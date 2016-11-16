Michael Shannon on Donald Trump: ‘He’s Going to Destroy Civilization’

Like many in Hollywood, Michael Shannon was not pleased with the election results. The “Nocturnal Animals” actor did not hold back talking about president-elect Donald Trump and his voters in a new interview with RogerEbert.com.
Trying to make sense of everything that happened in the past week, Shannon expressed that the country is “filled with ignorant jacka**es.”
“The big red dildo running through the middle of our country needs to be annexed to be its own country of moronic a**holes,” he stated. “You can call it the United States of Moronic F**king A**holes.”
Providing some comments on Trump voters, he continued, “I don’t know how people got so goddamn stupid. But it’s really weird, because it’s like the last eight years, now it feels like a lie. Like, this has been festering underneath the whole time. Racists, sexists.”
Unfortunately he didn’t sound optimistic about the future ahead.
“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened. It’s the worst,” he stated. “This guy is going to destroy civilization as we know it, and the earth, and all because of these people who don’t have any idea why they’re alive.”
Though he did say that “to a certain extent” he agrees with Trump on creating more jobs.
“Yeah, NAFTA was f**ked up and people need to have jobs,” he explained. “People need to have a way of supporting themselves, they need a way of having self-respect, pride and dignity. You take that away from them, this is what you get.”
Shannon can next be seen in Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals” and “Frank & Lola,” both to be released on December 9. He will also star opposite Chris Hemsworth in “Horse Soldiers” and “The Current War” with Benedict Cumberbatch and Nicholas Hoult.
Comments
What a shock – another out of touch actor with no idea how reality works. Shannon comes off as a mega a-hole, basically showing himself to be ignorant and a perfect example of why his candidate of choice lost.
He probably isn’t able to articulate why HRC would have been better, but his comments seem to follow the same pattern as all the other cry-baby media folks and Hollywood types: “I’m sad! I’m unhappy! The world is going to end!”
He does not come off well here at all. It’s a bad look. I will no longer watch any of his films simply based on these vile remarks. What a sad guy.
He is absolutely correct.
Actors have as much right to express their opinion as you worthless slobs do.
They sure do! Stupid as they might be.
DERBY the right for completely inept or out of touch people to have opinions and to make choices is what made Trump get elected, its not wrong, its life
Who?
what a tool! proud of his arrogance and ignorance…gosh, what a catch he is!
Michael Shannon. It’ right in the headline!
Think Mr. Shannon is a fine actor, but his remarks show a certain blindness. I’d invite him to reflect on why people may have voted for Trump. Some suggestions here: https://t.co/uP9PZKGLHL
And, just as a side note: pretending for a living doesn’t make you an expert on the inner lives of half of America.
Mike Shannon is a fine actor indeed but these comments are the anthesis of what this country needs right now. Everything Donald Trumpvstands for is abhorrent but we cannot label blanket trump supporters as racists or sexists. That is unfair.
Is it though? At best, Trump voters knew he was a racist, sexist, homophobic slimeball and ignored it, at worst they were exactly those things themselves.
Hillary’s voters knew she is a serial liar with a fortune made through corruption, and married to a rapist. Does that make all those who voted for her misogynist, corrupt liars?
Trump is none of those things. You just drank the media kool-aid, you poor thing.
Sam Peckinpah said it best in The Wild Bunch Trump voters are ” two bit redneck peckerwoods “.
Disappointing. Was so impressed with him and Andrew Garfield in the movie 99 Homes, and was hoping to catch up with some of his other projects. But now he just another negative doomsayer that is getting so tiresome. I’m a registered independent that voted for Johnson by the way.
Newsflash! Utter moron accuses everyone else of being morons. Unconvincing.
Love dat Michael Shannon.
This “man” is way more of a danger then Trump. He actually calls for the deaths of older Americans. He seemed to include his own mother. For a guy with two daughters and a wife he appears oblivious to the face that others might consider seeing his death become a reality. Places his own family in the cross hairs of every crazy in Brooklyn, NY where he lives. What a self important jerk off.