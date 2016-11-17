Donald Trump Misinterprets The Themes of ‘Citizen Kane’ in Painfully Awkward Interview — Watch

Donald Trump has never been one to hide his love for Orson Welles. He’s been on record citing “Citizen Kane” as his favorite film of all time, and he’s called Welles both a “genius” and “totally f*cked up.” “He was a total mess,” Trump told Business Insider earlier this year during his Presidential campaign. “But think of his wives. Think of his hits.”
Money and women would of course be benchmarks for success for Trump, and those are the two things he apparently looked for while watching that favorite film of his, “Citizen Kane.” Vulture has resurfaced an old video of Donald Trump reflecting on the greatest film ever made, but his takeaways from Charles Foster Kane’s downfall are painfully misguided.
“There was a great rise in ‘Citizen Kane,’ and there was a modest fall,” Trump says of the film. “The fall wasn’t a financial fall. The fall was a personal fall, but it was a fall nevertheless.” Some very astute observations, especially how losing everything you ever loved and worked for only constitutes as a “modest” loss.
As for what Kane should have done better, Donald has this great piece of advice: “Get yourself a different woman.” Watch the hilariously awkward commentary in the video below.
He’s right.
Inane articles like these are like fuel for Donald Trump supporters.
Seriously, can this site please go back to being a film source and not wannabe-political?
There’s a 1960 interview with Orson Welles in which he expresses that “Citizen Kane” was meant as an attack on “the acquisitive society” and on “acquisition in general.” Donald Trump is the very epitome’ of those things. I’m not saying that acquiring things is right or wrong, as I have very mixed feelings when it comes to the idea of “getting lots of stuff.” However for Donald Trump to wind up loving the film so much, one would imagine that he’d have to have viewed it in a very different light than Welles had originally intended.
I think you misunderstood what he meant my “modest”. I understood it as humbling, and human. If anything this video is an insight into Donald Trump the human being, who believes money and power can isolate you from people, which is a theme in “Citizen Kane”. Furthermore, Welles intent it irrelevant. Even Orson understood Art is about the audience.
I think he does get it, his use of the word modest is intentional. Trump’s speaking from experience, his ultra positive view to getting back on your feet, it’s always about him. Ironically, I don’t disagree with that view of rising up.