‘Lion’ Trailer: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman Will Leave You In Tears

"Top Of The Lake" co-director Garth Davis makes a powerful directorial debut with this heart-wrenching true story drama.

Every once in awhile you need a good tearjerker to get the emotions flowing and the waterworks in overdrive, and fortunately this year we have a great one in Garth Davis’ “Lion.”

The filmmaker, best known as the co-director of SundanceTV’s detective series “Top Of The Lake,” makes an assured debut film with this true story. The Weinstein Company has gone on record declaring “Lion” their major Oscar contender this year, but regardless of the nominations it may or may not get, one thing is clear: “Lion” is a satisfying emotional journey that earns every tear.

“Lion” tells the story of Saroo Brierley, a young Indian boy who was separated from his family. After surviving the harsh conditions of India’s street life, Brierley wound up as a foster child in a local orphanage and was adopted and taken to live in Australia. Two decades later, the 25-year-old attempted to find his birth family using Google Earth.

Dev Patel stars opposite Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman. “Lion” is now playing in select theaters. Watch the new trailer below.

