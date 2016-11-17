‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’ Review: The Season 6 Finale Offers a Very Unconvincing Redemption Story

Fact vs. Fiction
In previous weeks I wondered who or what was airing “Return to Roanoke,” considering it was an extended snuff film. It turns out to be the dullest answer possible: it aired on the same network as “My Roanoke Nightmare,” and wound up garnering even bigger ratings than its predecessor. Apparently there was some controversy at first about whether or not it was real, but that’s passed. Everyone knows that the footage was real and that people actually died. Yes, we are spared a scene of the greedy, moustache-twirling network executives deciding to air the documentary, but it’s just so lazy in its cynicism. Of course a network in the world of “AHS: Ronaoke” would air this footage. That’s just the fame-obsessed kind of world they’ve been portraying all season with all the subtlety of a jackhammer.
“Chapter 10” consists of cobbled-together footage from a variety of sources, tracing Lee’s journey since “Return” ended. There’s a hokey Paley Fest panel featuring the full cast in happier times, a celebrity expose type show called “Crack’d,” detailing how Lee managed to be acquitted for all the murders she committed, a news interview segment with Lana Winters (the heroine of “Asylum,” marking Sarah Paulson’s third role this season), and finally a “Ghost Hunters”-type show set at the Roanoke house, where all the newcomers are once again summarily killed by the ghosts. That segment in particular feels like a desperate bid to fill time in an episode that has but one point to make, over and over: Lee did all these things so she could be with Flora.
Lee Is The Worst
So yes, Lee is a mother who will do anything, ANYTHING, to remain with her child. Such actions include:
- Kidnapping her daughter at the first sign that her ex-husband might sue for full custody.
- Murdering that same ex-husband when he comes looking for his daughter.
- Insinuating that her daughter is crazy during her much-publicized trial in order to be acquitted of said murder.
- Returning to an extremely haunted house in order to convince the world (and most importantly her litigious in-laws) that she is not guilty of the murder she’s 100 percent guilty of.
- Becoming a contract killer for an ancient evil so that she will survive the return visit to the aforementioned haunted house.
- Eventually offering to die in her daughter’s place so that her daughter’s ghost friend has some company.
These actions do not a sympathetic protagonist make, but at least the show doesn’t seem to be completely on her side. When Lee is being interviewed by Lana Winters she mentions their similar circumstances, but Lana resists the comparison. She killed her murderous son in self-defense, while Lee (from Lana’s perspective) committed several murders in a drug-induced post-traumatic haze, so there’s not really a lot of common ground there. Still, Lana eventually admits that she and Lee share a dogged determination. It’s just that Lee’s dogged determination led to innocent teenagers getting impaled on stakes and burned alive. (At least she told the “Ghost Hunters” crew that they should run for it before their inevitable end?)
In the episode’s final 10 minutes, which are “real” (as in, not being filmed), there’s no great revelation or twist once the cameras are off. Lee just tells Flora that she’s sorry for killing her dad, and that she’s made a lot of mistakes. Being a parent is imagining an ideal and being unable to live up to it. Except most parents don’t commit multiple homicides, but whatever. Lee’s always come off like a psychopath, and Flora’s a sketch of a character who hasn’t been seen since “Chapter 5” (and that was an actress pretending to be Flora, not the real deal). Lee’s eventual sacrifice to look after Priscilla in Flora’s stead so that Flora can live a full life earns nothing but a shrug. Sure, be a ghost. That’s what most characters on “American Horror Story” end up doing. If it’s meant to be a redemption, it’s a hollow one. And hey, the episode concludes with the cops taking Flora into custody, while unknowingly being surrounded by the settlers, so Lee’s sacrifice may have been completely in vain. Nothing like a final nihilistic twist!
I should mention that despite the weakness of her character, Adina Porter’s portrayal of Lee has been strong all season. She simply has the bad luck to be cast in extremely unlikeable roles. But no amount of fine acting could have saved “Roanoke,” whose first half was such a startling bore. Even when the second half showed signs of life, it eventually came apart at the seams, like the weakest “American Horror Story” entries (“Freak Show” certainly comes to mind; at least “Roanoke” wasn’t that bad). Still, the back half of “Roanoke” was uniquely frustrating, as it hinted at interesting themes like how televised narratives can be only be crafted by those who control the footage, but ultimately argued that no, with these people, what you see is what you get. The surface is all there is, there are no hidden depths. And then the final episode was about a relationship that wasn’t prominent since the first half. I admire the effort in trying to do something different with the format; it just turned out to be a huge misfire.
Other Loose Ends
- Lee seems to be firmly in her right mind this episode, even when she returns to the house, so apparently becoming Witchy Gaga’s servant is only a temporary thing if you’re alive.
- Remember how much time we spent in the “My Roanoke Nightmare” half learning the ponderous origin stories of all the house’s various spooks? Shame how in “Return” the ghosts just appeared, stabbed someone, and vanished. Didn’t the survivors only escape the first time when the settlers rebelled against the Butcher? What happened with any of that?
- The less said about that one Polk coming to kill Lee, the better. Pointless.
- Glad we got to see Leslie Jordan again, this time playing Ashley, the actor who played Cricket. Of course he’s perfunctorily murdered soon after he appears, but it was still nice to hear his accent again.
- At least that Uber drive got out alive.
Grade: C-
I actually really enjoy the season, but agree the ending was very weak.
Why do I continue to watch? That’s the last Horror Nightmare for me.
This season was horrible! One let down after the next. This was the first season that I actually forgot to watch the show and later, when I saw the recording on my DVR, first made sure there was nothing better on or recorded. I only continued to watch because I was hoping it would get better, that some of the traditional AHS amazingness would return. Nope, didn’t happen. 0 stars for this one. If there is a next season, it better come with full force because they have A LOT to make up for!
I completely agree this was the worst season ever
Yes by far the worst season. New recorded episodes would just sit in my DVR for days, AHS was never like that before in past seasons, it was just so stupid, flat, and full of holes.
Yes by far the worst season. Full of plot holes and just super corny with bad acting from “Lee” and many others. Never thought I could lose interest in AHS so fast. I’ll give Season 7 one episode to see if they can turn this sinking ship around. Here’s to hoping!
I agree, this season was terrible! Quit watching after suffering through 3 episodes.
worst season ever it was lazily thrown together and I just kept hoping that it would get better. Last episode was completely boring. I hope the next season is better!
TRASH. So much potential for this show…they could’ve even tied Coven and the GaGa witch just for cannon or something…this was such a letdown. Wasted 10 hours of my study time.
Like how many ppl have to die until they realize, hey this place is actually spooky………..god so many pitfalls. The actors are actually dead foh with everyone like it’s a show….talking about the ppl in the AHS universe
I completely agree with this review. One question: why are we still watching a show that never ceased to go downhill and disappoint since season three? I remember that while watching season 3 (Coven) I was thinking “this is clearly not as good as before, but still highly entertaining”. I had lost confidence in the writers but still was finding something satisfying in watching. People keep saying “well this season sucked but let’s be hopeful next year will be better”. Guess what, next year is never better. It’s only gotten worse. Now the sho is not even entertaining. It’s plainly boring, and pointless. This was the least satisfactory finale. Murphy exasperates me by building more suspens outside the show, by teasing what’s to come, than inside the show. And that whole ‘every seasons are connected’ thing is a scam to keep us watching. Because it doesn’t bring anything interesting and it will never do, no matter what Murphy promises us. So I’ve had it with AHS, and it’s time for me to unplug. I won’t be watching next season.
I completely agree with everyone here. I was really excited to watch this season but even after the 1st episode I was e disappointed in the format. There’s already too much REALITY TV on and I can’t stand it at all. I ended up watching every episode but each one got worse and worse! Doubt I’ll be back watching again. Just TERRIBLE! GARBAGE! IT’S EXACTLY WHAT’S WRONG WITH OUR SOCIETY because the producers thought this was gonna be a huge hit because so many people love the garbage that they put out now. I’m done.
GOLDEN DERBY is a piece of CRAP reporting site. best season ever? you have horrible taste. what a terrible season.
This season was absolutely horrible!! This is one of my favrotie shows and. I think I would of stop watching it after the first couple episodes if I didn’t think maybe it will get better by it never did! Very disappointed
Very bad! You know as they teased us with all those fake trailers which had everyone waiting to see what the big deal was with season 6. Man was I disappointed from the very start! I had high hopes for episode 6 THE BIG TWIST! Crap just crap like really the whole season was just so bad. If they move on to season 7 I hope they get there crap together and make it a good season or they lost me watching cause I won’t stick around for another bad season!
Oh, undoubtedly the worst. The only slightly cool parts were the scenes with the Chans. Now, if AHS were to do a whole season reminiscent of a good old Japanese horror then I reckon I could be convinced to stay faithful to the show.
This season’s insistence on going hipster meta was its downfall.
Even the “weaker” seasons previously at least did something to keep the audience engaged and awaiting the revelation of the bigger picture. With this, it was more concerned with unsubtle, non-sly winks and nods to things that were far better than it was ever going to be.
So, as with TWD I will no longer be led by the nose to the ultimate let down, at least TWD got you invested in their characters before offing them, I’m done with both, didn’t return to TWD this current season and won’t be watching AHS season 7. So long suckers!
This season was so horrible!!! What a let down!!! It just keeps getting worse!!!!
I didn’t start watching this show till the coven app I enjoyed the freak show and all the ones people disliked. However, I could not even form a positive reaction to this season. It was the shortest season every and left the most unanswered. I was very disappointed with it.. think I’ll wait next season is finish and watch it on fxnow specific in the reviews so I can decide if I want to get invested in it or not.
Horrible. Felt like they were a bunch of 10 year olds playing a game of house. Stick a fork in Sara Paulson…. She’s done. Most over rated actress ever. Let’s have a season without her like the good ole days of season 1.
TERRIBLE. This was the worst season by far. I’ve watched them all more than once and I can say that Sara Paulson needs to take a break for a while…my goodness! And, what was the purpose of all the build up for this big plot twist? Well?? where is it? I would like all of the hours of my life back that I’ve wasted watching this season….horrible. They better make up for this with season 7.
I thought Roanoke was brilliant, and even though we’ve seen the finale, I don’t think it is over. I give a substantial analysis and discussion of why I think it was a stand out season on my blog. If you have not yet watched the season, I have a spoiler-free review posted on my blog as well. I would love to hear your thoughts!
https://kfgoldblog.wordpress.com/2016/11/24/ahs-roanoke-all-your-questions-answered/
I honestly think this season was brilliant! I disagree with the point made in this review, I think the author here failed to take into account of other things that were successful in this season and how those successes contributed to the ending of the season. I am aware that a lot of the screen time in this season was wasted because of that reality-tv-show effects and that they could have used those times to better develop the characters, but this season successfully portrayed central recurring themes that we see in all AHS seasons. AHS aims to portray love and truth to an extreme extent, which is why AHS is so interesting! In this season, we see that Lee is a desperate mother who just wants to spend time with her daughter. Yes Lee committed a lot of crimes, and in a real world sense, you could say that she is a criminal. But her actions does not necessarily only make her a bad person. It is because of the crimes that she committed that we are able to see how much she loves Flora. This type of love might be too extreme for all of us, but if things in this seasons were too literal, that Lee ends up in jail and thats it, the season would be too boring! The plot would have been predictable for all of us. The plot twist with Shelby killing Matt in the end also portrays how love is often so intricate and complex that it is difficult for us to understand why Shelby would do such a thing or why Matt wanted to make love to the witch. Were both of them serious about what they said? I don’t know, but that’s part of the reason why this season was brilliant, it makes you think! Shelby’s actions also gives us insight of how broken her relationship was with Matt. In this season, we also see a similar pattern in all AHS seasons: that the main characters build an understanding of their situation over time, that they get closer and closer into finding truth. What’s also interesting is that in every season, we get to know more about the characters’ personality and behaviour as they react about the truth. In some cases, these characters turn out to be sick and cruel. A big part of AHS is sick and cruel, but it is a horror story anyway. We can’t always expect a happy ending, it ruins entire purpose of horror! That’s why I think this season was honestly one of the best ones I have ever seen.