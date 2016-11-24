‘Emerald City’ Trailer: NBC’s Dark and Gritty ‘Wizard of Oz’ Series Looks Insane

Adria Arjona plays an older Dorothy and Vincent D'Onofrio plays The Wizard.

L. Frank Baum’s children’s book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” has inspired countless film and theatrical adaptations, including Victor Fleming’s iconic 1939 film starring Judy Garland. Now, a dark, gritty TV series based on the world of Oz will finally the small screens early next year. The series “Emerald City” follows an older version of Dorothy Gale, played by Adria Arjona (“True Detective”), who’s transported by tornado with a K9 police dog into Oz, a land of competing realms, magic and bloodshed. The series co-stars Vincent D’Onofrio (“Full Metal Jacket”) as The Wizard, Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“Dracula”), Ana Ularu (“Outbound”), Joely Richardson (“Nip/Tuck”) and more. Watch a trailer for the series below.

The series was created by Matthew Arnold, creator, director and executive produced of the first independently-produced network TV series “Siberia.” NBC originally brought on Josh Friedman (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) as a showrunner, but NBC decided not to go forward with the series due to creative differences between Friedman and the studio. NBC eventually resurrected the series and brought on David Schulner (“Do No Harm”) as showrunner. Tarsem Singh (“Self/less”) will direct all ten episodes of the first season and Shaun Cassidy (“Cold Case”) will executive produce the series.

“Emerald City” premieres on Friday, January 6 at 9 p.m. ET only on NBC.

