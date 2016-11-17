Exclusive ‘Moonlight: Magic in the Making’ Video Uncovers The Soul Of The Year’s Best Indie Film — Watch

Go behind the scenes of the year's most critically acclaimed film with director Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell McCraney.

Over the past three weeks, Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed “Moonlight” has turned some of the best reviews of the year into indie box office gold. The drama has yet to play in over 200 theaters across the country, and yet it’s already grossed nearly $5 million at the box office, proving that it’s got serious staying power and excellent word of mouth.

Distributor A24 will be taking the film nationwide this week, expanding into around 650 theaters, and they’re celebrating with IndieWire by exclusively premiering a new behind-the-scenes short, “Moonlight: Magic in the Making.”

Featuring Jenkins and writer Tarell McCraney, who wrote the play the film is based on, “Magic in the Making” exposes the beating heart of “Moonlight” as the deep connective tissue between the two men. “There are so many biographical elements in this movie,” says Jenkins. “I feel like I got closer to really bringing to life these deep memories of what it felt like to grow up in that world.”

“Moonlight” is now playing. Watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes video below.

