‘Fallen Stars’ Exclusive Trailer: Two Lost Souls Develop a Friendship in Los Angeles’ Koreatown Neighborhood

This past year, actress Michelle Ang’s performance in the web series “Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462” garnered her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. But Ang’s work in 2016 doesn’t stop there, as she also co-stars in the new indie drama “Fallen Stars” alongside Ryan O’Nan (“Fargo,” “Ray Donovan”), which will finally see a theatrical release this week.

Set in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood, the film chronicles the unexpected friendship that develops between Cooper (O’Nan), a burnt-out bartender in her mid-30s who still isn’t sure what he wants to do with his life, and Daisy (Ang), an accomplished, socially awkward girl in her early 20s. Despite differences in age and background, the two gradually get to know each other and begin to share their lives together. The film co-stars Leslie David Baker (“The Office”), Jennifer Irwin (“The Goldbergs”), Todd Berger (“It’s a Disaster”) and Eric Edelstein (“Green Room”). Watch the trailer for the film below.

The film is written and directed by rising creative Brian Jett. He previously wrote and directed the 2011 film “Let Go,” which follows a melancholic parole officer and three eccentric ex-convicts placed under his supervision. “Fallen Stars” was produced by Stephanie Marin, who previously produced the film “Lucky,” about an aspiring serial killer who wins the lottery.

“Fallen Stars” first premiered at the 2015 Austin Film Festival. It will have a limited theatrical release on December 2 via Tugg followed by a VOD release on March 14 via Gravitas.

