‘Heroes v Aliens’ Trailer: Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and the Legends of Tomorrow Battle to Save Earth

The four-night event begins tomorrow.

The world demands its television crossovers, and so it is that “Supergirl,” “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “Legend” will team up for a four-night event this week on the CW. There’s a new trailer for this latest superhero team-up, which presumably aims to be a small-screen analogue to the likes of “The Avengers” and “Suicide Squad.” Watch it below.

As tends to be the case, this newest union is necessitated by an especially formidable foe: the Dominators, a race of alien invaders hoping to do unto the assembled good guys before they can do unto them; Deathstroke, Heat Wave and Vixen will be joining up against the meta-humans as well. “Since we’re fighting aliens, I figured we should get one of our own,” the Flash says as he introduces Supergirl to the rest of his cohort.

“Heroes v Aliens” begins tomorrow with “Supergirl” and continues with “The Flash” on Tuesday, “Arrow” on Wednesday and “Legends of Tomorrow” on Thursday. Each show airs at 8 p.m. on the CW.

