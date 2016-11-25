‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ Review: Netflix Revival Makes the Past Pertinent Again, With a Few Big Questions (Spoilers)

Rest easy, “Gilmore” fans. Netflix’s revival of The WB/CW classic should do the same for fans’ love, reviving warm feelings of old — and for good reason. Unlike other nostalgia-mining continuations, “Gilmore Girls” returns with enough novel ideas, authentic developments, and integrity of character to justify its existence, along with being pretty darn fun throughout.
And that’s quite a relief, since Netflix’s revival record is pretty spotty. As far as we can tell, each and every resurrected series — “Arrested Development,” “Longmire,” “Fuller House,” and “Black Mirror” — has proven successful in terms of viewership. (We don’t have actual statistics, but three of the four earned renewals, and production on “Arrested Development” Season 5 is always percolating.) But the quality varies drastically. From the ambitious highs of “Black Mirror,” the confounding middle-ground of “Arrested Development,” and the disastrous lows of “Fuller House,” subscribers simply don’t know what to expect when a new continuation pops up in their “Recently Added” section.
“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” had a few things working to its advantage in this vein, but that doesn’t mean the nine-years-removed drama had an easy path to success. Fans may have been spooked by the formatting alone, especially anyone turned off by “Arrested Development’s” Season 4 restructuring. And the rest of the anxious fandom knows the world has changed outside of Stars Hollow since they last saw it, and making that “snow globe” community fit into our current social climate poses a unique challenge. “Gilmore Girls” represents an ideal in many ways, but we still need to believe in a plausible ending — or continued existence — for Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel).
Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino manage to create a story that feels both fittingly current and just like the good ol’ days. Part of the former may come from an onslaught of pop culture references that feel completist in covering the years between seasons, but that’s an established element of the series, making each quick jab at Marvel movies and nod to David Cronenberg a nostalgic rush as much as a means to ground these new stories in the present. The transition is also aided by the fact the original seasons were captured in today’s preferred shooting style (single camera), and the characters had plenty of life left to live when Season 7 came to a close.
[UPDATE: What has been a spoiler-free review up to this point will now fully delve into spoiler territory, so be warned: If you haven’t finished all four new episodes of “Gilmore Girls” yet, stop reading now, and come back when you’re done. Spoilers ahead.]
Now that Season 8 is wrapped, where does “Gilmore Girls” stand? To answer that, we need to work our way back through to the beginning of “A Year in the Life,” but we’ll start with that whopper of a cliffhanger.
That Ending…
So we’ve tackled the repercussions of those “final four words” more extensively here, but let us say right now: We don’t know if this is the end or the beginning. More specifically, we’re not sure if Netflix’s revival will continue or if it’s truly over. The cyclical nature of ending a story about an unmarried single mother on her unmarried single daughter’s pregnancy is somewhat fitting, but there seem to be too many balls in the air for the story to end here.
A brief list of the things we don’t know:
- Will Rory have the baby?
- If she does, can she support a child as the editor of the Stars Hollow Gazette?
- Does she want to stay in Stars Hollow as the editor of the Stars Hollow Gazette, or will the world traveler feel tied down in her hometown?
- Who’s the father? Sure, it seems likely to be Logan, but maybe that Wookie was more than a one-night
standmistake. Rory’s been keeping a lot of secrets of late, so perhaps there’s another potential papa out there.
- If this is an ending befitting the beginning, is it safe to assume Logan is not Rory’s long-term partner? After all, Lorelai didn’t end up with her baby daddy, Christopher, so this anti-Logan viewer is happy to assume Rory does better than a rich adulterer who’s all too happy coasting on daddy’s dollar (until proven otherwise).
There’s plenty more to consider, but those big questions seem like plenty to fuel the belief that more “Gilmore Girls” is coming. Come on, folks. Keep the feel-good times rolling.
So Let’s Talk About Rory
Throughout the new episodes, one thing is quite clear: Everybody is in love with Rory. I mean, this has pretty much always been the case for both Gilmore girls, but Rory’s college reunion embraced the insanity of the moment to justify them showing up in the first place. Fans wanted to see their favorite exes back for the revival, and — other than copping out with a dream sequence or a major funeral — this exuberant, elaborate, and elongated musical-esque outing was a bold way to incorporate their return.
Why? Well, in part because the scenes seemed set up to distract from the notion that anyone other than Logan would come all the way to Stars Hollow simply to entertain a lost Rory. No matter how doubtful (from very to never-gonna-happen), that’s not the point. Bringing everyone back, no matter how unlikely it seems, is a kind gesture from the Palladinos; fan service, sure, but fan service that ultimately brought far more joy than not including them would have. Let the logistical reasons be damned. Embracing the absurdity was the way to go.
But Logan and his potential future fatherhood isn’t the only man in play for Rory by season’s end. Dean gave Rory one helluva longing look before exiting, and who can blame him after she heaped enough praise on her first flame to reignite the fire right there in the store. And Jess! Let’s not forget about Milo Ventimiglia’s Jess, who also seemed to reconsider Rory in his last on-screen appearance.
While we don’t want to define Rory by her men, it’s a little bit hard not to bring them up first after spending so much time watching the Yale grad struggle out in the real world. It’s safer to talk about the men because there are easy answers there. (My advice: dump everyone. Start over with fresh blood.) But her love life and professional life were equally unsteady all these years later, leading to more of the same questions surrounding the career-focused school girl with impeccable morals we got to know in Season 1, who later blossomed into a more well-rounded character, if a questionable decision-maker by Season 7.
Here, she’s still trying to figure things out. As realistic as it is to see a journalist barely scrape by in today’s day and age of shrinking freelance budgets and vanishing newspapers, much of her story was driven by bouncing between Logan in London — come on, Rory! He’s engaged! — and begrudgingly accepting writing assignments about long lines in New York. Real-world writers are jumping at anything they can get, even if they have snuck one piece into The New Yorker, so I expect to see some stories about Rory’s whining pop up on the very sites she’d probably refuse to write for. Still, her professional life didn’t bother me too much (IndieWire is definitely prestigious enough for Rory), and I’m sure her book will be a big hit, providing Rory the future her writing talent deserves. But these storylines combined with her final words — “I’m pregnant” — cast Rory behind the shadow of her romantic choices…again.
Ranking the 7 Best Guest Stars/Cameos
1. Melissa McCarthy
– OK, so this was a given. We knew Sookie would be returning, and when she didn’t show up within the first 90 minutes, it made sense she’d be saved for the finale. Her entrance made the wait more than worth it — effortlessly paying homage to her debut in the pilot — as did McCarthy’s overall revival of the loving and lovable chef. Sookie’s the best, and she didn’t disappoint.
2. Peter Krause
– Peter Krause! Who better to not back down when faced with Lorelei’s charms than her older brother from “Parenthood”? Krause made the dialogue work beautifully, and the two haven’t lost their chemistry in the off years following NBC’s family drama.
3. Mae Whitman
– The honorary third Gilmore girl (not sure if this has been bestowed yet, but I dare do it myself, if not) did her part to help the original mother-daughter team as a New York line addict who conveniently worked for a shoe store with — you guessed it — a long line. Rory and Lorelei got to avoid it, though, thanks to the former “Parenthood” star’s reciprocal good nature.
4. Carole King
– No theme song, no problem. Carole King found her way into “Gilmore Girls” anyway.
5. Jason Ritter
– Lauren Graham’s former flame from “Parenthood” teamed up with her brother — which is a lot less weirder than I’ve made it sound — as the first PCT patrolman to check Lorelei’s permit. He didn’t leave the mark Krause did, but who can?
6. Sutton Foster
– I get that some people will defend “Bunheads,” Amy Sherman-Palladino’s longest-running but still short-lived follow-up to “Gilmore Girls,” and Foster’s appearance is innocent enough not to prove distracting or feel extraneous. A kind inclusion, if unimportant overall.
7. Christian Borle
– An obsessed “Gilmore” fan and Foster’s ex, Borle did a fine job chipping in for “Stars Hollow: The Musical,” and his talent topped any sudden excitement caused by the mere sight of him. And you need the latter to compete with all the nostalgic favorites populating the actual Stars Hollow.
Random Notes:
- Did you miss Carole King’s “Where You Lead” and the original opening credits? The theme song is left out until the final moments of the final episode, so it’s good they gave King a cameo.
- The format of four 90-minute movies as opposed to what would have been eight, 45-minute episodes actually works to the revival’s advantage. Not only does it feel like you’re getting more “Gilmore Girls” due to a lack of interruptions, but breaking up the overall story by season proves helpful in controlling the chaos. (Yes, I’m one of those viewers who gets overwhelmed by the series’ insanely fast flow of information.)
- That being said, there are issues with the timeline. Someone needs to explain to me how weather works in Stars Hollow, as winter’s transition to spring (as well as spring’s transition to summer) seems to take place within the span of a day.
Perhaps what’s most important to realize about the new material is that it’s clearly made with love. There’s very little eye-winking involved, and for a series as sincere as “Gilmore Girls” has always been, that’s the perfect attitude to take. In era of revivals driven and manipulated by the almighty dollar, “A Year in the Life” is refreshing in its genuine creation.
Grade: B+
“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” premieres Friday, November 25 exclusively on Netflix.
Comments
first two episodes were disappointing. sutton and christian definitely stole the series. at times the continuity was amiss. rory says she has no license and i believe car and yet we see her driving. didn’t live up to the hype.
Referring to your points – 2/ Peter Krause is Lauren Graham’s real life partner – probably why they haven’t ‘lost the chemistry’. 3/ Mae would be the honorary 4th Gilmore Girl – Emily being the third.
One problem I have is when Rory says she is broke. Didn’t she have a trust fund that Richard had set up and didn’t Christopher set up something for her when he got his inheritance? And I can’t believe that she and Lorelei didn’t get an inheritance from Richard when he passed. So she(Rory) shouldn’t have been a struggling writer and Lorelei shouldn’t have had to go to Emily to get the loan for her spa.
The Carole King cameo was actually not a cameo, but a reappearance of a previous character. She had appeared as Sophie in at least one episode in the original run as the owner of the music shop where Lane learned to play the drums. It made sense that she would pop up again on the musical advisory board.
I am still debating if I liked it or not… The first 2and a half episodes were a characature of the entire series and something was off except for Luke and Loralie’s wedding The song fit and then whole ending just left us in awe. I have no opinion it was satirical and really out there. How Our Rory could live with Logan and just go from place to place with no home She was always the stable one. Crazy just crazy!!! Not pleased
I loved it. My girls! One of my favourite shows of all time. I was not at all disappointed. Team Jess and I hope Rory keeps the child and has a wildly successful writing career.
I’m not a fan of the revival. The last would have been the best. Now as for Rory being broke lol what a load of hogwash. To me in this series Rory is prtrayed as a big “S”, with a drinking problem. The best thing in this revival was Emily.
My wife and I loved the original series but we both think this update is sub-par – C minus material. It tries too hard to be funny, borders on the absurd and gave us onlt a few laughs. We probably won’t bother watching another episode,. Very disappointed.
Completely agree. I was so looking forward to this, and I just felt so underwhelmed when it ended. I guess I was hoping to go back to the beginning where I really felt a part of the show – like you know the characters so well you think they need to go on your Christmas card list. This was not what I was expecting. At all. I think the Rory and Loralai worked well, the rest just came off as characters from the old series coming in and out of shots. Emily was the bomb. Forever I will love that woman.
Is there another series?
It’s good to see theses characters again. The timing of the banter seemed off, but overall, it was a good revival. Perhaps, they will focus on Rory’s new life moving forward if Netflix decides to grace us with more episodes.
So disappointed. The whole musical scene and the scenes with Logan’s friends…it took precious time away. I just really wanted time with the main group…I felt cheated. I don’t even care about the cliff hanger…just more one on one time with my friends from 9 yrs ago.
I would give it a 3 out of 10
I was disappointed. It all felt so rehearsed and forced. It had the feel of an off off off Broadway show. I’m not sure if this revival did the original any justice. Loralai’s chatty character seemed too quirky. Not happy at all😝
No
My disappointment is huge. Everything is wrong, and the worst part is that the script is wrong! This was one of the most cleverly written shows of all time, witty and funny and charming and catchy. Now it’s none of the above. I can’t believe they let this happen.
I AM SO DISAPPOINTED IN THIS 4-PART SERIES! First, Rory being a slutty lost broke girl..she was the anchor of the gilmore girls. If she is broke, what did she do with ALL THE MONEY from her trustfunds? What happened to “every one’s favorite daughter?’
Now Lorelai, seems lost with the town and confused when we see Lorelai interact with the town. Performances at Ms Patty’s, she is shocked with the behavior. I Saw NO CHEMISTRY between Luke and lorelai. Lauren has somehow “forgot” how to act like a loving Lorelai, or their is something going on behind the scenes, because Scott “nails” his part with Luke. I HATE the fact that RORY is pregnant and has NO Plans on getting married. I was hoping to See her a Financially stable with a rock solid marriage like Emily, yet be the CEO or head writer of a newspaper. SO DISAPPOINTED is this SERIES. -10 out of 10. Can this series get even worse?
Emily was right, ” only children are always spoiled.” –referring to RORY.
No surprise that there was still chemistry between Lauren Graham and Peter Krause… because they have been married for 6 years! This could have been easily researched. I was highly disappointed by the new series. It took way too many liberties and didn’t respect the original characters at all. It was a mess. If they do a follow up I hope the re-think the whole concept otherwise I will not be returning to watch.
I have not watched this show until earlier this year when I watched the entire series twice. Looked forward to the special but was very disappointed. And Lorelei good grief how self centered can one be? I even cringe when the opening begins and there’s Lorelei dancing for Rory and smiling ear to ear as though she thinks she’s all that and more. I’m embarrassed for her every time. I had not thought Rory was that narcissistic until the special but she really is just as bad. Two young women who have let whatever fame they’re enjoying go directly to their heads. Get over yourselves girls as you’ve just flunked acting big time with this stinker.
Imagine, I totally agree with all your post. The best part was Emily.
I loved Gilmore Girls. I have seen all 7 seasons more than once; I can quote most of the lines. I think the creators and actors are amzingly talented. I was really looking forward to the new episodes, but couldn’t even get through the second episode. I could not have been more disappointed.
So disappointed, love GG, Rory wasn’t Rory, as for Loralei who the hell was the wardrobe person , she looked truely dreadful, her clothes , her hair , her fat face? She was meant to be 48 not 65!!
I waited eagerly for the revival being a massive GG fan and I was completely disappointed by the whole series. What was the musical all about? And the Life and Death Brigade scene robbing Dosies? And Rory being with Logan even though he is engaged to someone else. I guess I was expecting the same style as the others series’, but I didn’t really enjoy it at all :-(
I was very disappointed with the revival. It’s awfull from the beginning to the end. Where’s Jess? He’s the best partner for Rory, and not the rich kid engaged to a frwnch woman. The Life and Death Brigade and the musical were a complete waste of time. As much as the second film by Kirk. I didn’t enjoy at all
This was like the very first episode was. It takes time to get the feel of the character. I wasn’t very happy about it either, but…i just watched them all for a second time and i am truly hoping for it to continue. The show has changed because nothing is like it was 8 years ago. So many changes, it had to keep up with the times which i believe has taken away from the show itself. Our world has changed and its a big eye opener when you watch a show over and over and then it picks back up 7 years later. The shocking part of reality.
I so want it to continue!
Liked that they gave Dean a better final scene than that bitter one he had with Luke in his final appearance in season 5 (I think). That always bugged me. And, they made it clear he would in no ways end up with Rory by giving him a FOURTH kid on the way. It was just nice to know they were sort of friends, and she knew his wife’s name.
The “Wild” stuff and especially the Life & Death Brigade sequence were really sinking Fall, but the guest spots with Dean, Christopher and Sookie, who are so much more important to the series than Logan and his idiot crew, salvaged things a bit.
The whole revival Needed more Lane, although the scene where she and Rory wave at her dad was awesome.
Thank you for coming back! I have enjoyed immensely the revival of Gilmore Girls… I want it to continue!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I don’t know what show she watched by the whole thing was one big disappointment. I loved GG and was looking forward to this all year and it stunk big-time. Lorelei and Rory were not themselves at all. I agree with the person who said her style was awful and totally wrong. And I can understand Rory struggling as a writer but she just seemed like such a loser. And running back and forth to Logan after all these years – pathetic. And why did we have to have a wedding at the end? It is so cliche’ and tire. I’m sure I’m not the only one who assumed that Luke and Lorelei would already be married. At the very least, the wedding should have been in the first episode. And did we really need to see every stinking person that had been on the show? It was like a montage of all the GG tropes and none of the substance. It was the cherry on top of a totally crap year.