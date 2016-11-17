Donald Trump Misinterprets The Themes of ‘Citizen Kane’ in Painfully Awkward Interview — Watch

While many of us would call Charles Foster Kane's downfall immense, Trump thinks it's only a "modest" one.

Donald Trump has never been one to hide his love for Orson Welles. He’s been on record citing “Citizen Kane” as his favorite film of all time, and he’s called Welles both a “genius” and “totally f*cked up.” “He was a total mess,” Trump told Business Insider earlier this year during his Presidential campaign. “But think of his wives. Think of his hits.”

Money and women would of course be benchmarks for success for Trump, and those are the two things he apparently looked for while watching that favorite film of his, “Citizen Kane.” Vulture has resurfaced an old video of Donald Trump reflecting on the greatest film ever made, but his takeaways from Charles Foster Kane’s downfall are painfully misguided.

“There was a great rise in ‘Citizen Kane,’ and there was a modest fall,” Trump says of the film. “The fall wasn’t a financial fall. The fall was a personal fall, but it was a fall nevertheless.” Some very astute observations, especially how losing everything you ever loved and worked for only constitutes as a “modest” loss.

As for what Kane should have done better, Donald has this great piece of advice: “Get yourself a different woman.” Watch the hilariously awkward commentary in the video below.

