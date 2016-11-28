2017 Oscar Predictions

Predictions:
The Oscar race is under way. Distributors are in full campaign mode for the 2016-17 awards season.
After earning strong reviews, a standing ovation and the two top awards at the Sundance Film Festival, Nate Parker’s “The Birth of A Nation” was an early frontrunner for Best Picture. The Academy not only loves a well-told true story (see “Spotlight,” “Argo” and “12 Years A Slave”), but last year’s diversity controversy promised to shine an even greater light on “Nation” this year. The film was acquired in a bidding war for $17.5 million by Fox Searchlight, which has notched 13 Best Picture nominations in the past 12 years, more than any other company. They proved victorious with “Birdman” two years ago and were positioning “Nation” as their top contender this fall. But Parker is dogged by a college rape scandal that keeps coming up as he tries to promote his movie. Searchlight plowed ahead with a planned Toronto press junket ahead of an October 7th commercial opening, which was soft. And they also picked up Pablo Larrain’s “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman as slain JFK’s grieving widow—with plans for an Oscar-friendly December 9th release.
Don’t count out one of the most popular and well-reviewed films of the year, Jon Favreau’s Rudyard Kipling adaptation “The Jungle Book” (Disney). Like Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi,” the family film could emerge as a strong contender with support from all the crafts, especially visual effects.
A strong contender is Focus Features’ “Loving,” the heart-tugging Jeff Nichols drama that emerged from this year’s Cannes Film Festival. “Loving” is a well-told true story boasting two acting contenders (Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga) that opens up discussions on America’s fraught relationship with race. “Loving” went to Toronto along with Focus Features’ well-received “A Monster Calls,” a four-hankie mother-son fantasy drama from Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona (“The Impossible”) starring “Theory of Everything” nominee Felicity Jones, a Supporting Actress candidate.
The fall fests proved a crucible for a raft of other critics’ faves. Will Amazon Studios do better in the Oscar derby than rival Netflix did last year? They’re hoping so by adopting a more theatrically friendly approach to Kenneth Lonergan’s emotionally devastating Sundance drama “Manchester By the Sea” (Roadside Attractions), starring acting contenders Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams.
Telluride broke out Damien Chazelle’s audacious musical romance “La La Land,” starring Best Actress contender Emma Stone, as well as Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age ensemble drama “Moonlight” (A24), featuring Supporting Actor hopeful Mahershala Ali (“House of Cards”). Clint Eastwood’s airplane rescue drama “Sully,” starring well-reviewed Tom Hanks (Warner Bros.), and Denis Villeneuve’s brainy sci-fi thriller “Arrival” (Paramount), starring Telluride tributee and likely Best Actress contender Amy Adams, who also stars in Tom Ford’s Venice/TIFF entry “Nocturnal Animals,” which can’t hurt.
Also playing well in Toronto was Weinstein Co’s Oscar pick for this year, Garth Davis’s tearjerker “Lion,” starring Dev Patel in a true story about a man who lost his family when he was five years old and uses Google Earth to try and find them again. Mira Nair’s “Queen of Katwe” (Disney, September 30) also snagged strong reaction at TIFF, especially for Lupita Nyong’o as a fierce mother trying to help her chess-playing daughter escape the slums of Kampala.
Debuting at the New York Film festival were Mike Mills’ semi-autobiographical “20th Century Women,” starring Annette Bening as a woman much like his mother, and Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” which nabbed better reviews for its story than its fast frame rate technology, and proved a movie ahead of its time; audiences stayed away. Also not connecting with contemporary moviegoers were two impeccably mounted period dramas, multi-hyphenate Warren Beatty’s look back at ’50s Hollywood “Rules Don’t Apply” and Bob Zemeckis’ World War II spy romance, starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. The crafts may recognize their value.
Still to arrive on the scene are new films from awards favorites Martin Scorsese (“Silence”) and Scott Rudin and Denzel Washington (“Fences”), also likely to factor into the race.
Hey Anne! Little correction. You got Café Society and Machester by the Sea’s distributors mixed up. Lionsgate has Café Society and Roadside Attractions has Manchester.
Seen Florence Foster Jenkins. Both Streep and Hugh Grant should be up for noms.
Seen Florence Foster Jenkins. Streep and Hugh Grant (never been better) should be nominated.
Dude, we get a few sweet months a year without worrying about this. Let’s enjoy them. Happy Thursday.
Where is Kubo and the 2 Strings? Looks incredible.
Michelle Williams is supporting in Mancheste tho
Probably another PILOT will win for best picture ( SPOTLIGHT was PILOT of a promising TV series, not a movie…and that’s when we say: TV is better than film…) and why bother? We already know that BIRTH OF A NATION will win everything. And the best thing is that voters don’t even have to watch it. Just thick that box! Let’s think about 2018 instead.
And yes, I agree with you CARTER, let’s enjoy the movies with out thinking about it. I really think the Oscars are dying. No one really cares. I am sure new generations are growing up with out caring about those awards, even if they want to be famous. I am sure that in a couple of years from now, the BEST PICTURE will be voted by the public at home.
As always, the crowdpleasers are left completely off the list – I’ll stick my neck out now and say that John Carney’s delightful "Sing Street" will hang in to be this year’s "Grand Budapest Hotel" and be in the Oscar mix, for songs if nothing else. The Academy remembered "Once" as well it should, and "Sing Street" should fare as well if not better…
How did you put The Light Between Oceans and its cast on contenders list, while you dodn’t even talk about it in the article? Cause it got to no festival? Not in Berlin, not in Sundance, let alone Cannes? It is pretty much clear why that movie didn’t get picked by festivals, while others were. Loving and The Girl on The Train is at least two promising films (waaaay above TLBO) that are you undeservingly put on long shot.
Lol Maggie’s plan as a best picture frontrunner?
What about Disney’s Hawaiian princess "Moana"
What about Rooney Mara in Una?
HE SAID HE HAS TO HAVE SEEN THE MOVIE TO LABEL THEM AS A FRONTRUNNER, relax people… plus Rachel Weisz looks excellent in just the trailer alone.
A label saying "in honor of political correctness" should be applied to Birth of a Nation, how can it be a frontrunner if nobody even knows about the real contenders yet?……ridiculous predictions.
I don’t get it. Maggie’s Plan, Born to Be Blue and a A Bigger Splash… all of them debuted last year. It doesn’t make any sense that their studios want to campaign for them only now, at least to me. Wouldn’t have been a better choice to do it last year?
An Indie movie site would not be so obsessed with Oscars.
You should stop pretending you are about "Indie" movies.
To put birth of a nation above the premise of Angels Lee’s upcoming film is just stupidity.
How come you’ve seen ‘Moana’? Can you write a little bit about it, please?
You’re blowing "Maggie’s Plan" way out of proportion, it’s not all that critically acclaimed and it’s a May release…
Michelle Williams is definitely a supporting actress in "Manchester by the Sea".
what is so wrong with you? The Girl on The Train, Loving, War Machine and Patriot’s Day are more of substance and crazy good materials, yet you put such average The Lights Between Oceans on contenders? This is obviously just an Oscar marketing for movies mentioned in your contenders list.
It would be amazing for Alan Rickman to get his first Oscar nomination for Eye in the Sky for Supporting Actor – throw in John Goodman for 10 Cloverfield Lane for that discussion too!
@Carter – you don’t have to read it dude. Some of us want to read about it all year round. To me, this has been a few months late coming out.
I feel like The Circle should be included on this list. While it may not be a "prestigious" film, the talent behind it is very promising. Hopefully it’ll be a nice surprise like Mad Max was last year. That is, assuming the movie is good.
Shouldn’t "Zootopia" at least be on the "Long Shots" list for best picture?
TULIP FEVER may be better than the critics predict
I think Fences will be release in 2017
Carter is right, it’s may, you haven’t seen most of these movies, why bother? And Oscar nominations are way less interesting than talking about movies, please make articles about cinema. You can be good at this. I want to read more about Green Room or Midnight Special, more than "what we know about that movie that won’t be release until fall".
I agree with J J N. Zootopia is a box office blockbuster and a critical darling. At least, it should do the same feat Beauty and the Beast, Up and Toy Story 3 achieved in their respective years.
I hope Certain Women gets some love
COLLATERAL BEAUTY
Who else really misses Peter Knegt?
Of course birth of a nation will win even thought it is not deserving.
Is Australia’s Holding the Man receiving any awards buzz?
What about Maryanne Plunkett in The Family Fang?
Jake gyllenhaal anyone?
Does anyone else miss peter knegt
Let’s stop ignoring Kirsten Dunst’s beautiful and subtle performance in Midnight Special which got crazy critical plaudits (right on the heels of Fargo, no less!) Probably no match for Michelle Williams but still!
I hope Casey wins his first oscar for manchester by the sea. loved that movie
Even though they may be some controversy around Nate Parker… Check out the film… Writing, Cinematography, make up, every element of a great film…… oh and the acting…..
Fences, Manchester by the sea, Moonlight, Silence, La La Land, Jackie, Passengers, Nocturnal Animals, Arrival, Live by Night, Sully, The Birth of A Nation, Allied, Loving, Christine, The Founder and e bevy of others i’m sure are on my radar for the next few months.
Unless Moana does something amazing Zootopia has this one beat! Loved by audience and critics, 98% RT and still the top film of 2016, it’s original, has a timely message, and made over a billion dollars!
Pretty much a perfect storm!
And yet it is not even mentioned in the long shots section for best picture. Not to mention that they don’t have it listed as the front runner for Best Animated. There are phone calls being made behind closed doors at Disney if you ask me. They are pushing Finding Dory, and Zootopia will get snubbed somehow. Should definitely win best animated, and be nominated for picture, but I smell a big time snub, possibly in both categories.
Rotten tomatoes and Box office is supposed to be the reason behind an Oscar?
It is a shame Hacksaw Ridge is not on this list.
