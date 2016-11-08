‘Nocturnal Animals’ Score: Listen to Abel Korzeniowski’s Stirring Compositions for Free

The composer previously collaborated with Ford on "A Single Man."

Abel Korzeniowski once again joined forces with Tom Ford for his latest film “Nocturnal Animals.” The composer, who earned his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Score with Ford’s directorial debut “A Single Man,” created an intense and spell-binding score to accompany the designer-turned-director’s haunting romantic thriller.

Korzeniowski described his newest creation as “embracing two extremes, but switching their traditional genre characterization. Adding in a press release that, “The crime plot is scored as an intimate, personal story, while the psychological drama is treated as a thriller. The cold and detached intertwines with poignant and excruciating, the simple and intimate becomes grand and bold.”

The soundtrack features 13 original songs and was digitally released on Back Lot Music on November 4. The physical copy will arrive November 18 via Silva Screen Records.

In an interview with Where To Watch, the composer spoke about his approach to fashioning the score. “‘Nocturnal Animals’ is a slightly larger score in terms of orchestration,” he explained. “We recorded in London with their session players, and the orchestral forces were stronger, but there’s some electronic elements.”

“But, it’s not a long score because this movie didn’t really call for wall-to-wall music,” he added. “It’s only in crucial places, but when it comes in you can really hear it and you’re aware of it. It’s a really carefully balanced and chosen amount, contrasting with the gritty, raw character in the second part of the film, which is almost without music.”

Korzeniowski’s previous credits include Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” the 2013 film “Romeo & Juliet” starring Hailee Steinfeld, and the thriller “Ziarno prawdy.” His music has also been used for a slew of fashion shows including Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Carolina Herrera and Tom Ford.

“Nocturnal Animals” will be released in select cities on November 18 and arrive in theaters nationwide on December 9. Listen to the full mesmerizing score below.

