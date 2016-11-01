‘Mars’: Watch the First Episode of National Geographic Channel’s Miniseries Now

The show officially premieres in two weeks.

Anyone hoping to take a mission to “Mars” needn’t wait until the miniseries premieres in two weeks, as National Geographic Channel has made the show’s first episode available to stream online. Watch it here.

Carrying the title “Novo Mundo,” the episode runs 80 minutes. Here’s its synopsis: “In 2033, the first human mission to Mars enters its atmosphere, while currently, SpaceX attempts to land the world’s first reusable rocket.” The show will run for six episodes total and feature a score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, whose previous collaborations outside their band include “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” and this year’s “Hell or High Water.”

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer produced the series, which marks their return to celestial fiction more than 20 years after “Apollo 13.” “Mars” revolves around first manned crew to the Red Planet, which the show optimistically has take place 17 years from now. It officially begins on Monday, November 14.

