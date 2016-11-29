Gotham Awards 2016: Complete Winners List

Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight" proved to be the evening's big winner, with four awards, including Best Feature.

And we’re off to the races! The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) officially kicked off the 2016-17 awards season with this evening’s 26th Annual Gotham Awards, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The ceremony’s nomination list was studded with some of the year’s most beloved indies, including “Manchester By the Sea,” “Certain Women,” “Everybody Wants Some!!,” and “Paterson,” but the evening’s biggest winner was Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” which pulled in four awards, including Best Feature, Best Screenplay, the Special Jury Award For Ensemble Performance, and the Audience Award.

Other winners included Ezra Edelman’s “O.J.: Made in America” for Best Documentary, Casey Affleck for Best Actor for his turn in “Manchester By the Sea,” and Isabelle Huppert’s surprise win for Best Actress for her work in “Elle.”

In addition to the competitive awards, Gotham Award Tributes were given to actors Amy Adams and Ethan Hawke, director Oliver Stone, and Industry Tribute recipient, producer Arnon Milchan. This year’s nomination jury included IndieWire’s own David Ehrlich, Eric Kohn and Liz Shannon Miller.

Check out all of the winners of the 2016 IFP Gotham Awards below, updating live throughout the show. You can also watch the show live, right here.

Best Feature

“Certain Women”

“Everybody Wants Some!!”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight” (WINNER)

“Paterson”

Best Documentary

“Cameraperson”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America” (WINNER)

“Tower”

“Weiner”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Robert Eggers for “The Witch”

Anna Rose Holmer for “The Fits”

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for “Swiss Army Man”

Trey Edward Shults for “Krisha” (WINNER)

Richard Tanne for “Southside with You”

Best Screenplay

“Hell or High Water,” Taylor Sheridan

“Love & Friendship,” Whit Stillman

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

“Moonlight,” Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney; Screenplay by Barry Jenkins (WINNER)

“Paterson,” Jim Jarmusch

Best Actor

Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea” (WINNER)

Jeff Bridges in “Hell or High Water”

Adam Driver in “Paterson”

Joel Edgerton in “Loving”

Craig Robinson in “Morris from America”

Best Actress

Kate Beckinsale in “Love & Friendship”

Annette Bening in “20th Century Women”

Isabelle Huppert in “Elle” (WINNER)

Ruth Negga in “Loving”

Natalie Portman in “Jackie”

Breakthrough Actor

Lily Gladstone in “Certain Women”

Lucas Hedges in “Manchester by the Sea”

Royalty Hightower in “The Fits”

Sasha Lane in “American Honey”

Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Witch” (WINNER)

Special Jury Award For Ensemble Performance

“Moonlight”

Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Alex Hibbert, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Piner, Trevante Rhodes, and Ashton Sanders (previously announced Special Jury Award)

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (WINNER)

“The Girlfriend Experience”

“Horace and Pete”

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones”

“Master of None”

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

“The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo” (YouTube)

“Her Story” (herstoryshow.com) (WINNER)

“The Movement” (Mic.com)

“Sitting in Bathrooms with Trans People” (Seriously.TV)

“Surviving” (YouTube)

Gotham Independent Film Audience Award

“Moonlight”

