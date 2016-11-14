Critics’ Choice TV Awards: HBO Leads With 22 Nominations

The awards show has been swirled in controversy since sealing an exclusive partnership with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month.

The 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards announced its list of nominees Monday, with HBO leading the pack with 22 nominations. ABC and Netflix received 14 nominations each, followed by FX with 12. The winners will be announced at the Critics’ Choice Awards gala in Santa Monica on Sunday, December 11. T.J. Miller will serve as the show’s host.

The awards show has been swirled in controversy since sealing an exclusive partnership with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. The surprise decision essentially turned the Critics Choice Awards into an Entertainment Weekly event. Journalists who quit the Broadcast Television Journalists Association as a result include IndieWire’s Michael Schneider, TVLine’s Michael Ausiello, Variety’s Debra Birnbaum, Buzzfeed’s Jarett Wieselman, TV Guide Magazine’s Matt Roush, Variety’s Maureen Ryan, Media Village’s Ed Martin, and Us Weekly’s John Griffiths.

Here is the full list of nominees.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta” – FX

“Black-ish” – ABC

“Fleabag” – Amazon

“Modern Family” – ABC

“Silicon Valley” – HBO

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix

“Veep” – HBO

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ellie Kemper – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” – HBO

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish” – ABC

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag” – Amazon

Constance Wu – “Fresh Off the Boat” – ABC

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish” – ABC

Will Forte –”The Last Man on Earth” – FOX

Donald Glover –”Atlanta” – FX

Bill Hader –”Documentary Now!” – IFC

Patrick Stewart –”Blunt Talk” – Starz

Jeffrey Tambor –”Transparent” – Amazon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julie Bowen –”Modern Family” – ABC

Anna Chlumsky –”Veep” – HBO

Allison Janney –”Mom” – CBS

Jane Krakowski –”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix

Judith Light –”Transparent” – Amazon

Allison Williams –”Girls” – HBO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Louie Anderson –”Baskets” – FX

Andre Braugher –”Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – FOX

Tituss Burgess –”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix

Ty Burrell –”Modern Family” – ABC

Tony Hale –”Veep” – HBO

T.J. Miller –”Silicon Valley” – HBO

BEST GUEST PERFORMER IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin –”Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Christine Baranski –”The Big Bang Theory” – CBS

Larry David –”Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Lisa Kudrow –”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix

Liam Neeson –”Inside Amy Schumer” – Comedy Central

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Archer” – FX

“Bob’s Burgers” – FOX

“BoJack Horseman” – Netflix

“Son of Zorn” – FOX

“South Park” – Comedy Central

“The Simpsons” – FOX

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

“America’s Got Talent” – NBC

“MasterChef Junior” – FOX

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Logo

“Skin Wars” – GSN

“The Amazing Race” – CBS

“The Voice” – NBC

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

“Chopped” – Food Network

“Inside The Actors Studio” – Bravo

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” – The CW

“Project Runway” – Lifetime

“Shark Tank” – ABC

“Undercover Boss” – CBS

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” – CNN

“Chrisley Knows Best” – USA Network

“Deadliest Catch” – Discovery

“Ice Road Truckers” – History

“Intervention” – A&E

“Naked and Afraid” – Discovery

BEST TALK SHOW

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” – TBS

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – ABC

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” – CBS

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – NBC

BEST REALITY SHOW HOST

Ted Allen –”Chopped” – Food Network

Tom Bergeron –”Dancing with the Stars” – ABC

Anthony Bourdain –”Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” – CNN

Nick Cannon –”America’s Got Talent” – NBC

Carson Daly –”The Voice” – NBC

RuPaul –”RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Logo

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Dinklage –”Game of Thrones” – HBO

Kit Harington –”Game of Thrones” – HBO

John Lithgow –”The Crown” – Netflix

Mandy Patinkin –”Homeland” – Showtime

Christian Slater –”Mr. Robot” – USA Network

Jon Voight –”Ray Donovan” – Showtime

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski –”The Good Wife” – CBS

Emilia Clarke –”Game of Thrones” – HBO

Lena Headey –”Game of Thrones” – HBO

Thandie Newton –”Westworld” – HBO

Maura Tierney –”The Affair” – Showtime

Constance Zimmer –”UnREAL” – Lifetime

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sam Heughan –”Outlander” – Starz

Rami Malek –”Mr. Robot” – USA Network

Bob Odenkirk –”Better Call Saul” – AMC

Matthew Rhys –”The Americans” – FX

Liev Schreiber –”Ray Donovan” – Showtime

Kevin Spacey –”House of Cards” – Netflix

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe –”Outlander” – Starz

Viola Davis –”How to Get Away with Murder” – ABC

Tatiana Maslany –”Orphan Black” – BBC America

Keri Russell –”The Americans” – FX

Evan Rachel Wood –”Westworld” – HBO

Robin Wright –”House of Cards” – Netflix

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Game of Thrones” – HBO

“Mr. Robot” – USA Network

“Stranger Things” – Netflix

“The Crown” – Netflix

“This Is Us” – NBC

“Westworld” – HBO

BEST GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mahershala Ali –”House of Cards” – Netflix

Lisa Bonet –”Ray Donovan” – Showtime

Ellen Burstyn –”House of Cards” – Netflix

Michael J. Fox –”The Good Wife” – CBS

Jared Harris –”The Crown” – Netflix

Jeffrey Dean Morgan –”The Walking Dead” – AMC

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

“All the Way” – HBO

“Confirmation” – HBO

“Killing Reagan” – National Geographic

“Roots” – History

“The Night Manager” – AMC

“The People v. O.J. Simpson” – FX

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

Bryan Cranston –”All the Way” – HBO

Benedict Cumberbatch –”Sherlock: The Abominable Bride” – PBS

Cuba Gooding Jr. –”The People v. O.J. Simpson” – FX

Tom Hiddleston –”The Night Manager” – AMC

Tim Matheson –”Killing Reagan” – National Geographic

Courtney B. Vance –”The People v. O.J. Simpson” – FX

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

Sterling K. Brown –”The People v. O.J. Simpson” – FX

Lane Garrison –”Roots” – History

Frank Langella –”All the Way” – HBO

Hugh Laurie –”The Night Manager” – AMC

John Travolta –”The People v. O.J. Simpson” – FX

Forest Whitaker –”Roots” – History

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

Olivia Colman –”The Night Manager” – AMC

Felicity Huffman –”American Crime” – ABC

Cynthia Nixon –”Killing Reagan” – National Geographic

Sarah Paulson –”The People v. O.J. Simpson” – FX

Lili Taylor –”American Crime” – ABC

Kerry Washington –”Confirmation” – HBO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki –”The Night Manager” – AMC

Regina King –”American Crime” – ABC

Sarah Lancashire –”The Dresser” – Starz

Melissa Leo –”All the Way” – HBO

Anna Paquin –”Roots” – History

Emily Watson –”The Dresser” – Starz

