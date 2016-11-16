‘Good Behavior’ Review: Michelle Dockery Drops ‘Downton Abbey’ for a Bad Romance

For everything that’s going on in the “Good Behavior” pilot — and there’s a lot — TNT’s new hour-long drama comes down to a question of morality. Posited by Letty Raines (Michelle Dockery) to her parole officer as a telling hypothetical, the query asks if you saw someone stranded on the side of the road, would you stop to help them? Though there are a lot of factors to consider (including your trust in humanity and how directly that connects to your physical prowess), Chad Hodge and Blake Crouch’s adaptation of the latter’s novels asks you to put a lot of faith in someone who answers, “Yes” — no matter what they actually do after offering assistance.
One could rationalize such blind acceptance is implied in the title. “Good Behavior” tracks Letty after her release from prison, as the con artist and thief tries to stay straight despite the constant interference of luddite male figures. There’s her boss at the diner who doesn’t care that she was groped and intimidated in the bathroom. There’s her parole officer who doesn’t understand her situation so much as he wants to establish authority over an ex-con. And then there are a slew of bad men who do bad things and are thus punished for it by a woman who knows how to handle her own.
READ MORE: ‘Better Things’ Finale Review: Pamela Adlon Dedicates a Perfect Season to Her Daughters, But It’s For Absolutely All of Us
All this would be good enough — better, even, given the propulsive pacing and fine acting by Dockery — except for one man who doesn’t fit in. Javier Pereira (Juan Diego Botto) is a contract killer Letty first encounters while he accepts a job to kill an innocent housewife. Despite knowing what he’s planning and why he’s set to do it (the almighty dollar), Letty finds herself drawn to Javier, inserting herself into his life because she just couldn’t drive by a stranded woman on the side of the road.
Or could she? Despite what’s clearly meant to be seen as a desire to do good even when surrounded by bad influences (Letty listens to positive affirmations all day and even gives herself a few during times of dire temptation), this drug-addicted boozehound enters into a complicated relationship with Javier that leads her down an even more complicated road. Her choices are baffling, even when considering she may be an extra bad broad who’s only trying to do what’s right. Chalking it up as a mistake is too forgiving. Calling it a choice is too simple. But the couple poses a far greater problem than a lack of understanding: “Good Behavior” revolves around an abusive relationship we’re meant to find scandalous — in a good way.
Though not all the signs are there, Letty and Javier are screwing with each other as much as they literally screw each other. More bluntly, they’re clearly not good for one another. She’s a meth-head trying to earn back the right to see her son, and he’s an assassin intent on putting her in dangerous situations with dangerous people. On the other side, he’s a man taking on simple missions with no foreseeable endgame in sight who invites a cluster bomb into his very organized life. Why they both cling to each other is poorly reasoned from a plot standpoint and less than forgivable from a romantic angle.
Through three episodes, not enough reasons are given to make us root for either person, let alone that they continue forward as a couple. It takes a moment to even accept the odious nature of their relationship, because the show’s actual construction can easily con you into pushing forward. Hodge and Crouch keep things constantly moving, creating authentic and cheap excitement throughout, possibly to keep you from questioning why these two characters make the decisions they do. Still, with popular and energetic songs accompanying inherently tense situations, “Good Behavior” should hold your interest until you’re left to think things through.
READ MORE: ‘Mars’ Review: Nat Geo’s Scripted-Documentary Hybrid Makes Fleeing Earth More Appealing Than Ever
Yet the one untarnished positive to be taken from this should be Dockery. After breaking out in “Downton Abbey” as the wealthy daughter of a Lord and Lady living in pre-WWI Britain, the English actress sheds her period genre trappings with ease in a role demanding the gamut from its performer. Multiple accents, challenging physical scenes, and deeply emotional moments all come a’ callin’ before the first episode wraps, and similar actorly peaks and valleys just keep popping up in subsequent hours. Dockery is a bit hampered by how quickly Letty’s extreme emotions shift, but that’s the fault of an overloaded script, not an actress who does a damn fine job corralling a character who’s all over the map.
“Good Behavior” may develop into a guilty pleasure once it gets past the icky origins of its romance, but its value along the way — primarily, an ass-kicking female protagonist taking vengeance on oppressive, rotten men — is largely mooted by a relationship contrary to that very mission.
Grade: C
“Good Behavior” premieres Tuesday, November 15 at 9pm on TNT.
Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.
Comments
I watched this going in with an open mind and left highly disappointed. I didn’t know what the premise of the show would be about until the last act. Here was a woman struggling to get her foot back into society, try to re-connect with her son, try to help a prospective murder victim and so far it maintained my interest but then it started to slowly fall into familiar territory and not the territory I liked. First off, nobody should ever play an alcoholic again. The only actor who pulled off being a recovering alcoholic was Dennis Franz on his tenure with NYPD Blue. If any actor were to play one, they need to look at his body of work playing one because he did it right. Michelle Dockery’s performance was that of a person pretending to be an alcoholic. And also that trope is tired and needs to be excised from any writers go to vehicle as a means of thinking that they are adding any depth to a character. Secondly, there is another tired trope of layperson women with weapons. I was hoping that when the character had the weapon on the guy that she would just shoot him. Instead we have conversations, ugh! Stop talking and just shoot the guy. Blow him away. That way, the character would have moved into a different direction, as a defender of the defenseless and she would go from town to town running into scenarios where the average person was caught in a situation they found undesirable.
Instead, we get a situation where she hands the gun off to the housewife. She goes off and gets sloppy drunk again. The killer catches up with her and places her in a precarious situation by forcing her to go along with his agenda and we have the same tired placement of a woman being stuck with no other options but to go along with this guy.
And that’s where I gave up on the show. I will not be devoting any more time with this show. Women want to talk about female empowerment. This show doesn’t do that and I’m a guy who just got tired of seeing this same tired stuff being rolled out again. I wanted her to be a kick-ass person but instead got some weak drug addicted woman who seems to be deserving of all the bad things that happen to her. You can root for a person whohas no backbone, no self-worth, no courage to fight for her child. for me, it was a grade of D-.
Hey Bobbie, your comments don’t make any sense. You were probably drunk yourself when you were watching. Good Behavior is the BEST show on TV right now. You should keep watching the successive episodes to finally understand the characters’ actions in the first episodes (and that goes for you too Mr. Indiewire). And the acting is so on-point. A friend who is an addiction counselor says that what was portrayed in the show is exactly the mannerisms of the people he sees daily. Nothing is implausible that has happened in this show. Great story. Great writing. Great music. Great production. Superb acting. GRADE: A++++++
I am a huge Downton Abbey Fan and I went into this show with skepticism, but was on the edge of my seat the whole time. The acting is far above what is normally on tv.
I am a huge Downton Abbey Fan and I went into this show with skepticism, but was on the edge of my seat the whole time. The acting is far above what is normally on tv. I’m hooked.