Netflix’s ‘3%’ Review: Season 1 of Brazil’s ‘Hunger Games’ Finds Its Own Voice

If Netflix’s algorithms know that you’re a “Hunger Games” fan, you might have noticed the appearance of the new Brazilian drama “3%” in your recommended series queue. The eight-episode first season, created by Pedro Aguilera, depicts a dystopian world where 3 percent of an impoverished society have the opportunity to ascend to a better life… if they survive the selection process.
It’s not quite the kill-or-be-killed world that Katniss Everdeen sought to tear down, but there’s no denying the similarities between the two properties (as well as the flood of “Hunger Games” imitators that flooded the market in the years following its release). However, “3%” brings with it some unique elements and compelling characters, plus a strong take on the social implications of the premise.
The series begins at the beginning of The Process, as the 20-year-olds striving to reach the promised land known as the Offshore — a cast attractive and diverse enough to hold up as a CW drama ensemble — sign up for a series of difficult physical, mental and social challenges which aim primarily to reduce their numbers. No spoilers, but of course there’s more going on than just a simple competition, as characters enter The Process with hidden motivations, including an interest in taking the system down entirely.
Pedro Saad/Netflix
“3%” is the first Netflix original series to come from Brazil, but comparing “3%” to Netflix’s more lavish productions is like comparing a piece of toast to a Thanksgiving feast. The production design features some appropriately advanced fictional technology, but otherwise this futuristic world, particularly the training center where The Process takes place, looks like it was shot in the hallways of various office parks on the weekends.
It doesn’t look bad — in fact, director/executive producer Cesar Charlone, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer of “City of God,” brings both guerrilla flair and an eye for beauty to the screen. But the lack of budget is quite clear, at least for this type of narrative, which is so dependent on world-building.
However, money isn’t everything. With limited resources, “3%’s” ability to captivate relies on both acting and storytelling, and succeeds on both counts. The entirely Brazilian cast is led by João Miguel as Ezequiel, who oversees the selection process while managing his own secrets, as well as Bianca Comparato as Michele, a candidate determined to make it all the way to the end of The Process. But many of the other candidates, including wheelchair-bound Fernando (Michel Gomes) and ruthless Rafael (Rodolfo Valente), prove compelling.
Pedro Saad/Netflix
Meanwhile, the mysteries buried within the storytelling — such as what the Offshore even looks like, and what it means to be a member of it — are enough to inspire a full-day binge, with enough twists to keep the status quo on its toes, right through to the end of the season. It helps as well that the storytelling takes place over a tightly paced eight episodes, with none of the bloat that sometimes weighs down Netflix series.
That tight pace has one minor drawback: More set-up at the beginning, to strengthen the basic realities of this world (specifically, the circumstances that led to creating the divide between the Inlanders and those granted access to the Offshore, as well as how the rules of law apply within each subsection), wouldn’t have gone amiss. But perhaps those are issues that Season 2 might dig into, as well as the themes of class that get invoked by the finale.
What would a Season 2 of “3%” look like? It’s hard to say based on the finale, but the ride that was Season 1 left me surprised and impressed. Yes, if you don’t already speak Portuguese, the subtitles are a commitment, but for any fan of this particular genre it’s an easy recommend — as well as a nice reminder for Netflix that they don’t need to break the bank, budget-wise, to create a compelling series.
Grade: B+
Comments
Bonita!. . . . Por favor deixe-me saber.
Loved this series! They better bring back a second!
I just have to say this story has been around YouTube for a long time (2010 maybe) in the form of a 3-part pilot episode, even featuring part of the cast. So there definitely is a clear resemblance of Hunger Games, but the idea is original.
You’ve tried showing that pre-dating Hunger Games makes it more ‘original’ – What about Battle Royale and the similar stories that predate even that?
I loved the story,its kinda hard to get used to sci-fi productions made in my own country.I also think the compelling narrative surpasses the low budget and I also wana give a shout out to Vaneza Oliveira(Joana) who has been my favorite character so far
Joana was amazing! Strong acting there. I was highly impressed. Also the set was primal I. We’d to say but it is supposed to be. It’s a basic training camp. Why would it need to be super exciting? I disagree with the author of the article there.
*spoiler they were impressed by getting new clothes for the first time in a long time that had no holes. Ep. 1. It wasn’t supposed to feel like heaven in day 1. I respect that.
Agreed.
Loved it. FYI, you don’t have to rely on the subtitles. Netflix offers an English version.
The English voice acting is TERRIBLE though. Lasted 2 minutes and went back to the original.
How can you say it’s terrible. It’s in parts bad but on a whole it’s excellent. You are obviously a snob towards dubs.
No, it’s terrible. Their tone is flat during the most dramatic parts.
Just binged this for 7 hours straight. I was annoyed at the subtitles at first. But the English Dub voices start about 30 secs into the American Netflix version. And as the article said, so worth the ride. I’m almost upset I fell into it so soon because now how long till a season two, (if even?) I need answers. Trust me. It’s worth the watch.
Netflix renewed the series for a season 2 last wekk on Brazilian Comic con (CCXP).
“I was hooked! I watch the Hunger Games. The first movie only. Coz I don’t like the concept of killing others just to survive and prove your superiority. But I saw it here also, not only for the candidates like Carlo. But even in the Process’s administration. Yes, deaths are part of this kind of genre, whether suicide or during fight of the toughest scenario which is unavoidable even in real life. In order to spice more up of the show. But it’s more than that. The candidates actually have different reasons and advocacies why they joined to to be selected and be one if the elites 3%. I am excited and I can’t wait for the season 2. What’s in there? What would be there life? Are there new sets of challenges and obstacles? What does the promise land, “Offshore” looks like?
Love it! Joana is bad azz.
I really Joana! She is brave, smart and wise. She became more stronger bcoz of what happened in her past by accidentally shooting the boy.
Truly captivating! So easy to fall in love with all the characters. Gorgeous cast. Makes me wonder how I’d cope in those situations. I would love more, fleshing out of the global situation in prelude. My only criticism was the overt use of “The Offshore” phrase repetition. Makes me want to visit Brazil and be an extra for second season……. Thanks Netflix for bringing me this great content produced outside the typical studios. More fresh, vital, global talent please. Thanks to Joao Pedro for posting here.
What an incredible story! I was hocked immediately. And second, more like fifth the consensus that Joana is dope. **spoiler aler***. I’m so confused as to why they let her and Fernando leave? Great plot for the next season. Awesome job Netflix for bringing this to the masses. Pedro Agilera and Charlone are brilliant! I want more. We want more!
Conveniently, Netflix offers dubbed audio for 3%. I’m usually not a fan, but it was ok. I watched much of this while multitasking and subtitles are no good if you look away for even a second.
I enjoyed this series and would like to see another season.
I heared only 3% of the viewers liked the dubbed version. How ironic…
When I first saw featured on Netfilx, I was hesitant to watch because becoming harder and harder to find a good sci-fi series these days, it’s all too easy to get involved in a series that that got cancelled after its first season. Glad I watched tho, I’m hooked! Very well done, and I must say I prob would have watched it even if it wasn’t dubbed in English. Bring on Season 2!!
ZIFID – I understand your frustration as im still upset about the tomorrow people being cancelled. I’m try not to get attached but it filled my empty sci-fi hold for the moment!
Does anyone know if theres gonna be a season 2? I really enjoyed it and even finished it in a day!
There will be. It was renewed on stage last wekk on Brazilian Comic Con (CCXP).
What a surprisingly original new show introducing us to this weird/great/bizzare mix of a little bit of survival games – the kaiji anime show & bit of good ol’ Marx class war, with packed episodes and lots of stuff unexplained setting up a potential great season 2 (hopefully). Good work by the cast as well. Enjoy!
This is a great series! Totally saw the similarities between this and Hunger Games, although no one seems to have to fight to the death in this one! Wasn’t sure about the subtitles at first but you get used to them (doesn’t appear to be an english dub on Canadian Netflix) Good cast, interesting story, looking forward to the next season.
I’m so glad you wrote about 3%. I’m so tired to read every second review about Weeworld from everyone
Worth pointing out that there is a dubbed English audio track, but I found it lifeless and dull, so I went back to the original with English subtitles.
The show is rubbish. Let’s just be frank about it. Dare you to try and watch 3 full episodes. All that sink dunking. Come on man!
I didn’t think I would like it, but I ended up binging the first 3 episodes during and after dinner. Can’t wait for the 4th episode and beyond today!
I thought this show was a breath of fresh air. The characters are intriguing, the premise was good, and the budget (which was obviously lower than what we’re used to seeing) made the best of what they had. This show is a great example of what good casting, a solid story, and great pacing is all about. Thanks Netflix. I hope there’s a season 2. I liked all the characters.
I didn’t think I would like this as much as I did, but I was hooked from episode 1 and it only gets better from there. The low production value does not take away from the viewing experience whatsoever and I would recommend this show to anyone who can handle reading some subtitles. Looking forward to another season!
Hello I was wondering who the composer was or even better the song that plays in the beginning of episode 6 where they each go into their rooms I wanted to use the song for a project.
I wish we could at least have seen the offshore at the end of season 1! Instead of blurry lights! That’s my only complaint
