try and find them again. Mira Nair’s “Queen of Katwe” (Disney, September 30) also snagged strong reaction at TIFF, especially for Lupita Nyong’o as a fierce mother trying to help her chess-playing daughter escape the slums of Kampala.

Debuting at the New York Film festival were Mike Mills’ semi-autobiographical “20th Century Women,” starring Annette Bening as a woman much like his mother, and Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” which nabbed better reviews for its story than its fast frame rate technology, and proved a movie ahead of its time; audiences stayed away. Also not connecting with contemporary moviegoers were two impeccably mounted period dramas, multi-hyphenate Warren Beatty’s look back at ’50s Hollywood “Rules Don’t Apply” and Bob Zemeckis’ World War II spy romance, starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. The crafts may recognize their value.

Still to arrive on the scene are new films from awards favorites Martin Scorsese (“Silence”) and Scott Rudin and Denzel Washington (“Fences”), also likely to factor into the race.