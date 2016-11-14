Critics’ Choice TV Awards: HBO Leads With 22 Nominations

The 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards announced its list of nominees Monday, with HBO leading the pack with 22 nominations. ABC and Netflix received 14 nominations each, followed by FX with 12. The winners will be announced at the Critics’ Choice Awards gala in Santa Monica on Sunday, December 11. T.J. Miller will serve as the show’s host.
READ MORE: Why the Entertainment Weekly Partnership Made Me Quit the Critics’ Choice Awards
The awards show has been swirled in controversy since sealing an exclusive partnership with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. The surprise decision essentially turned the Critics Choice Awards into an Entertainment Weekly event. Journalists who quit the Broadcast Television Journalists Association as a result include IndieWire’s Michael Schneider, TVLine’s Michael Ausiello, Variety’s Debra Birnbaum, Buzzfeed’s Jarett Wieselman, TV Guide Magazine’s Matt Roush, Variety’s Maureen Ryan, Media Village’s Ed Martin, and Us Weekly’s John Griffiths.
READ MORE: Critics’ Choice Awards Jump Ahead of Oscar Season Fray
Here is the full list of nominees.
BEST COMEDY SERIES
“Atlanta” – FX
“Black-ish” – ABC
“Fleabag” – Amazon
“Modern Family” – ABC
“Silicon Valley” – HBO
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix
“Veep” – HBO
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ellie Kemper – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” – HBO
Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live” – NBC
Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish” – ABC
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag” – Amazon
Constance Wu – “Fresh Off the Boat” – ABC
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish” – ABC
Will Forte –”The Last Man on Earth” – FOX
Donald Glover –”Atlanta” – FX
Bill Hader –”Documentary Now!” – IFC
Patrick Stewart –”Blunt Talk” – Starz
Jeffrey Tambor –”Transparent” – Amazon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Julie Bowen –”Modern Family” – ABC
Anna Chlumsky –”Veep” – HBO
Allison Janney –”Mom” – CBS
Jane Krakowski –”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix
Judith Light –”Transparent” – Amazon
Allison Williams –”Girls” – HBO
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Louie Anderson –”Baskets” – FX
Andre Braugher –”Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – FOX
Tituss Burgess –”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix
Ty Burrell –”Modern Family” – ABC
Tony Hale –”Veep” – HBO
T.J. Miller –”Silicon Valley” – HBO
BEST GUEST PERFORMER IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alec Baldwin –”Saturday Night Live” – NBC
Christine Baranski –”The Big Bang Theory” – CBS
Larry David –”Saturday Night Live” – NBC
Lisa Kudrow –”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix
Liam Neeson –”Inside Amy Schumer” – Comedy Central
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
“Archer” – FX
“Bob’s Burgers” – FOX
“BoJack Horseman” – Netflix
“Son of Zorn” – FOX
“South Park” – Comedy Central
“The Simpsons” – FOX
BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
“America’s Got Talent” – NBC
“MasterChef Junior” – FOX
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Logo
“Skin Wars” – GSN
“The Amazing Race” – CBS
“The Voice” – NBC
BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES
“Chopped” – Food Network
“Inside The Actors Studio” – Bravo
“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” – The CW
“Project Runway” – Lifetime
“Shark Tank” – ABC
“Undercover Boss” – CBS
BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES
“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” – CNN
“Chrisley Knows Best” – USA Network
“Deadliest Catch” – Discovery
“Ice Road Truckers” – History
“Intervention” – A&E
“Naked and Afraid” – Discovery
BEST TALK SHOW
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” – TBS
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – ABC
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central
“The Late Late Show with James Corden” – CBS
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – NBC
BEST REALITY SHOW HOST
Ted Allen –”Chopped” – Food Network
Tom Bergeron –”Dancing with the Stars” – ABC
Anthony Bourdain –”Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” – CNN
Nick Cannon –”America’s Got Talent” – NBC
Carson Daly –”The Voice” – NBC
RuPaul –”RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Logo
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Dinklage –”Game of Thrones” – HBO
Kit Harington –”Game of Thrones” – HBO
John Lithgow –”The Crown” – Netflix
Mandy Patinkin –”Homeland” – Showtime
Christian Slater –”Mr. Robot” – USA Network
Jon Voight –”Ray Donovan” – Showtime
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski –”The Good Wife” – CBS
Emilia Clarke –”Game of Thrones” – HBO
Lena Headey –”Game of Thrones” – HBO
Thandie Newton –”Westworld” – HBO
Maura Tierney –”The Affair” – Showtime
Constance Zimmer –”UnREAL” – Lifetime
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sam Heughan –”Outlander” – Starz
Rami Malek –”Mr. Robot” – USA Network
Bob Odenkirk –”Better Call Saul” – AMC
Matthew Rhys –”The Americans” – FX
Liev Schreiber –”Ray Donovan” – Showtime
Kevin Spacey –”House of Cards” – Netflix
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Caitriona Balfe –”Outlander” – Starz
Viola Davis –”How to Get Away with Murder” – ABC
Tatiana Maslany –”Orphan Black” – BBC America
Keri Russell –”The Americans” – FX
Evan Rachel Wood –”Westworld” – HBO
Robin Wright –”House of Cards” – Netflix
BEST DRAMA SERIES
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Game of Thrones” – HBO
“Mr. Robot” – USA Network
“Stranger Things” – Netflix
“The Crown” – Netflix
“This Is Us” – NBC
“Westworld” – HBO
BEST GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Mahershala Ali –”House of Cards” – Netflix
Lisa Bonet –”Ray Donovan” – Showtime
Ellen Burstyn –”House of Cards” – Netflix
Michael J. Fox –”The Good Wife” – CBS
Jared Harris –”The Crown” – Netflix
Jeffrey Dean Morgan –”The Walking Dead” – AMC
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES
“All the Way” – HBO
“Confirmation” – HBO
“Killing Reagan” – National Geographic
“Roots” – History
“The Night Manager” – AMC
“The People v. O.J. Simpson” – FX
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES
Bryan Cranston –”All the Way” – HBO
Benedict Cumberbatch –”Sherlock: The Abominable Bride” – PBS
Cuba Gooding Jr. –”The People v. O.J. Simpson” – FX
Tom Hiddleston –”The Night Manager” – AMC
Tim Matheson –”Killing Reagan” – National Geographic
Courtney B. Vance –”The People v. O.J. Simpson” – FX
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES
Sterling K. Brown –”The People v. O.J. Simpson” – FX
Lane Garrison –”Roots” – History
Frank Langella –”All the Way” – HBO
Hugh Laurie –”The Night Manager” – AMC
John Travolta –”The People v. O.J. Simpson” – FX
Forest Whitaker –”Roots” – History
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES
Olivia Colman –”The Night Manager” – AMC
Felicity Huffman –”American Crime” – ABC
Cynthia Nixon –”Killing Reagan” – National Geographic
Sarah Paulson –”The People v. O.J. Simpson” – FX
Lili Taylor –”American Crime” – ABC
Kerry Washington –”Confirmation” – HBO
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki –”The Night Manager” – AMC
Regina King –”American Crime” – ABC
Sarah Lancashire –”The Dresser” – Starz
Melissa Leo –”All the Way” – HBO
Anna Paquin –”Roots” – History
Emily Watson –”The Dresser” – Starz
Comments
The reason why Kyle Chandler (Actor in Drama Series), Linda Cardelini (Supp Actress in Drama Series)and Norbert Leo Butz (Supp Actor Drama) were completely left out is beyond my comprehension. They kill it in Bloodline, a way way underated show.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a series regular on Walking Dead now. How is he nominated for a guest performance?
No Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things? Fail.
How is American Crime a limited series? It”a heading into its third season!
Stranger Things should have at least 4 more nominations
Yay! They finally acknowledged Lena Headey after snubbing her for 5 years! It’s about time!
