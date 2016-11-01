Die Antwoord Claim They Were Set Designers on ‘Chappie,’ But ‘Dumb F-cks’ Didn’t Credit Them

Ninja claims that they painted the lair in "Chappie" themselves.

Neill Blomkamp’s 2015 sci-fi film “Chappie,” about an artificially intelligent law enforcement robot captured by a group of gangsters, starred Hugh Jackman, Sigourney Weaver, Hugh Jackman and notably the rap duo Die Antwoord, comprised of Ninja and Yolandi Visser, who appeared as themselves. In the film, the duo had their own lair where they kept and “raised” Chappie, the robot, to be one of their own. Now, Ninja claims in an Instagram post that they painted the lair themselves and were never credited for their work.

In the post, he blames the “dumb fucks” who “forgot” to credit them and goes on to target the film’s art director. “said art direction was by some fat fuck who smiled in our face when Neill [Blomkamp] was around then flipped 2 retard gremlin face when Neill was gone…was a few fat fat fucks like dat on set.” (According to IMDB, the credited art directors on the film were Bobby Cardoso and Emilia Roux, production design was done by Jules Cook and set decoration by Daniel Birt and Sandy Walker.) He concludes by saying that the duo plans to make their own movie soon “wid no brakes on.” Check out the post below.

Blomkamp has previously released two other films: “District 9,” about an extraterrestrial race forced to live as second-class citizens on Earth, which was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture; and “Elysium,” about a future overpopulated and polluted Earth and the luxurious space habitat that resides just above it.

Die Antwoord just released their fourth studio album “Mount Ninji and da Nice Time Kid.” It’s currently available on streaming platforms and as a digital download.

